We’re two beauty editors with polar opposite perfume tastes—our take on Glossier’s new summer scent might surprise you

When it comes to the best perfume for women, Glossier You is always on the list—there's no doubt about it. The launch of a new Glossier perfume is always a big day at Marie Claire HQ, but—forgive our scepticism—can it really live up to the OG?

Last year, the brand introduced two more scents to the You family, You Doux and You Rêve, and today, they have released a brand new summer edition, You Fleur. Safe to say, we were all intrigued when the lilac bottles slid across our desks.

And what better way to put them to the test than to have two beauty editors, with completely different perfume tastes, review the scent? Personally, I steer clear of saccharine fragrances, and that extends to gourmands, which have been having a moment. That means that I never go for fruity florals or anything that boasts vanilla, caramel or overwhelmingly sweet notes. So, typically speaking, something like Glossier's Fleur wouldn't appeal to me.

Our senior beauty writer, Lollie King, however, always gravitates towards sweet scents—she is incredibly partial to classic "holiday" scents, and anything that involves a gourmand. With all that in mind, read our verdicts on the new scent below.

Glossier Glossier You Fleur £70 at Glossier Key notes: Mineral salt accord, osmanthus, ylang ylang, cashmeran wood, musk, ambrox

Nessa Humayun, Junior Beauty Editor

I have never been a fan of summer scents. They tend to skew faux-tropical on my nose, with a sickly-sweet whiff of sunscreen. Colour me surprised then when I smelt Glossier Fleur, was immediately hit with a waft of coconut, and liked it?

Now, I am an OG Glossier You fan. I bought it on release and continued to wear it for several years. It sparked my love of skin-scents—and while I've always gravitated to more masculine, muskier fragrances, this perfume proved that deeper, more sensual notes can be feminine too. There is an element of this in Fleur, which I found intoxicating.

Underneath the juicy opening of apricot, and blooms like osmanthus and ylang ylang, there is a deeper, warm heart of ambrox, giving the scent a comforting, lived-in feel that the original perfume was renowned for.

Glossier Fleur certainly seems to encapsulate something about the upcoming season. There is a daydream-esque quality of hazy summer days and long, balmy nights that evokes girlhood, largely thanks to the saccharine opening. I can imagine wearing Glossier Fleur out of the warmer months, too; in fact, it would be a great transitional, autumn scent.

I'm already planning my summer getaway, and I'll definitely be chucking Glossier Fleur into my beach bag—it's everything you want to smell like on vacation.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

Lollie King, Senior Beauty Writer

I've always been partial to a floral fragrance, especially in the spring or summer (groundbreaking, I know). I hear the critics loud and clear with their scathing anti-floral remarks, to which I say, why not give this one a go? It could just change your mind.

In my twenties, my signature scent was Flowerbomb by Viktor and Rolf, and I often find myself reaching for it to this day. Gucci Flora has also been amongst my favourite fragrances, so from the offset I was pretty certain I was going to adore You Fleur. After trying the original You perfume, I was sure nothing could beat it, but this fits beautifully within their established fragrance family.

There is something about floral fragrances, and this one, in particular, feels so fun and feminine without feeling juvenile, which tends to be a worry for floral fragrance haters.

For me, this had the perfect balance of floral sweetness, which became delicate and warm as it was worn throughout the day. Glossier, after all, is known for its light, pheromone-enhancing fragrances, and I think this is the perfect, entry-level floral for those who have been previously dubious of the brand's offering. It makes me feel like I've just walked past a freshly cut bouquet of flowers, and I just love it.