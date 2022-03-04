Say hello to bargain beauty...
There are certain things that we are happy to spend the big bucks on – such as the best perfume for women or the best luxury candles – but there are also some products that are both incredibly efficacious and budget friendly. Therefore, we thought it was about time we did a round up of the best makeup products you can buy that are all under a tenner.
From the best foundation, best eyeliner and best mascara, these are our top picks. We highly recommend trying them out for yourselves, and who knows, you might just find a new favourite product…
The 10 best makeup buys under £10:
L’Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation with SPF and Hyaluronic Acid, £9.99 | Lookfantastic
This L’Oreal foundation has been a hit with beauty lovers for a while now. The lightweight formula contains skin-perfecting pigments for a natural finish, while still delivering long-wearing, even coverage. The foundation offers a diverse spectrum of shades, so you can find your true colour match.
Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer, £8.99 | Boots
We’ve tried a lot of concealers in our time, and this Maybelline one is still a firm favourite. It has coloured pigments that perfect the under eye area, covering dark circles and fine lines flawlessly.
Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder, £4.49 | Boots
Powder is an essential part of any makeup routine, and you can’t go wrong with this Rimmel one. The lightweight formula gives a smooth, matte finish that stays put all day long.
Morphe Micro Brow Pencil, £7 | Selfridges
If you like natural-looking brows, then you will love this Morphe brow product. The double-ended mechanical pencil fills, defines and shapes all at once, with the hard-wax formula gliding easily onto the brows.
Lottie London Gossip Girl Eyeshadow Palette – It Girl, £7.95 | Lookfantastic
For an eyeshadow palette that will take you from day to night, look no further than this new release from Lottie London. The limited-edition Gossip Girl themed palette comes with 12 pigmented eyeshadows that give you buildable coverage, with everything from mattes to shimmers.
NYX Epic Ink Liner, £9 | Beauty Bay
When doing winged eyeliner, we always prefer using a felt-tip style product. This one from NYX is super pigmented, with a waterproof formula that lasts all day without smudging, transferring, or fading.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, £9.99 | Lookfantastic
It’s no secret that when it comes to mascara, we are big Maybelline fans. This plumping formula enhances your eyelashes with extreme volume and definition, curling and lengthening to deliver a dramatic finish.
L’Oreal Paris Matte Bronzer, £8.99 | Feelunique
We always contour with this matte bronzer by L’Oreal. It has no shimmer or glimmer, so is also perfect for achieving a natural, sunkissed look.
e.l.f Putty Blush, £6 | Boots
This highly pigmented, creamy blusher melts into the skin for a natural glow. It transforms from a cream to a semi-matte powder finish, perfect for everyday use.
KIKO MILANO 3D Hydra Lipgloss, £7.99 | Feelunique
Glossy lips are all the rage at the moment, and this KIKO lipgloss will give you a shine like no other. The soft texture easily blends into the lips, leaving them smooth and radiant.
See, you don’t need to spend more than a tenner to get some really good makeup…