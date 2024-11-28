TikTok has proclaimed this the chicest French-girl perfume, and I have to say I am inclined to agree

When a perfume video goes viral on TikTok, you know it's legit. I mean, let's consider the fact you can't smell through your phone; if someone is making you want a fragrance that badly simply through their words, it's obviously pretty damn good. This is exactly what happened when TikTok user @ohuprettythings stopped a stranger on the street in Paris to discover the scent she was wearing, to be told it was in fact, Narciso Rodriguez Musc Noir Rose.

Speaking to her audience, the self-confessed 'perfume geek' explains that most French women she spoke to were all very much into Narciso Rodriguez perfumes as a brand, many wearing the original For Her scent. With the original video going wildly viral (we're talking millions upon millions of views), it's clear that Narciso Rodriguez perfumes deserve talking about.

While there are plenty of luxury perfumes that have gone viral this year, Narciso Rodriguez perfumes don't sit in the same uber-luxe price bracket as some of the other it-perfumes of our time (like Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge, for example). Naricso Rodriguez is known best for producing wearable floral perfumes that please almost everyone who comes across them.

And they aren't crazily expensive either—they are far more easily accessible and reasonably priced than the niche fragrances we have seen surge in popularity. And now is the time to shop for perfume. With gifting season upon us (there are loads of great perfume gifts around this year) and Black Friday perfumes deals flooding in this week, it's officially time to put Narciso Rodriguez fragrances on your radar.

For these reasons, I have smelled some of Narciso's most popular, beloved scents and listed which the ones I think you should invest in, particularly now that they're in the Cyber Week sales. You're welcome.

1. Narciso Rodriguez All Of Me

Narciso Rodriguez All Of Me Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Magnolia, rose, bourbon geranium Today's Best Deals £52.55 (was £92) at Sephora

One of the brand's most recent launches, this rose perfume is pretty yet punchy. It has a fruity hit and is sweet like strawberries, and I also sense a touch of marshmallow, too. The bottle is a little more delicate than the brand's others, making it a great addition to your dressing table.

2. Narciso Rodriguez for Her Eau de Parfum

Narciso Rodriguez for Her Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rose, peach, musk Today's Best Deals £50.40 (was £63) at Lookfantastic

If we're speaking about scents that inherently feel French, this one has to be up there (it was, after all, one of the go-to scents in the aforementioned viral video). It's subtle and pretty, making it very wearable for daytime in my opinion. You can smell the rose and musk, and it's definitely powdery and interestingly a little spicy, too.

3. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Plum, musk, suede Today's Best Deals £50.40 (was £63) at Lookfantastic

One of my personal favourites, this beautiful scent is musky, powdery and fruity. It has a lovely lightweight quality that feels spring-like, with a floral kick that's pretty but not overly sweet or sickly.

4. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Musk, flowers, cashmeran Today's Best Deals £50.40 (was £63) at Sephora

If lightweight, lowkey fragrances are your thing, I implore you to try Narciso Rodriguez For Her Pure Musc. It is super subtle and neutral, giving it a great daytime feel that is smooth and somewhat creamy. Plus that monochrome bottle? Chic as hell.

5. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Rose

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Rose Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Plum, pink pepper, bergamot Today's Best Deals £50.40 (was £63) at Sephora

Rose perfume fans, assemble. This combines fruity plum with a little spice in the form of pink pepper, offering a fruity, sweet and intense musky olfactory experience. This was indeed the scent that went viral on TikTok, and for good reason.

6. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Toilette

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Toilette Specifications Key notes: African orange, osmanthus, bergamot Today's Best Deals £63.20 (was £79) at Sephora

While I'd argue many of Narciso's perfumes are subtle and wearable mostly for daytime, this has more of a nighttime edge. It feels deeper with a touch of spice, and despite being a powdery white floral, it's super sexy.

7. Narciso Rodriguez Narciso Ambrée

Narciso Rodriguez Narciso Eau de Parfum Ambrée Specifications Key notes: Frangipani, ylang-ylang, white flowers Today's Best Deals £74.89 (was £89) at Sephora

This is like spring in a bottle but is still perfectly wearable all year round, with frangipani, ylang-ylang and white flowers hitting the spot. It feels a little musky and a touch powdery, but very bright and sparkly at the same time. Plus, I absolutely love the colour of the bottle.