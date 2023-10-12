I have high expectations when it comes to candles—these are, hands down, the 18 cosiest burns for autumn

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I want to make it clear that I am not your average candle lover. As a beauty editor with an affinity for all things fragrance, my candle collection is extravagant. You see, I am somebody who has to be surrounded by fragrance wherever I am. At work, I keep luxury candles on hand for a quick sniff throughout the day (even if I can't light them), I wouldn't dare leave the house without a heavy dousing of perfume and, at home, I have a candle burning during all waking hours.

And now that the weather is finally starting to turn chilly, I'm ready to lean into the cosy vibes and burn my stash of autumn candles—and I figured it would be worth sharing my selection with you. You see, it's worth knowing that I'm fussy, so I like to believe my selection of candles really does showcase the best of the best. And I'm not talking just your standard levels of fuss—I am incredibly hard to please.

Forget sweet, sickly pumpkin spice and sugar-coated ginger—I want my autumn candles to ooze luxury cosiness. I want a clean, soot-free burn that fills the entire room with an expensive-smelling fragrance. I'm talking aromas of log fires, crisp autumn leaves, woollen blankets and sense-clearing fresh florals. So, if you too are on the hunt for an autumn candle that makes you feel like hibernating, here are the best in existence—from Diptyque to Jo Malone London.

1. Jo Malone London Lavender & Moonflower Home Candle

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Lavender & Moonflower Home Candle Specifications Key notes: English lavender, white musk, moonflower Today's Best Deals £56 at Jo Malone London

You might not be familiar with this lesser-known Jo Malone London fragrance, but I can assure you it is the best autumn candle for evenings when you want to wind down. I have mine stationed on my bedside table and the soft, velvety and palatable take on lavender weaves ribbons through the air like a gentle lullaby. I'll never struggle to get to sleep so long as this candle is burning.

2. The White Company Autumn Botanical Candle

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company Autumn Botanical Candle Specifications Key notes: Pear, quince, amber Today's Best Deals £35 at The White Company

I'll admit, I find some of The White Company's seasonal scent a bit on the nose (excuse the pun), however Autumn is an expensive-smelling joy. Before smelling it, I was expecting the scent to be warm, sweet and overbearing, but I couldn't have been wrong it. It's crisp, fruity and sense-clearing—like crunching through leaves in a fruit-filled orchard.

3. Byredo Tree House

(Image credit: Byredo)

Byredo Tree House Specifications Key notes: Cedar, bamboo, sandalwood, guaiac wood, hay, spice, myrrh, labdanum Today's Best Deals £64 at Byredo

The name of this candle perfectly explains how it smells. Like a wooden tree house, perched high in the tops of a cedarwood forest, it's woody, spicy and a little bit smoky all at once. It's the sort of candle that makes you want to cuddle up in front of a fire and stick on some Meg Ryan rom coms.

4. & Other Stories Charcoal Clove Scented Candle

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

& Other Stories Charcoal Clove Scented Candle Specifications Key notes: Cinnamon, eucalyptus, incense, clove buds, crisp amber, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £23 at & Other Stories

If ever a candle was made for autumn, it was it. It's spicy, smoky and a little earthy, but a warming cinnamon sweetness floats throughout. It's not the most expensive or luxurious candle on the list, but it sure does pack a punch.

5. Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath Candle

(Image credit: Maison Margiela Replica)

Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath Candle Specifications Key notes: Soap bubbles accord, lavender, white musks, coconut milk Today's Best Deals £55 at Space NK

It's no secret that I'm a lover of baths, and throughout the autumn months I spend most of the day counting down the hours until I can switch off and indulge in a luxe bubble bath. This candle is a bubble bath in candle form—it's light and airy but with a soapy, skin-like comfort that makes you want to pour a glass of wine and revel in the joy of staying indoors.

6. Susanne Kaufmann Balancing Candle

(Image credit: Susanne Kaufmann)

Susanne Kaufmann Balancing Candle Specifications Key notes: Cedarwood, patchouli, ylang-ylang Today's Best Deals £60 at Susanne Kaufmann

There are few candles out there that are quite as spa like as this one from Susanne Kaufmann. It is sweet and citrusy but has a grounding woody base that balances your mind and mood almost instantly. It's the first candle I light as soon as I come in through the door after a busy day at work—it's pure escapism.

7. La Montaña Alfredo's Café Candle

(Image credit: La Montaña)

La Montaña Alfredo's Café Candle Specifications Key notes: Black tobacco, coffee, brandy, leather, incense Today's Best Deals £39 at La Montaña

My love for La Montaña candles knows no bounds. They are, without question, the most delicious, heavy-hitting, luxurious candles I have ever come across. Not only do they burn a treat, but the blends are beautifully unique and expensive-smelling. This one is my go-to for autumn. It smells like coffee, tobacco and leather—like sipping on your coffee al fresco at a Mediterranean café when there's a slight chill in the air.

8. Diptyque Citrouille (Pumpkin) Candle

(Image credit: Diptyque)

Diptyque Citrouille (Pumpkin) Candle Specifications Key notes: Chestnut, spices, crisp green fruits Today's Best Deals £56 at Diptyque

When I first heard about this candle I felt conflicted. I associate pumpkin with sickly-sweet, headache-inducing aromas that I don't typically want to be involved with. Something about pumpkin, to me, just smells a bit kitsch and, dare I say it, cheap. But Diptyque is none of those things—so I wasn't sure what to expect. And I can safely say I had no reason to be concerned. Diptyque always knows what's best, and this candle is unbelievably good. It's sweet and creamy, but subtly so. It's like a warm drink with nutty milk and spices, without being even the slightest bit overbearing.

9. Jo Loves Log Fires Candle

(Image credit: Jo Loves)

Jo Loves Log Fires Candle Specifications Key notes: Smoky wood, Lapsang Souchong tea Today's Best Deals £55 at Space NK

Like wood crackling on a fire place, this candle is the epitome of comfort. It is smoky and woody without any of that eye-watering intensity that so many fire-inspired candles have. With notes of tea, it keeps things light and fresh on the nose, with a familiar sort of comfort that makes it wonderfully moreish.

10. Wildsmith The Bothy Candle

(Image credit: Wildsmith)