As Marie Claire UK’s shopping editor, I don’t just get access to the most exciting new beauty launches, but I also get unique insights into which products have been selling like hot cakes. One of our most popular articles is our roundup of the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives (because who wouldn’t want an expensive-looking blow dry for less?). You can see the appeal—as a hair dryer, straightener and curling wand in one tool, you only need to add an affordable price tag to make the Dyson Airwrap near enough perfect.

Of all the affordable Airwrap alternatives we’ve trialled and reviewed, there’s one that comes out on top in terms of sales—the Bellissima Air Wonder 8 in 1 Hot Air Styler.

Bellissima Italia Air Wonder 8 in 1 Hot Air Styler £89.99 at Amazon

So why is this hair tool so universally loved? I decided to put it to the test to find out.

My review of the Bellissima Air Wonder 8 in 1 Hot Air Styler

Aside from its under-£100 price tag, the Bellissima Air Wonder’s biggest appeal lies in its versatility - and after having used it myself for a few months now, I can testify that it truly is an 8-in-1 wonder product. From drying and detangling your hair to styling and setting it—this tool has pretty much all you’ll need.

The seven head attachments include a nozzle, diffuser, detangling brush, three variously-sized hot brushes and a curling wand. You can switch between the attachments quite easily—simply slot your chosen head into the main dryer and twist at the base to lock it in. The attachments have many different uses—whether you want to enhance your natural curls, straighten and volumise your hair or create more movement with some bouncy waves.

(Image credit: Future)

As someone with lots of fine, flyaway-prone hair that lacks volume, My favourite way to use it is to dry my hair about 80% with the main dryer and nozzle, then part my hair, working through in sections with the medium-sized hot brush. The result? Volume at the roots, smooth lengths and slightly curled ends for an expensive-looking finish. If I want to add more movement and bounce, I’ll use the tong attachment to curl individual sections. It takes a little longer, but the results are worth it.

I would recommend that you work through your hair in small sections—it takes a little more time, but you’ll tug less at your hair and get a smoother and longer-lasting result. As a self-confessed lazy girl, my favourite thing about this hot air brush is that if I take my time and style my hair immediately after washing, it stays sleek, smooth and volumised till my next hair wash day.

(Image credit: Future)

I also love the fact that it has different types of attachments to suit different hair textures—the diffuser makes it a great hair dryer for curly hair, and the different hot brushes provide ample volume for all fine hair types.

The most impressive thing about this hot air brush though continues to be its versatility. Combined with its lightweight construction, it makes the perfect travel-friendly hair tool, as you can get multiple hair looks from a single product. I love the fact that I only need one tool to dry, style and set my hair. Far less of a faff (and expense) than buying and switching between different hair tools, the Air Wonder saves both time and money.

Speaking of saving money, did I mention it’s currently reduced by 10% at Amazon - making it even more of an affordable purchase? If I didn’t own it already I’d be racing you to the checkout.