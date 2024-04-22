The best affordable Dyson Supersonic alternatives for a salon-worthy blow dry at a fraction of the price

Beloved by beauty fans and haircare professionals alike, the Dyson Supersonic is undoubtedly one of the best hair dryers on the market. As MCUK’s Junior Shopping Editor (who also happens to be obsessed with beauty), I love nothing more than finding a great bargain on industry-leading products, we’ve already written up a brilliant guide on the best affordable Airwrap alternatives, so I decided to round up the best Dyson Supersonic alternatives if you’re after a hard-working (yet affordable) hair dryer. You are very welcome.

Let’s backtrack a little - why is the original Dyson Supersonic so incredibly popular? Just like hair brushes and shampoos , choosing the right tools is crucial to making your hair look its best, and if they look great and have convenient design elements - even better.

The Dyson Supersonic sets itself apart from conventional hair dryers through a number of different elements. It’s lightweight and compact, making it super easy to travel with and easy to hold while you dry your hair. It also has an incredibly chic design - complete with magnetic attachments, a matte metallic finish and selection of chic colourways. Finally, it’s quiet and gentle, but also quick and efficient - meaning it’s just generally great at drying your hair. Fun fact: my sister uses the Dyson Supersonic to dry my niece’s hair as she’s afraid of the loud noise of conventional hair dryers - even on the lowest setting. And yes, she has the most expensive-looking silky blow dry I’ve ever seen on a two-year-old.

The only problem? The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer comes with a pretty hefty price tag. Of course, as a Shopping Editor, I’m convinced that there is always a way around a high-priced item. If you’re keen to stick to the original but are after a more affordable option, I’ve rounded up the best Dyson Supersonic deals for you to shop below…

Best Dyson Supersonic deals:

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer nickel / copper| £279.99 at eBay (was £329.99) Did you know that eBay have a Refurbished section where you can find discounted rates on refurbished tools in very good or like new condition? Well, now you do

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer fuschia / nickel| £279.99 at Dyson (was £329.99) Dyson also have a Refurbished section on their own website, offering discounted rates across their hair tools and other appliances - straight from the original brand.

Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer black / nickel| £239.99 at eBay (was £279.99) Another one from eBay Refurbished, this Supersonic comes alone (without any extra attachments) so if you want a real bargain without any bells and whistles, look no further.

But if you don’t mind branching out and trying a different design to save money, that’s where the best Dyson Supersonic alternatives come in. Here are the best affordable hair dryer options that team MCUK have either tried for themselves or have their eye on. Happy saving!

What did we look for in the best Dyson Supersonic alternatives?

Essentially, it had to tick at least a few of the boxes that make the Dyson Supersonic so great:

Compact - was it easy to store and travel with?

- was it easy to store and travel with? Lightweight - was it easy to carry?

- was it easy to carry? Chic design - did it have a sleek silhouette, magnetic head attachments and chic colourways?

- did it have a sleek silhouette, magnetic head attachments and chic colourways? Quiet - did it sound (as well as look) luxe?

- did it sound (as well as look) luxe? Price - obviously it has to be more affordable than the Dyson Supersonic to make this list.

The best Dyson Supersonic alternatives to shop:

1. Remington ONE Dry & Style Hair Dryer

Remington ONE Dry & Style Hair Dryer Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lightweight and compact + Has 4 head attachments Reasons to avoid - Not as high tech as some of the other options in this list

The most affordable Dyson Supersonic alternative in this list, this hair dryer’s design is, understandably, the least high-tech. It doesn’t have magnetic attachments and isn’t as quiet as the Supersonic, but what it does have going for it is an extremely sleek, compact and lightweight design. It has four head attachments (including one for flyaway-taming) and dried my hair quickly and effectively. In my opinion it performs far beyond its under-£70 price tag.

2. Silk'n Silky Air Pro

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Silk'n Silky Air Pro Reasons to buy + Lightweight and compact + Quiet + Customisable + Has magnetic attachments Reasons to avoid - Only slightly more affordable than the Dyson Supersonic

When I took this hair dryer out of the box I audibly gasped. This design is utterly beautiful. It’s the most similar to the Supersonic out of all the hair dryers I’ve tried for a number of reasons - first, it has a similarly sleek design (right down to the magnetic attachments) and gorgeous colour, it’s also compact and lightweight and has a quiet blow drying system.

I’d even argue it feels more high tech than the Supersonic thanks to its customisable options - you can choose your heat (down to the degree) and intensity, and lock it in place. The hair dryer will then remember your preferred settings and auto-generate them next time you turn the tool on. The name of this product really doesn’t lie, my hair felt incredibly silky after using this, and while my curls in the picture above were created by my beloved Remington heated hair rollers , the shine, volume and silkiness is all down to the Silky Air Pro. I’m obsessed.

The only thing I’d mention is that it’s only super quiet if you use it on the lowest strength setting, which takes a little longer to dry my hair than the Dyson Supersonic, but for £100 less than the Dyson, I really don’t mind. I can’t fault this hair dryer, it’s now my favourite and comes with me everywhere.

3. Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer

(Image credit: QVC)

Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer Reasons to buy + Energy-saving design + Innovative + Quiet + Lightweight and compact Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

This hair dryer uses light energy (rather than heat) to dry the water in your hair - pretty cool right? While it still uses some air to physically dry your hair, the light technology means it uses 60% less energy than the average conventional hair dryer, and less air is used, making the tool super quiet. It’s pretty great for your hair too, as the light tech doesn’t dry it out as much, causing less damage and fading for colour-treated hair in particular.

Admittedly, this hair dryer isn’t much more affordable than the Dyson Supersonic, so why have I included it in this list? The slim, sleek design is undoubtedly similar to the compact and convenient shape of the Supersonic, but its innovative nature makes it unique and different enough to earn a place as an alternative. If you’re after an energy-saving hair dryer that still looks sleek and (most importantly) performs - this is a great option.

4. Shark Beauty SpeedStyle 3-in-1 Hair Dryer

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Shark Beauty SpeedStyle 3-in-1 Hair Dryer Reasons to buy + Multiple head attachments + Can straighten the hair or create curls Reasons to avoid - It's not quite as compact as the Dyson Supersonic

This is a hair dryer and multi-styler all in one - it's suitable for all hair types and can be used to straighten and curl your hair as well as dry it. So it offers a few different additional benefits to the Dyson Supersonic - and all for a lower price. Similarity-wise, it's lightweight and has a slim design, although it's perhaps not quite as compact as the Supersonic.

5. Revamp Enigma Precision Dryer

(Image credit: Pampa)

Revamp Enigma Precision Dryer Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Quiet + 4 head attachments (including a flyaway tamer) Reasons to avoid - It only comes in 1 colour

With a sleek, slim design, 4 head attachments, a lower noise level and intelligent motor, this hair dryer from Revamp is a great alternative to the Supersonic. Reviewers insist it's efficient and effective, drying the hair super quickly, all for half the price of the Dyson hair dryer - what more could you want?