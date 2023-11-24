Meghan Markle's go-to Jo Malone perfume is in the Black Friday sale—and that doesn't usually happen
As a beauty editor, I know Jo Malone hardly ever do discounts
Finding a decent Jo Malone London deal on Black Friday is near-on impossible. Trust me, I have spent years analysing Black Friday beauty sales. And yet, this year, a select number of Jo Malone perfumes are available at a Black-Friday discount on Allbeauty. The most exciting part of this, for me? Meghan Markle's favourite Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Eau de Cologne is included in the retailer's sale, with a very impressive £24 discount.
You see, part of my job as a beauty editor with a special interest in fragrance is to know exactly which perfumes the royals wear. So, I know for certain that the Duchess of Sussex has previously revealed that she counts Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell, along with Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt (which is also in the Black Friday sale on All Beauty, btw), as two of her favourite perfumes.
Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Eau de Cologne,
was £118 now £94.40 | Allbeauty
It is thought that, much like her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, Meghan adores a bluebell-inspired fragrance.
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Eau de Cologne,
was £118 now £105.95 | Allbeauty
Meghan previously revealed this light, marine scent to be one of her favourites.
And it's not just Meghan Markle who loves Wild Bluebell. In fact, it's widely considered to be one of the very best light floral fragrances in existence by beauty editors and fragrance experts. With a delightfully fresh aroma, Wild Bluebell has a sort of quiet luxury to it (read: it smells really expensive) that oozes 'rich and unbothered'—making it fit for royalty.
Personally, I like to think of Wild Bluebell as the perfect fragrance pairing for a blue-jean-white-shirt outfit combo. It's the sort of perfume that makes you feel pulled together with just one spritz.
And Wild Bluebell isn't the only light and fresh perfume that the Duchess loves. Yes, her other Jo-Malone favourite, Wood Sage & Sea Salt is also on offer with £12 off the RRP. If you haven't had the joy of smelling Wood Sage & Sea Salt before, know this: it is, hands down, one of my most complimented perfumes. It's light and airy, like a green sea breeze that awakens the senses.
If Meghan's tastes in fresh and breezy perfumes isn't for you, you'll be pleased to know that Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone perfume is also included in Allbeauty's discounts. Yep, rumour has it Jo Malone Orange Blossom is the perfume the Princess of Wales actually wore on her wedding day—and it's currently under £100.
Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Eau de Cologne,
was £118 now £99.95 | Allbeauty
This is the exact perfume Kate Middleton reportedly wore on her wedding day.
Shannon Lawlor is the Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire. With nearly a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof make-up products and does-it-all skincare.
