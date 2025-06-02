Jonathan Anderson is Officially the New Creative Director at Dior

After months of speculation—and a year defined by multiple major shake-ups at the top luxury fashion houses—it has finally been confirmed that Jonathan Anderson will be the new creative director of Dior.

The news comes just days after the French fashion brand's longtime creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, announced she would be stepping down after nine years at Dior's helm.

Anderson's appointment is history-making in more ways than one. Not only does it usher in an exciting new chapter for one of the most important luxury brands in the world—that has recently suffered a significant sales slump, amid an industry-wide slowdown—but it also marks the first time since Mr Dior himself that a single designer will oversee the house's women's, men's and haute couture collections. This is also Anderson's first foray into the world of couture.

Born in Northern Ireland, Anderson is widely regarded as one of the greatest creative talents of his generation, a sentiment echoed in LVMH chair Bernard Arnault's announcement of the news. The 40-year-old designer himself, meanwhile, shared the following in a statement: "I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story."

Already, excitement has been building in the industry about what Anderson's creative vision for Dior will look like—though there isn't long to wait until his first menswear collection is unveiled during Paris Fashion Week, on 27th June 2025. His debut womenswear show will take place later this year, with couture to follow in 2026.

Anderson is undoubtedly best-known for his 11-year-long tenure at Loewe, which saw him transform the little-known Spanish brand into one of the most covetable and successful luxury names in the business. Naturally, then, expectations are high for what he will be able to achieve at Dior, and the pressure is very much on.

Add to this the fact that Anderson will, in reality, be turning out 18 collections a year—between the three Dior divisions, his own namesake brand, and ongoing collaboration with Uniqlo—and it looks like he's set to be the busiest man in fashion. It's a big job, but if anyone can do it, it's Anderson. We can't wait to see the result.