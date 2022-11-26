If I had to assign 2022 a perfume (opens in new tab), it would be Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. Its popularity has been slowly brewing over the past couple of years, but in 2022 it took off big time. In fact, I can barely walk down the street without walking past someone wearing Baccarat Rouge 540—which is quite incredible considering it costs £215 for 50ml.

Yes, sadly you read that correctly. The price tag really is that eye watering. If you have been holding off the big investment of Baccarat Rouge 540 and waiting for a sign—this is it, because I have some good news. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Black Friday deals are officially a thing.

And as a beauty editor, I can confirm this is quite a big deal. You see, luxury beauty products like Baccarat Rouge 540 (and Jo Malone (opens in new tab), for that matter) are rarely on deal come Black Friday. But this year, I've spotted the perfume on sale at both John Lewis and Harvey Nichols. In fact, you can get a very impressive 15% off the eye-watering £215 price tag, meaning you can purchase it for £182.75.

When it comes to Black Friday beauty deals, I always recommend that you shop with conscience. Instead of panic buying an array of products that risk gathering dust or sitting unused in the back of drawers for years to come, my advice is to always have a plan. Set out with a considered list of products you have always liked to try, but would definitely appreciate a hefty saving on.

As a beauty editor (and expert beauty shopper) this is a technique I have shared with friends for many years, and this year, Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of the most sought-after Black Friday beauty savings I've come across (alongside the Dyson Airwrap (opens in new tab) and anything Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab), of course).

Why? Because Baccarat Rouge 540 is a truly special scent. It might be having a moment since it went viral on TikTok, but as someone who has worn it for many years, I can assure you it's far from a fad product. It's expensive, sure, but it's the sort of perfume that really makes you feel something. It's so special, in fact, that despite the fact I own over 100 perfumes (it's my job, what I can say), I consider Baccarat Rouge 540 my most cherished (and worn).

Best Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum 70ml, was £215 now £182.75 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) John Lewis is currently offering 15% off Baccarat Rouge 540, including the iconic 70ml bottle of eau de parfum.

(opens in new tab) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum 70ml, was £215 now £182.75 | Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) Harvey Nichols is also offering 15% off Baccarat Rouge 540. Just add the perfume to your basket and receive the discount at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum 35ml, was £120 now £102 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) If you're not quite sold on the idea of splurging nearly £200 on a perfume, this 35ml option might be more appealing.

(opens in new tab) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Body Oil 70ml, was £90 now £76.50 | Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) This body oil doesn't just leave limbs silky and soft, it also smells just like the eau de parfum and has impressive wear time.

(opens in new tab) Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Hair Mist 70ml, was £75 now £63.75 | Harvey Nichols (opens in new tab) While the eau de parfum is very, very expensive, this Baccarat Rouge 540 hair mist can be spritzed onto hair (much like a perfume), doing much the same job. It doesn't come with the longevity, but it's a much more affordable entry to the fragrance.

What does Baccarat Rouge 540 smell like?

With notes of amber, saffron, jasmine, ambergris and cedarwood, it possesses a sweet warmth that swaddles the wearer in a veil of luxury so unique it makes the price tag kind of worth it.

So, if you have been waiting for the perfect moment to try Baccarat Rouge 540 for yourself (or gift it to a loved one for Christmas), now's the the time to get it for 15% off. If you're not quite committed enough to splurge on the full-size 70ml bottle, why not opt for the more affordable 35ml, hair mist or body oil, instead (all of which are also 15% off)?