If Comfort Comes First When You're Shopping For Footwear, Take a Look at the Skechers Summer Collection

Picture this: it’s 25 degrees, your errand-running list reads like a scroll, and you've still not had a sip of the coffee you made this morning that's now gone cold—and to top it all off, your feet are on fire. Blame the flimsy (albeit fashionable) flip flops or, worse still, the ‘comfy’ trainers that have betrayed you with a blister halfway down the high street.

So, consider this your sign to to put actual comfort first. Enter: the Skechers sandal collection—the summer shoes your feet will most likely thank you for. But what makes them the current game-changer? Skechers’ hands free slip-ins technology. Whether you're pregnant, juggling toddlers, or just don’t have time to faff with straps, these styles let you step in and go—no bending, balancing, or breaking a sweat.

Tempted to take a look? We've rounded up four key Skechers sandals to see you through all sorts of summer occasions. No Compeed required.

Shop the Skechers summer shoes