Want to smell timeless, mysterious, and expensive? Meet this iconic Anglo-French perfume house

I'm lucky enough to have an infinite supply of perfumes thanks to my job as a beauty editor. I've got a cabinet full of classic beauty hall perfumes and niche fragrances, but there's one brand that I find tops the rest when it comes to iconic, elegant scents: Creed.

If you're unfamiliar with the brand's impressive history, Creed was founded in 1760 (yes, really) in London. It began when Henry Creed took his tailoring business to Paris. At the time, it was common for tailors to scent hemlines and leather gloves, and so, the perfume house was born. It wasn't long after that that Queen Victoria appointed Creed as the official supplier to the British royal household, establishing the brand as the go-to royal tailor and supplier of rare, bespoke fragrances.

While its rich history has continued to unfold over the centuries, the perfumes smell unmistakably contemporary today, and in recent decades, Creed has created some of my very favourite scents. So if you also consider yourself to be a true fragrance nerd, read on for the very best Creed perfumes—there truly is something for everyone.

Best Creed Perfumes, According to a Beauty Editor

1. Creed Delphinus

Creed Delphinus Best all-rounder Specifications Key notes: Vanilla, incense, orris, almond, black pepper, leather, amberwood and patchouli

Starting strong with one of the brand's newer fragrances, I would go so far as to say that Creed's Delphinus is one of my favourite ever perfumes. If you love comforting but sexy amber scents, then this is for you. I genuinely get so many compliments whenever I wear this, and thanks to the high sillage, it lasts well on the skin. It dries down to a beautifully modern vanilla, which is surprising as I'm not normally a fan of gourmands—it's sexy without being over the top or obnoxious.

2. Creed Aventus

Creed Aventus Best fruity perfume Specifications Key notes: Pineapple, bergamot, lemon, jasmine, ambroxan, cedarwood and oakmoss

Aventus had to be included in the list—really, it shouldn't need much introduction because it's such an icon. Sometimes you just want yourself or a loved one to smell impeccably clean, and that's what Aventus delivers. Described as a fruity scent, hints of pineapple come through on the opening, making it a confident scent from the get-go. Alongside the exotic notes, you can also expect darker, more complex base whiffs of cedar, birch and oak moss.

3. Creed Green Irish Tweed

Creed Green Irish Tweed Best citrus scent Specifications Key notes: Peppermint, verbena, bergamot, lavender, sandalwood and cedarwood

I'm not always a green scent lover; I don't want to head to a meeting smelling like a floral patch, but I do love the freshness that this category gives. Green Irish Tweed is a blend of citrus mixed with fresh-cut herbs; it's vibrant and timeless. As with all fragrances, there are no rules, so you can wear this year-round, but I particularly love it as a spring perfume.

And for the history buffs, it's worth noting that this fragrance pays homage to the brand's tailoring history, and those subtle, elegant and gentlemanly notes do shine through.

4. Creed Viking

Creed Viking Best spicy perfume Specifications Key notes: Peppermint, allspice, clove, rose, cedarwood, vetiver and musk

While the bottle may not be to everyone's taste, it's what's inside that matters. Like many Creed fragrances, I prefer the dry-down over the initial opening; it's spicy and a little overpowering thanks to the peppermint. It then settles into a more aromatic scent, with earthy notes adding some warmth. It's somewhat reminiscent of Green Irish Tweed, but the all-spice sets it apart.

I don't subscribe to traditionally feminine and masculine scents, so I like to wear strong, 'masculine' fragrances like this. However, if you're more into fruity perfumes or gourmands, this one may not be for you.

5. Creed Centaurus

Creed Centaurus Best amber perfume Specifications Key notes: Cardamom, cinnamon, tobacco, sandalwood, benzoin, jasmine, ambroxan, and bourbon vanilla

Launching at the same time as Delphinus, Centaurus is another fantastic perfume. It's far spicer than I'd normally go for, but after wearing it several times this winter, I'm a convert.

The combination of amber and spice means that I can't help but love it, and the tobacco in this scent is done in a way that's unique and distinct, but not difficult to wear. It's softened perfectly with notes of cinnamon and bourbon vanilla. It's punchy but with a lingering softness.

6. Creed White in Love

Creed Love in White Best floral perfume Specifications Key notes: Orange zest, apple, iris, jasmine, rice, rose, musk and cedarwood

I'll be honest, the opening of White In Love is not my favourite. It can be perceived as slightly jarring because it's so sharp, but the dry down is just exquisite when notes of iris and jasmine shine through. It has a powdery element, but overall, it reminds me most of warm, breezy summer evenings. As it's a traditionally 'feminine' scent, I can see it pairing beautifully with Creed's other clean scents, like Aventus.

Is fragrance layering expensive and somewhat extravagant? Yes. Is it fun? Absolutely. I'm surprised how much this scent has grown on me and I keep going back to remind myself of the smell, which is always a good sign.

7. Creed Virgin Island Water

Creed Virgin Island Water Best tropical scent Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, lime, coconut milk, coconut water, jasmine, tonka bean and white musk

I can't not include the most elevated beach scent that exists. If you're a lover of coconut scents, then you'll adore this. The scent of lime cutting through the coconut is exceptional; it makes me feel like I'm sitting on a sun lounger, with a piña colada in hand. While I'm not a huge fan of coconut in fragrance—it can often resemble shampoo or sunscreen—this I can appreciate. It's elevated but joyful and smells exactly as you'd hope it does.