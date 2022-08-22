The best affordable haircare brands to buy now, according to team MC

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Quality haircare for under £10? Sign us up!

Here at Marie Claire UK, we truly believe that a good beauty routine doesn’t have to cost a fortune. That’s why we are always recommending our favourite bargain buys for you to try.

From the best affordable skincare brands to the best makeup buys under £10, you can easily upgrade your makeup bag without ruining your bank balance in the process.

It’s not just skincare and makeup either. Taking care of your hair is just as important, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to round up all of our favourite affordable haircare brands, as recommend by the team.

Keep on scrolling and get ready to say hello to your best hair yet…

1. Charles Worthington

Charles Worthington is probably one of the most famous names in the industry. With the brand’s award-winning flagship salon based in Covent Garden, you’d expect their products to cost you a small fortune, but their ranges are surprisingly affordable. Our Ecommerce Writer, Grace Lindsay, has been using the Grow Strong range to help with her broken hair, and says that her locks already feel stronger after just a few weeks.

Charles Worthington Grow Strong Activating Shampoo, £7.99 | Boots

This gentle but stimulating cleanser is enriched with a blend of root activating pea sprout extract and protective nourishing proteins that work together for longer, stronger hair. View Deal

Charles Worthington Grow Strong Protein Conditioner, £7.99 | Boots

Finish off with the conditioner which helps to prevent breakage and build protein levels. What more could you want? View Deal

2. The Body Shop

The Body Shop is one of our favourite brands for affordable skincare, makeup and haircare. They use lots of natural ingredients, and they’ve even launched a refill scheme that they are rolling out into stores all around the UK. Simply pick up a refillable aluminium bottle and refill, reuse and repeat on haircare, shower gels and hand washes. Our Health Editor, Ally Head, loves the Ginger haircare range, which is designed to soothe dry and itchy scalps.

Ginger Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, from £3 | The Body Shop

This vegan formula is made with 90% ingredients of natural origin, including ginger essential oil, birch bark and white willow bark extracts. It helps to clear flakes and leaves dry, itchy scalps feeling soothed and rebalanced. View Deal

Ginger Scalp Care Conditioner, from £8.50 | The Body Shop

The conditioner contains the same nourishing ingredients and will leave your hair feeling stronger, softer and more resilient. View Deal

3. Garnier

When it comes to haircare, you might not automatically think of Garnier, but the brand’s products are seriously impressive. The whole team love the hair masks, which come in lots of different scents. Keep on scrolling for our favourites…

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut Hair Mask, £6.99 | Superdrug

This three-in-one intensive hair treatment for curly and frizzy hair can be used as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask or leave-in conditioner. Plus, it smells incredible. View Deal

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya Hair Mask, £6.99 | Superdrug

Another amazing summer scent from Garnier. The Papaya mask is designed for damaged hair, so if you suffer from split ends, this is the one for you. View Deal

4. L’Oreal Paris

Can L’Oreal do no wrong? Not only is their makeup loved by millions, but their extensive haircare range is always at the top of our list. If you’ve read our guide to the best shampoo for hair loss, then you’ll already know that our Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, is a big fan of the L’Oreal Paris Fibrology range.

L’Oreal Elvive Fibrology Fine Hair Thickening Shampoo, £4.99 | Boots

A breakthrough in the science of hair, the L’Oreal labs created this shampoo with a patented ingredient that is proven to penetrate the fibre and expand hair from within. Cool, right? View Deal L’Oreal Elvive Fibrology Thickening Conditioner, £3.29 | Lloyds Pharmacy

Add the conditioner to your haircare routine and your hair will be looking fuller in no time. View Deal

5. Aussie

Ah, Aussie. This Australian brand has been in our lives for years now, and we don’t see it leaving anytime soon. Not only is it super affordable, but it’s effective too. All of the ingredients are sourced straight from Australia, and the brand uses hand-harvesting methods where possible to preserve the land. Our Ecommerce Writer’s go-to product for her dry and frizzy hair? The three minute miracle treatment, of course.

Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo, £5.99 | Feelunique

Suffering from dry hair? Say goodbye to frazzled locks with this moisture infusing shampoo. It contains Australian Macadamia nut oil, that has been used for centuries thanks to its moisturising properties. View Deal

Aussie Three Minute Miracle Moisture Deep Treatment, £4.99 | Feelunique

Our holy grail product. All you have to do is apply this after shampooing, and leave for one to three minutes for it to work its magic. View Deal 6. Batiste When it comes to the best dry shampoo, you can’t go wrong with Batiste. With a range of different scents and different dry shampoos depending on your hair colour, this brand has got you covered. In fact, they’ve just launched a new range called ‘Naturally’, with plant-powered ingredients and 40% less packaging. Batiste Dry Shampoo Blush, £4.99 | Boots

This is one of our favourite scents, with an aroma of romantic rose notes combined with lychee. A couple of sprays and your oily roots will be gone for good. View Deal Batiste Naturally Dry Shampoo Green Tea and Chamomile, £4.25 | Boots

For more of a light scent, we recommend this green tea and chamomile one from the new ‘Naturally’ range. View Deal

7. Bleach London

Our Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, raves about Bleach London, and included the below shampoo in her guide to the best purple shampoo for blonde hair. The brand is the brainchild of hair stylist Alex Brownsell, who turned bleaching and colouring her friends hair into a lifestyle. If you have coloured hair, then this vegan and cruelty free brand is the one to go for.

Bleach London Silver Shampoo, £7.50 | Cult Beauty

This shampoo is designed to be used in every other wash. The violet-toned, high pigment formula works to neutralise brassiness, eliminating unwanted yellow and orange tones. View Deal

Bleach London Silver Conditioner, £6.50 | Cult Beauty

As well as helping to preserve your colour, this conditioner will nourish your locks, as we all know that bleaching your hair can often leave it feeling a little dry. View Deal

8. OGX

This salon-inspired haircare collection is definitely one to have on your radar. They’ve created a range of products for different hair types. You’ve probably heard of the Argon Oil of Morocco range, but we recommend checking out their other offerings, too.

OGX Quenching+ Coconut Curls pH Balanced Shampoo, £6.99 | Boots

The pH balanced formula of this shampoo will give you salon-quality, gentle cleansing for stronger hair that shines. Plus, it helps enhance softness whilst defining curls and taming frizz. View Deal

OGX Quenching+ Coconut Curls pH Balanced Conditioner, £6.99 | Boots

The brand recommends leaving the conditioner on for three to five minutes after shampooing to get the best results. View Deal

9. Superdrug

Superdrug recently launched their own affordable haircare range, and we were so excited to try it out for ourselves. The formula is nice and hydrating, and the fact that it’s sulphate free is definitely a plus.

Me+ Hair Sulphate Free Repairing Argan Oil Shampoo, £4.99 | Superdrug

This shampoo is sulphate-free and formulated to cleanse, restore moisture and leave damaged hair feeling strong. It is designed for damaged, dry or chemically treated hair. View Deal

Me+ Hair Sulphate Free Repairing Argan Oil Conditioner, £4.99 | Superdrug

Both products contain sustainably sourced Moroccan Argan Oil and Hyaluronic Acid which helps leave your hair feeling super soft, with a healthy-looking shine. View Deal

10. TRESemme

TRESemme is one of those brands that has been around for years, and it’s not to be overlooked. We love the affordable yet luxury products, and our Fashion Editor, Zoe Anastasiou, swears by the below duo to keep her locks looking healthy. Trust us when we say, if you could see Zoe’s hair, you’ll want to add these to your basket straight away.

TRESemme Rich Moisture Shampoo, £6 | Boots

Designed with damaged hair in mind, this shampoo has been formulated with vitamin E to instantly lock in moisture right where your hair needs it most. Plus, it adds incredible shine. View Deal