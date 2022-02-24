The best Chanel perfumes for every kind of occasion

Because no perfume collection is complete without a little bit of Chanel...
When it comes to perfume, it doesn’t get much better than Chanel. Known for both their classic scents and newer releases, the brand’s fragrances have long been admired in the beauty industry. When it comes to choosing the best perfume for women, Chanel will always be at the top of our list.
We don’t know about you, but when we were younger, we’d love nothing more than sneaking into our mum’s bathroom and secretly trying out her beauty products. Of course, there was always a bottle of Chanel N°5 on the shelf, alongside lots of red lipsticks and heated rollers.
As we got older, we realised just how special the iconic fragrance was, and these days we love seeing the timeless bottle displayed on our own bathroom shelf, minus the heated rollers of course.
Although you can’t go wrong with their signature scent, we thought we would round up all of the best Chanel perfumes for you to try. With so many to choose from, our guide will make your shopping experience a whole lot easier.
We’ve included fragrances for every kind of occasion, as we love switching things up and playing around with different perfumes. When it comes to picking the right scent for you, it’s all about the notes. For a fresher, daytime scent, look for notes of Lemon, Grapefruit, Neroli and Bergamot. If you want a slightly heavier fragrance for the evening, we recommend notes of Oak, Sandalwood, Amber and Leather.
The best Chanel perfumes to buy now:
Without further ado, check out our guide to the best Chanel perfumes to buy now, and treat yourself to an iconic bottle that is bound to take pride of place in your fragrance collection. With Mother’s Day coming up, these perfumes would also make the most perfect gift. Enjoy…
Chanel N°5 – Eau de Parfum (100 ml), £120 | Harrods
Of course, we had to start with the classic Chanel N°5. This legendary fragrance has a powdery, floral scent with bright citrus top notes, making it ideal for every day. The smooth hint of Vanilla adds a sensual touch, and is one of the many reasons why this scent is one of our all time favourites.
Chanel Paris – Deauville – Eau de Toilette (125ml), £112 | Harrods
This fresh, zesty fragrance was inspired by the landscapes along the Normandy coast, where Gabrielle Chanel opened her first boutique. With notes of Patchouli, Rose, Basil, Bergamot, Lime and Lemon, this fragrance is bound to put a spring in your step. We love nothing more than spritzing this on a hot summer's day.
Chanel Chance Eau Tendre – Eau De Parfum (100ml,) £120 | Boots
As one of the brand's slightly newer fragrances, Chanel Chance Eau Tendre has quickly become one of our go-to scents. The floral fragrance contains notes of Jasmine and Rose, while Grapefruit adds a fruity touch. This scent can easily take you from day to night, and we guarantee everyone will ask what you are wearing.
Chanel N°22 Les Exclusifs De Chanel – Eau De Parfum (200ml), £300 | House of Fraser
A variation of the classic N°5, Chanel N°22 is smooth, tender and powdery, with notes of Neroli, Lily-of-the-Valley, Ylang-Ylang, Jasmine, Rose and Vanilla. Also, how sleek is the bottle? Perfect for keeping on display if you ask us.
Chanel Misia Les Exclusifs de Chanel – Eau de Parfum (75ml), £169 | Harrods
This fragrance was inspired by pianist Misia Sert, who was the muse of many artists and a friend to Coco Chanel. The scent recalls the excitement of opera dressing rooms with both powdery and floral notes of Violet, Leather, Tonka Bean, Grasse Rose and Turkish Rose. We always save this one for special occasions.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle – Eau De Parfum (50ml), was £86 now £76 | Boots
This fragrance is one of the brand's bestselling perfumes, and it's not hard to see why. The feminine scent has a strong personality, with notes of Jasmine, Rose, Patchouli and Vetiver. When spritzing this perfume, you may experience a surprising freshness, thanks to the addition of Orange. Simply delicious.
Chanel 1932 Les Exclusifs de Chanel – Extrait (15ml), £207 | John Lewis
Inspired by Chanel's 1932 high jewellery collection, this fragrance will make you feel like you are wearing the most precious of diamonds. The scent is floral yet woody, with notes of Jasmine lingering on the skin. The perfect scent for date night.
Chanel Beige Les Exclusifs de Chanel – Eau de Parfum (75ml), £169 | John Lewis
Much like the colour, Chanel's Beige is a soothing scent with natural sophistication. Floral notes of Hawthorn, Freesia and Frangipani are enhanced with warming notes of honey, bringing comfort to even the coldest of days.