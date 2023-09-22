These have proved Kate Middleton's favourite perfumes over the years—and they're all under £100

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's beauty routine has long fascinated the public, with people the world over eager to replicate the Princess of Wales' signature look—and scent.

After all, who better to trust than royalty to know the best perfume and make-up brands in the business?

Royal beauty secrets tend to be kept under lock and key, but thanks to in-depth sleuthing, Kate Middleton's favourite beauty products are widely reported.

Her long list of trusty favourites is ever-growing, with Kate known to swear by Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, Essie nail varnish (Allure) and Trilogy Rosehip Oil—not to mention, all things Bobbi Brown.

When it comes to royal perfumes however, the Princess of Wales depends on only a select few. And the best news? They're all under £100.

Kate Middleton perfume

1. Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne

Kate Middleton is known to favour floral scents, with Jo Malone London's Orange Blossom cologne widely reported to be her signature fragrance.

The spring, floral perfume is one of the brand's hero products—not to mention a millennial staple. And advertised as "a shimmering garden oasis", it's no surprise that the Princess of Wales, a lover of gardening and nature, has this as her go-to.

The popular 100ml bottle doesn't come cheap, but with a 30ml alternative for just £55, Kate's go-to perfume can still sit comfortably below the £100 mark.

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne £118 at Jo Malone London Jo Malone London's fresh orange blossom scent is ultra feminine and sophisticated, featuring top notes of clementine flower and warm undertones of orris.



2. Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Candle

Clarence House even confirmed that, at Kate's request, Orange Blossom candles were lit in Westminster Abbey for her 2011 wedding to Prince William, wafting the crisp floral fragrance around the congregation. With that in mind, it's safe to assume that this luxe scented candle is a firm favourite in the Wales household.

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Candle £56 at Jo Malone London Jo Malone London candles are extremely popular with brides and are often used to create a scented wedding. The orange blossom scent is among its most popular—particularly for spring, literally coming royal approved.

3. Illuminum London White Gardenia Petals

Another fragrance that the Princess of Wales is reported to swear by is White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum London, a white floral scent with citrus notes and warm woody undertones.

The relatively unknown British brand became an overnight sensation when it was announced that Kate wore it on her wedding day to Prince William, and promptly sold out everywhere. It is now considered a royal staple, and consequently hard to come by.

Illuminum London White Gardenia Petals £100 at Illuminum London The fresh citrus scent features bergamot and lily, with buttery notes of jasmine, ylang ylang and gardenia, and warm woody base notes.

Royal perfumes are always a major source of conversation, but the interest in Kate Middleton's signature scent is unparalleled.

“I’ve seen people on social media who have bumped into Kate when she’s out shopping and have said she smells amazing," recalled Susan Kelley, the founder of What Kate Wore. "Like raspberry and fruit—very clean, crisp smells."

So for those looking to emulate Kate Middleton's scent, it's all about white florals.

Diana, Princess of Wales

While Kate is known for her love of white floral scents, it was actually the late Princess Diana who started the trend, paving the way before her.

In fact, the late Princess of Wales famously wore Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs, peppered with tuberose, jasmine, lily of the valley and rose, to marry Prince Charles.