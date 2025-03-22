Want to smell timeless, mysterious, and expensive? Meet this iconic Anglo-French perfume house
A legendary brand for a reason
I'm lucky enough to have an infinite supply of perfumes thanks to my job as a beauty editor. I've got a cabinet full of classic beauty hall perfumes and niche fragrances, but there's one brand that I find tops the rest when it comes to iconic, elegant scents: Creed.
If you're unfamiliar with the brand's impressive history, Creed was founded in 1760 (yes, really) in London. It began when Henry Creed took his tailoring business to Paris. At the time, it was common for tailors to scent hemlines and leather gloves, and so, the perfume house was born. It wasn't long after that that Queen Victoria appointed Creed as the official supplier to the British royal household, establishing the brand as the go-to royal tailor and supplier of rare, bespoke fragrances.
While its rich history has continued to unfold over the centuries, the perfumes smell unmistakably contemporary today, and in recent decades, Creed has created some of my very favourite scents. So if you also consider yourself to be a true fragrance nerd, read on for the very best Creed perfumes—there truly is something for everyone.
Best Creed Perfumes, According to a Beauty Editor
1. Creed Delphinus
Creed Delphinus
Specifications
Starting strong with one of the brand's newer fragrances, I would go so far as to say that Creed's Delphinus is one of my favourite ever perfumes. If you love comforting but sexy amber scents, then this is for you. I genuinely get so many compliments whenever I wear this, and thanks to the high sillage, it lasts well on the skin. It dries down to a beautifully modern vanilla, which is surprising as I'm not normally a fan of gourmands—it's sexy without being over the top or obnoxious.
2. Creed Aventus
Creed Aventus
Specifications
Aventus had to be included in the list—really, it shouldn't need much introduction because it's such an icon. Sometimes you just want yourself or a loved one to smell impeccably clean, and that's what Aventus delivers. Described as a fruity scent, hints of pineapple come through on the opening, making it a confident scent from the get-go. Alongside the exotic notes, you can also expect darker, more complex base whiffs of cedar, birch and oak moss.
3. Creed Green Irish Tweed
Creed Green Irish Tweed
Specifications
I'm not always a green scent lover; I don't want to head to a meeting smelling like a floral patch, but I do love the freshness that this category gives. Green Irish Tweed is a blend of citrus mixed with fresh-cut herbs; it's vibrant and timeless. As with all fragrances, there are no rules, so you can wear this year-round, but I particularly love it as a spring perfume.
And for the history buffs, it's worth noting that this fragrance pays homage to the brand's tailoring history, and those subtle, elegant and gentlemanly notes do shine through.
4. Creed Viking
Creed Viking
Specifications
While the bottle may not be to everyone's taste, it's what's inside that matters. Like many Creed fragrances, I prefer the dry-down over the initial opening; it's spicy and a little overpowering thanks to the peppermint. It then settles into a more aromatic scent, with earthy notes adding some warmth. It's somewhat reminiscent of Green Irish Tweed, but the all-spice sets it apart.
I don't subscribe to traditionally feminine and masculine scents, so I like to wear strong, 'masculine' fragrances like this. However, if you're more into fruity perfumes or gourmands, this one may not be for you.
5. Creed Centaurus
Creed Centaurus
Specifications
Launching at the same time as Delphinus, Centaurus is another fantastic perfume. It's far spicer than I'd normally go for, but after wearing it several times this winter, I'm a convert.
The combination of amber and spice means that I can't help but love it, and the tobacco in this scent is done in a way that's unique and distinct, but not difficult to wear. It's softened perfectly with notes of cinnamon and bourbon vanilla. It's punchy but with a lingering softness.
6. Creed White in Love
Creed Love in White
Specifications
I'll be honest, the opening of White In Love is not my favourite. It can be perceived as slightly jarring because it's so sharp, but the dry down is just exquisite when notes of iris and jasmine shine through. It has a powdery element, but overall, it reminds me most of warm, breezy summer evenings. As it's a traditionally 'feminine' scent, I can see it pairing beautifully with Creed's other clean scents, like Aventus.
Is fragrance layering expensive and somewhat extravagant? Yes. Is it fun? Absolutely. I'm surprised how much this scent has grown on me and I keep going back to remind myself of the smell, which is always a good sign.
7. Creed Virgin Island Water
Creed Virgin Island Water
Specifications
I can't not include the most elevated beach scent that exists. If you're a lover of coconut scents, then you'll adore this. The scent of lime cutting through the coconut is exceptional; it makes me feel like I'm sitting on a sun lounger, with a piña colada in hand. While I'm not a huge fan of coconut in fragrance—it can often resemble shampoo or sunscreen—this I can appreciate. It's elevated but joyful and smells exactly as you'd hope it does.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
