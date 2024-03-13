As a general rule, I typically try to avoid wearing popular perfumes. Sure, scents with a cult following will be sought-after for a reason (I get it—they smell good), but I can’t help gravitating towards niche fragrances to kid myself that my perfume choices are somewhat exclusive. However, there is one perfume that I will make an exception for and that is Glossier You—the cult perfume that every single beauty editor I know considers a signature scent.

In fact, this perfume's appeal is so wide-reaching that even my friends outside of the industry have fallen for its skin-like sillage. And who can blame them? Since its launch in 2017, I have been liberally spritzing myself with this subtle fragrance. To me, it’s so much more than an eau de parfum—it’s a part of my personal scent DNA. So, let’s dissect exactly what makes it so alluring.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

What does Glossier You smell like?

I’ll admit, the very first time I smelled Glossier You I remember feeling distinctly underwhelmed. There had been so much hype around this launch in the beauty community and I had preconceived notions of what a Glossier scent would smell like—fresh, clean and slightly juicy, like dewy skin in fragrance form. Glossier You, however, is not this. Made up entirely of base notes (these are the ones that evaporate the slowest on your skin, but can also take the longest to reveal themselves), Glossier describes it as a ‘skin-enhancer’.

Rather than a bold explosion of fragrance, Glossier You takes an elusive and unhurried approach to perfume-wearing. This is a scent that’s designed to mesh with your very being. And while there are specific notes in the mix—powdery iris, woody ambrette seeds, vibrant pink pepper, and creamy ambrox—the real beauty of Glossier You is that it smells different on everyone. Trust me, this perfume is one that grows with you, and first impressions aren’t always what they seem.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

How does Glossier You smell on me?

At first spritz, there's almost a purifying effervescence to this perfume for me—a fizzy brightness that provides a clean slate for what lies ahead. Upon settling in, however, is when the true joy emerges.

To me, Glossier You smells like I’ve just emerged from a hot shower at a 5-star hotel. There’s an almost sandalwood warmth to it, as if you’ve decadently slathered your skin in the most expensive shower oils. And there’s a slight saltiness, too—the kind you might expect after rinsing off after an afternoon spent on a white sandy beach. It’s cosy and comforting, yes, but not like a comfort blanket. It’s more like slipping between linen sheets that have been dried in the sun.

Basically, when I want to just smell really damn good, Glossier You is the perfume that I reach for. It evolves as you wear it and, best of all, it has incredible staying power—this is one of those perfumes that lingers on my sweatshirts and scarves for days afterwards.