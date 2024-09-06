Trust me, these are the 7 autumn hair trends you'll *actually* want to wear this season

Autumn is my favourite season and, personally, I think it's when the best hair trends break through. It's a season for warmth, depth and definition. In stark contrast to the icy, bright, fresh hues and sharp, chic cuts of summer, autumn hair trends just feel softer and more enticing.

Over the past few weeks, I have spoken to countless hair experts to hear their trend predictions in colour, cuts and styling. From the continuous reign of copper to micro fringes and Dallas blow-dries, this is what to expect in the upcoming season. I guarantee you'll be booking in for a salon appointment pronto (I know I am)...

1. Bixies

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) A photo posted by on

Want to go short but can't choose between a pixie and a bob? Good news is this season you don't have to. Charlie Hamill, Stylist at Blue Tit Portobello is anticipating the hybrid-style bixie cut, to be big come autumn—particularly because it suits cold weather wardrobes beautifully.

"Cut-wise, I think there will be a lot of clients wanting to go shorter and chic: bobs, pixies and styles that don’t get in the way of your scarves and coats," says Hamill. When it comes to what to ask your stylist for, Hamill suggests "soft, grown-out-looking pixies with feathered ends". And it's not difficult to find inspiration. Notably, Taylor Hill has been wearing her hair in a long, soft pixie for some time now. Actor Julia Garner shows the look can absolutely suit curls, too.

If you're wanting to go for something a little brave and a little edgy, this cut may be the one. Invest in a matte pomade for shaping, along with a shine spray for a top notch finish.

2. More copper

A post shared by Tessa Mae (@tessamaethompson) A photo posted by on

Copper was huge last autumn, and it shows no signs of slowing down. In 2024, it has a slightly deeper, warmer edge, but it's still very much a 'find what hue suits you' kind of vibe.

Hamill is one who certainly anticipates the swift return of copper, noting that "seasonally, copper becomes a big trend this time of year." He looks to celebrities such as Julianne Moore with her natural copper. Model and creator Meredith Duxbury also has the most incredible shade currently, as has Tessa Mae Thompson.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

L’Oréal Professionnel are going big on copper this season too—they've partnered with Brooks and Brooks Creative Director, Marlon Hawkins, to coin the #coppercontrast trend, which is a new copper tone combining "earthy rich shades with more natural undertones, which are super wearable for all skin tones".

For a big colour change, visit a trusted salon. For at-home aftercare, keep your copper looking vibrant with hair glosses.

3. Salted caramel blondes

A post shared by Michelle Rose Drumm (@michellerosedrumm) A photo posted by on

You may have noticed that ice blonde has been dialling down lately in favour of a slightly more natural deep blonde with subtle roots for understated re-growth. Stephen Buller, co-founder of hair salon Buller and Rice is coining Autumn 2024's version 'salted caramel blonde.'

"This season takes on a deeper blonde—think honeycomb and melting caramel to achieve the must-have warmer tones," he explains. "Seen most recently on the icon that is Rihanna with her natural textured crop, these caramel tones are also favoured by Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter."

For light blondes, consider autumn your opportunity to have a seasonal switch-up. There are plenty of at-home toners and semi-permanent colours to try out, or if you are undergoing a major colour change, be sure to see a professional colourist in-salon.

4. Dallas blow-dries

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) A photo posted by on

If you want to make a change but can't face a bit colour or cut switch-up, why not dabble in styling techniques? Buller says right now it's all about the 'Dallas blow dry,' which embraces volume, length and high, high hair.

"Mainstream country is in full swing—thanks Beyonce and Shania!" he says. "Propelled by the recent obsession with Sabrina Carpenter and her ever-buoyant locks and rollered bangs, the Dallas blow dry is back with an even bigger bounce. As they say in Dallas, ‘The higher the hair, the closer to God.'"

This is a trend you can easily try yourself, he notes. "For home styling, heated brushes will allow for more smooth, voluminous bouncy blowdrying, but for extra 'Dallas,' maybe add a few rollers in through the top section of your hair. And obviously finish with hairspray."

5. Choppy micro-fringes

A post shared by natalia dyer (@nattyiceofficial) A photo posted by on

Fringes are back, and not in the soft, side-swept fashion you may be used to. Enter (or re-enter): the micro-fringe. "Seen on the catwalks at Miu Miu and Marni, this brow-skimming style is a great, quick update to any style and an alternative to the roller bangs that we can see going strong into autumn," says Buller. "This is a super-fun and sexy way to change how your hair looks without committing to changing the length of it. It's super fashion and unique."

For anybody thinking about taking the plunge, Buller says: "Please chat to your stylist and definitely leave this in the professional hands of a hairdresser—this is quite a framing piece to your hairstyle." It is easy to maintain, however, and you can easily visit the salon for a quick fringe trim in-between appointments.

6. Stardust pink

A post shared by Celeste Evans (@celmatique) A photo posted by on

Every now and again, pink re-enters the chat, and Christel Barron-Hough, founder at STIL salon, says the time is now. But this season it has an extra special twist. "Stardust Pink is an ultra-fresh, wearable pink colour trend with a nod to nature, fashion and cosmic brights," she begins. "Stardust Pink is inspired by Mother Earth and her feminine, celestial colour palette that appears in the sky before sunset, blended with twilight skies, dreamy florals and otherworldly sparkle. The colour also takes note from the runways, taking inspiration from the blush pink tones and subtle cut-crystal embellishments seen at Stella McCartney’s AW24 ready-to-wear show earlier this year."

Barron-Hough also nods to Michelle Williams at the 2024 Met Gala, along with Tina Leung and Lucy Boynton, who have all experimented with this magical pink.

She notes that for most, this will be an in-salon job, as hair needs to be bright already. "This tone and technique works great on bobs, shorter styles through to longer lengths with layers," she adds. "The key is to layer and merge the pink pigments, so it works best on haircuts that have some length rather than pixie short hairstyles."

7. Seasonal warmth

A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan) A photo posted by on

For hair colour this year, one thematic feature seems to be running through all the trends: warmth. Autumn is a time where reds, browns and golden hues are all embraced, and 2024 is no exception. "Warmth is going to be very popular ," says Hamill.

This will particularly manifest through reds. While Buller says 'rusty reds', such as the one Chappell Roan wears, add warmth and colour to the face, Barron-Hough looks to 'fox red', which has more of a vibrant edge.

It is worth noting, however, that red is a notoriously challenging colour to maintain, so be sure to invest in colour-protective haircare to keep that warmth all autumn long.