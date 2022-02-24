The best Chanel perfumes for every kind of occasion

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because no perfume collection is complete without a little bit of Chanel...

When it comes to perfume, it doesn’t get much better than Chanel. Known for both their classic scents and newer releases, the brand’s fragrances have long been admired in the beauty industry. When it comes to choosing the best perfume for women, Chanel will always be at the top of our list.

We don’t know about you, but when we were younger, we’d love nothing more than sneaking into our mum’s bathroom and secretly trying out her beauty products. Of course, there was always a bottle of Chanel N°5 on the shelf, alongside lots of red lipsticks and heated rollers.

As we got older, we realised just how special the iconic fragrance was, and these days we love seeing the timeless bottle displayed on our own bathroom shelf, minus the heated rollers of course.

Although you can’t go wrong with their signature scent, we thought we would round up all of the best Chanel perfumes for you to try. With so many to choose from, our guide will make your shopping experience a whole lot easier.

We’ve included fragrances for every kind of occasion, as we love switching things up and playing around with different perfumes. When it comes to picking the right scent for you, it’s all about the notes. For a fresher, daytime scent, look for notes of Lemon, Grapefruit, Neroli and Bergamot. If you want a slightly heavier fragrance for the evening, we recommend notes of Oak, Sandalwood, Amber and Leather.

The best Chanel perfumes to buy now:

Without further ado, check out our guide to the best Chanel perfumes to buy now, and treat yourself to an iconic bottle that is bound to take pride of place in your fragrance collection. With Mother’s Day coming up, these perfumes would also make the most perfect gift. Enjoy…