I Just Tried This Viral K-Beauty Sunscreen For The First Time—Here’s What You Need To Know Before Buying It
One of the need-to-know Korean brands
If your TikTok and Instagram algorithms feature a heavy dose of skincare content, then chances are you’ve seen the Beauty of Joseon Tinted Sunscreen pop up. (In fact, you've probably seen all of this brand's sunscreens doing the rounds. The people love them.)
Truthfully, the best facial sunscreen is whichever one you're going to apply daily, so it needs to be one that you and your skin get on with. A key aspect that people love about Korean sunscreens is that the textures and user experiences tend to be great. Think non-greasy, easy-to-blend textures that feel comfortable on the skin and sit well underneath make-up.
Having tried—and, to be honest, fallen in love with—both Sun Relief sunscreens from Beauty of Joseon, I had a feeling the tinted version would be pretty good, too, and now I've tested, there are a few need-to-knows. Get the lowdown ahead.
Beauty of Joseon’s Daily Tinted Fluid comes in a mostly white cuboid squeezy bottle with a shade-corresponding lid. While I can only speak to the paler end of its spectrum, at a glance, the 12-shade strong range does look as though it spans a broad range of light to deep skin tones.
The level of protection differs depending on whether you buy directly from Beauty of Joseon or the UK’s stockist Boots, which are SPF 40 & Broad Spectrum and SPF 30 PA+++ respectively. I tested the former. Personally, I like to wear SPF 50 year-round, but 30 or above is the expert recommendation.
I found that LP110 is my ideal summer shade when my skin tone is slightly warmer and/or I have the smallest bit of facial fake tan on, so I’d probably go lighter for winter. Obviously, I have no firsthand experience of the shades darker than mine, but I’ve seen mixed commentary about them on social media. As mineral filters are naturally white and chalky, white casts are a known issue with mineral sunscreens on darker skin tones, so this isn't totally surprising. While the tint goes some way to counter this, some content creators have reported that the deepest shades skew a little grey.
Immediately when squeezing it out of the tube, I found it's very fluid, but thanks to this runny consistency, it’s easy to rub in. I found it blends easily on my skin, even when layered up. There's the slightest oiliness when you apply the required generous dose (I have quite oily skin naturally), but this settles to virtually nothing within 20–30 minutes.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As for my experience of the wear, the tint lasts fairly well and didn’t oxidise; I was happy wearing it as a lightweight base with a little bit of the best concealer on some redness around my nose. It also lasted in place well with virtually no migration—another plus.
The sticking point I have with tinted sunscreens is that the pigment invariably means a lot of us will subconsciously see, and therefore apply, them as a skin tint or foundation rather than slathering on the required, generous amount of sunscreen. From a coverage point of view, if the pigment level is high, a teaspoon’s worth over every visible inch of skin on our face and neck isn’t how much we’ll want to wear. Therein lies the issue with getting the level of protection specified on the packaging: a light wash of a tint might be what looks best, but if the SPF is 30, you may only be getting 10–15 by applying a smaller, make-up-sized dose.
The good news is that the pigment level is fairly light in the Beauty of Joseon Daily Tinted Fluid. It’s pretty sheer and layers well, so I found applying a generous amount doesn’t feel too heavy or look cakey on the skin. I personally would be inclined to apply a separate sunscreen first, then layer some of this tinted version over the top as “bonus” protection on a minimal make-up day.
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has also written for titles including Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, Glamour and woman&home. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results. When she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll probably find her reading or Netflix-ing.
-
I Tried Notoriously Difficult Seated Leg Lifts Every Day for a Week – And Honestly? I Wouldn’t Recommend Them
I've never felt so humbled.
-
Our Beauty Editor Shares Her Least Glamorous, Most Budget-Friendly Holy Grail Products
My true can't-live-withouts
-
As Someone Who Tests Make-Up for a Living, I Only Ever Wear Matte Brown Eyeshadows—Here Are the Very Best
(For all budgets)
-
As a Mum of Children That *Really* Dislike Suncream, I Have Finally Found a SPF We All Enjoy—It'll Last All Summer, Too
Obsessed with the XL bottle
-
I Hate the Feeling of Sun Cream, But These SPF Body Oils Leave My Skin Glowy and Smooth
Protection without the stickiness
-
This Little-Known Parisian Skincare Brand Might Have Just Made One of the Best SPFs For Sensitive Skin
And there's an accompanying after-sun tan booster
-
I love luxury skincare, but this £13 SPF moisturiser will be all I’m using this summer
Dewy skin with added sun protection
-
Merit creates chic products that *work*—its new tinted SPF makes sun protection easier than ever and I'm fully committed
It's SPF, the Merit way
-
There is far more to this innovative SPF serum than sun protection—it hydrates, primes and illuminates
It's replaced multiple steps in my routine
-
This sunscreen is a best seller in Japan—and easily one of the best I've ever used and it's under £20
-
I'm calling it: these tinted SPFs are going to be *the* must-have complexion product of the summer
Sun protection *and* unrivalled glow