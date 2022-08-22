The best affordable haircare brands to buy now, according to team MC

Quality haircare for under £10? Sign us up!
Here at Marie Claire UK, we truly believe that a good beauty routine doesn’t have to cost a fortune. That’s why we are always recommending our favourite bargain buys for you to try.
From the best affordable skincare brands to the best makeup buys under £10, you can easily upgrade your makeup bag without ruining your bank balance in the process.
It’s not just skincare and makeup either. Taking care of your hair is just as important, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to round up all of our favourite affordable haircare brands, as recommend by the team.
Keep on scrolling and get ready to say hello to your best hair yet…
1. Charles Worthington
Charles Worthington is probably one of the most famous names in the industry. With the brand’s award-winning flagship salon based in Covent Garden, you’d expect their products to cost you a small fortune, but their ranges are surprisingly affordable. Our Ecommerce Writer, Grace Lindsay, has been using the Grow Strong range to help with her broken hair, and says that her locks already feel stronger after just a few weeks.
Charles Worthington Grow Strong Activating Shampoo, £7.99 | Boots
This gentle but stimulating cleanser is enriched with a blend of root activating pea sprout extract and protective nourishing proteins that work together for longer, stronger hair.
Charles Worthington Grow Strong Protein Conditioner, £7.99 | Boots
Finish off with the conditioner which helps to prevent breakage and build protein levels. What more could you want?
2. The Body Shop
The Body Shop is one of our favourite brands for affordable skincare, makeup and haircare. They use lots of natural ingredients, and they’ve even launched a refill scheme that they are rolling out into stores all around the UK. Simply pick up a refillable aluminium bottle and refill, reuse and repeat on haircare, shower gels and hand washes. Our Health Editor, Ally Head, loves the Ginger haircare range, which is designed to soothe dry and itchy scalps.
Ginger Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, from £3 | The Body Shop
This vegan formula is made with 90% ingredients of natural origin, including ginger essential oil, birch bark and white willow bark extracts. It helps to clear flakes and leaves dry, itchy scalps feeling soothed and rebalanced.
Ginger Scalp Care Conditioner, from £8.50 | The Body Shop
The conditioner contains the same nourishing ingredients and will leave your hair feeling stronger, softer and more resilient.
3. Garnier
When it comes to haircare, you might not automatically think of Garnier, but the brand’s products are seriously impressive. The whole team love the hair masks, which come in lots of different scents. Keep on scrolling for our favourites…
Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut Hair Mask, £6.99 | Superdrug
This three-in-one intensive hair treatment for curly and frizzy hair can be used as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask or leave-in conditioner. Plus, it smells incredible.
Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya Hair Mask, £6.99 | Superdrug
Another amazing summer scent from Garnier. The Papaya mask is designed for damaged hair, so if you suffer from split ends, this is the one for you.
4. L’Oreal Paris
Can L’Oreal do no wrong? Not only is their makeup loved by millions, but their extensive haircare range is always at the top of our list. If you’ve read our guide to the best shampoo for hair loss, then you’ll already know that our Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, is a big fan of the L’Oreal Paris Fibrology range.
L’Oreal Elvive Fibrology Fine Hair Thickening Shampoo, £4.99 | Boots
A breakthrough in the science of hair, the L’Oreal labs created this shampoo with a patented ingredient that is proven to penetrate the fibre and expand hair from within. Cool, right?
L’Oreal Elvive Fibrology Thickening Conditioner, £3.29 | Lloyds Pharmacy
Add the conditioner to your haircare routine and your hair will be looking fuller in no time.
5. Aussie
Ah, Aussie. This Australian brand has been in our lives for years now, and we don’t see it leaving anytime soon. Not only is it super affordable, but it’s effective too. All of the ingredients are sourced straight from Australia, and the brand uses hand-harvesting methods where possible to preserve the land. Our Ecommerce Writer’s go-to product for her dry and frizzy hair? The three minute miracle treatment, of course.
Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo, £5.99 | Feelunique
Suffering from dry hair? Say goodbye to frazzled locks with this moisture infusing shampoo. It contains Australian Macadamia nut oil, that has been used for centuries thanks to its moisturising properties.
Aussie Three Minute Miracle Moisture Deep Treatment, £4.99 | Feelunique
Our holy grail product. All you have to do is apply this after shampooing, and leave for one to three minutes for it to work its magic.
6. Batiste
When it comes to the best dry shampoo, you can’t go wrong with Batiste. With a range of different scents and different dry shampoos depending on your hair colour, this brand has got you covered. In fact, they’ve just launched a new range called ‘Naturally’, with plant-powered ingredients and 40% less packaging.
Batiste Dry Shampoo Blush, £4.99 | Boots
This is one of our favourite scents, with an aroma of romantic rose notes combined with lychee. A couple of sprays and your oily roots will be gone for good.
Batiste Naturally Dry Shampoo Green Tea and Chamomile, £4.25 | Boots
For more of a light scent, we recommend this green tea and chamomile one from the new ‘Naturally’ range.
7. Bleach London
Our Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, raves about Bleach London, and included the below shampoo in her guide to the best purple shampoo for blonde hair. The brand is the brainchild of hair stylist Alex Brownsell, who turned bleaching and colouring her friends hair into a lifestyle. If you have coloured hair, then this vegan and cruelty free brand is the one to go for.
Bleach London Silver Shampoo, £7.50 | Cult Beauty
This shampoo is designed to be used in every other wash. The violet-toned, high pigment formula works to neutralise brassiness, eliminating unwanted yellow and orange tones.
Bleach London Silver Conditioner, £6.50 | Cult Beauty
As well as helping to preserve your colour, this conditioner will nourish your locks, as we all know that bleaching your hair can often leave it feeling a little dry.
8. OGX
This salon-inspired haircare collection is definitely one to have on your radar. They’ve created a range of products for different hair types. You’ve probably heard of the Argon Oil of Morocco range, but we recommend checking out their other offerings, too.
OGX Quenching+ Coconut Curls pH Balanced Shampoo, £6.99 | Boots
The pH balanced formula of this shampoo will give you salon-quality, gentle cleansing for stronger hair that shines. Plus, it helps enhance softness whilst defining curls and taming frizz.
OGX Quenching+ Coconut Curls pH Balanced Conditioner, £6.99 | Boots
The brand recommends leaving the conditioner on for three to five minutes after shampooing to get the best results.
9. Superdrug
Superdrug recently launched their own affordable haircare range, and we were so excited to try it out for ourselves. The formula is nice and hydrating, and the fact that it’s sulphate free is definitely a plus.
Me+ Hair Sulphate Free Repairing Argan Oil Shampoo, £4.99 | Superdrug
This shampoo is sulphate-free and formulated to cleanse, restore moisture and leave damaged hair feeling strong. It is designed for damaged, dry or chemically treated hair.
Me+ Hair Sulphate Free Repairing Argan Oil Conditioner, £4.99 | Superdrug
Both products contain sustainably sourced Moroccan Argan Oil and Hyaluronic Acid which helps leave your hair feeling super soft, with a healthy-looking shine.
10. TRESemme
TRESemme is one of those brands that has been around for years, and it’s not to be overlooked. We love the affordable yet luxury products, and our Fashion Editor, Zoe Anastasiou, swears by the below duo to keep her locks looking healthy. Trust us when we say, if you could see Zoe’s hair, you’ll want to add these to your basket straight away.
TRESemme Rich Moisture Shampoo, £6 | Boots
Designed with damaged hair in mind, this shampoo has been formulated with vitamin E to instantly lock in moisture right where your hair needs it most. Plus, it adds incredible shine.
TRESemme Rich Moisture Conditioner, £6 | Boots
The conditioner will help to add an extra kick of moisture, and leave your locks feeling oh-so-soft.
So, there you have it. Our top affordable haircare brands. Which one will you be trying first?