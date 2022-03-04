Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say hello to bargain beauty...

There are certain things that we are happy to spend the big bucks on – such as the best perfume for women or the best luxury candles – but there are also some products that are both incredibly efficacious and budget friendly. Therefore, we thought it was about time we did a round up of the best makeup products you can buy that are all under a tenner.

From the best foundation, best eyeliner and best mascara, these are our top picks. We highly recommend trying them out for yourselves, and who knows, you might just find a new favourite product…

The 10 best makeup buys under £10: