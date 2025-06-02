If Comfort Comes First When You're Shopping For Footwear, Take a Look at the Skechers Summer Collection

The slip-ins technology is a game-changer

Skechers advertorial Myleene Klass
(Image credit: Skechers)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
in Features

Picture this: it’s 25 degrees, your errand-running list reads like a scroll, and you've still not had a sip of the coffee you made this morning that's now gone cold—and to top it all off, your feet are on fire. Blame the flimsy (albeit fashionable) flip flops or, worse still, the ‘comfy’ trainers that have betrayed you with a blister halfway down the high street.

So, consider this your sign to to put actual comfort first. Enter: the Skechers sandal collection—the summer shoes your feet will most likely thank you for. But what makes them the current game-changer? Skechers’ hands free slip-ins technology. Whether you're pregnant, juggling toddlers, or just don’t have time to faff with straps, these styles let you step in and go—no bending, balancing, or breaking a sweat.

Tempted to take a look? We've rounded up four key Skechers sandals to see you through all sorts of summer occasions. No Compeed required.

Shop the Skechers summer shoes

Skechers Slip-Ins: Go Walk Flex Sandal - Illuminate
Skechers
Slip-Ins: Go Walk Flex Sandal

If you're looking to stay on your feet all day, the Go Walk Flex Sandal is your perfect companion. With the brand's now-famous slip-ins technology, a supportive heel pillow, goga mat footbed, and lightweight ultra go cushioning, every step feels effortlessly comfortable. Plus, they're machine washable—need I say more?

Skechers Slip-Ins: Bobs Desert Kiss - Golden Lily
Skechers
Slip-Ins: Bobs Desert Kiss

For a more fashion-forward option, consider the Bobs Desert Kiss slip-ins sandals. Featuring a subtle wedge heel with a raffia finish, they strike the perfect balance between style and comfort, thanks to their memory foam cushioning. They’ll go with everything from jeans to crisp white trousers. Even better? For every Bobs purchase, Skechers donates to animal organisations—supporting over 2.2 million shelter animals so far.

Skechers Slip-Ins: Go Walk Glide-Step 2.0 Sandal - Giselle
Skechers
Slip-Ins: Go Walk Glide-Step 2.0 Sandal

Looking for an active sandal? The Go Walk Glide-Step might just be the slip-ins style for you. Its comfort-tech credentials are seriously impressive—think heel pillow, contoured goga mat footbed, ombré glide-step geometric cushioned sole, and memory foam straps. In short: it's time to give your feet a break from standard walking shoes on your weekend hikes.

Skechers Slip-Ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 - Never Better
Skechers
Slip-Ins: Ultra Flex 3.0

Another great feature of Skechers sandals is the subtle lift they offer, thanks to their chunky soles. This Ultra Flex 3.0 pair adds an extra inch of height—while still delivering on comfort with slip-ins technology, a yoga foam footbed, and 20% recycled materials. And the mocha colourway? It’ll slot effortlessly into almost any wardrobe.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸