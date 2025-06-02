If Comfort Comes First When You're Shopping For Footwear, Take a Look at the Skechers Summer Collection
The slip-ins technology is a game-changer
Picture this: it’s 25 degrees, your errand-running list reads like a scroll, and you've still not had a sip of the coffee you made this morning that's now gone cold—and to top it all off, your feet are on fire. Blame the flimsy (albeit fashionable) flip flops or, worse still, the ‘comfy’ trainers that have betrayed you with a blister halfway down the high street.
So, consider this your sign to to put actual comfort first. Enter: the Skechers sandal collection—the summer shoes your feet will most likely thank you for. But what makes them the current game-changer? Skechers’ hands free slip-ins technology. Whether you're pregnant, juggling toddlers, or just don’t have time to faff with straps, these styles let you step in and go—no bending, balancing, or breaking a sweat.
Tempted to take a look? We've rounded up four key Skechers sandals to see you through all sorts of summer occasions. No Compeed required.
Shop the Skechers summer shoes
If you're looking to stay on your feet all day, the Go Walk Flex Sandal is your perfect companion. With the brand's now-famous slip-ins technology, a supportive heel pillow, goga mat footbed, and lightweight ultra go cushioning, every step feels effortlessly comfortable. Plus, they're machine washable—need I say more?
For a more fashion-forward option, consider the Bobs Desert Kiss slip-ins sandals. Featuring a subtle wedge heel with a raffia finish, they strike the perfect balance between style and comfort, thanks to their memory foam cushioning. They’ll go with everything from jeans to crisp white trousers. Even better? For every Bobs purchase, Skechers donates to animal organisations—supporting over 2.2 million shelter animals so far.
Looking for an active sandal? The Go Walk Glide-Step might just be the slip-ins style for you. Its comfort-tech credentials are seriously impressive—think heel pillow, contoured goga mat footbed, ombré glide-step geometric cushioned sole, and memory foam straps. In short: it's time to give your feet a break from standard walking shoes on your weekend hikes.
Another great feature of Skechers sandals is the subtle lift they offer, thanks to their chunky soles. This Ultra Flex 3.0 pair adds an extra inch of height—while still delivering on comfort with slip-ins technology, a yoga foam footbed, and 20% recycled materials. And the mocha colourway? It’ll slot effortlessly into almost any wardrobe.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
-
Dakota Johnson's Latest Chic Off-Duty Look is Proof that Suede Jackets are for Summer, Too
In fact, they're particularly perfect for this time of year
-
Jonathan Anderson is Officially the New Creative Director at Dior
He's about to be the busiest man in fashion
-
We Finally Have a Release Date for Nobody Wants This Season 2 – and It’s Sooner Than You Think
Get ready - it's on its way
-
Rope Sandals Are the Secret to Easy Summer Style—Here Are 9 Chic Pairs to Shop Now
Miu Miu has ensured they're the shoes of the season (again)
-
According to Mary-Kate Olsen, these Affordable Sandals are the Only Style you Need this Summer
And no, they're not from The Row
-
It's official: Flabelus Mary Janes are the shoes of the summer
Half the Marie Claire team already owns a pair
-
Flip Flops Are the Simple Yet Chic Shoe to Turn to This Season—Here Are 15 Styles to Shop Now
You can thank The Row for their resurgence
-
Trust me, these designer sandals are well worth the investment
From famous fashion-favourite styles to the new shapes you need to know
-
Sales of these polarising chic yet comfortable shoes are going up and I want in
Who says you have to compromise comfort for style?
-
I’m a Trainers-Obsessed Fashion Editor—These Are the Coolest Styles to Buy This Spring
Cool, comfy and chic