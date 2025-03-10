I spoke to 11 of the biggest perfume brands to discover their bestselling scent—there were some surprises

Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m nosy. But it's not gossip I’m lusting over, no, beauty secrets are my guilty pleasure of choice. I want to know what products everyone has in their make-up bag, what skincare we’re all using on our quest for glass skin and, most specifically, which perfume the woman I sat next to on the tube this morning was wearing. Regrettably, I didn’t ask her, and now I’m having to turn to other methods on my quest for a new signature scent.

While it may be a long shot, I decided where better to start than at the source and by that, I mean by going directly to some of the biggest fragrance brands. After a little prodding (read: many emails), I convinced them to let me in on their bestselling scents in the hope that I could track said perfume down. What I ended up discovering was, in fact, much more interesting as it wasn’t just the usual fragrance suspects that hit the bestseller list. Alongside classic perfumes, there were new launches that have risen to the top, as well as others that proved the power of going viral on TikTok.

So, while I didn’t track down my mysterious scent (clearly my tube mate was more of a niche fragrance lover), my beauty secret barometer was definitely full. And, because I’m not one to gatekeep, I’m of course happy to pass my newfound knowledge on to you. Here are the bestselling scents from all your favourite fragrance brands…

Shop the bestselling perfumes

Jo Malone London’s bestselling perfume: English Pear & Freesia cologne

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia cologne Specifications Key notes: Pear, Melon, Freesia, Rhubarb, Musk Today's Best Deals £82 at Cult Beauty

You’d be forgiven for thinking Pomegranate Noir would be Jo Malone London’s bestselling fragrance yet while it is definitely up there, English Pear & Freesia takes the top spot. Launched in 2010, the fragrance is the perfect coming together of soft florals and sweet fruity notes. It’s fresh, it’s juicy but also mellow at the same time. A perfect spring perfume that makes you excited for warmer weather.

Diptyque’s bestselling perfume: Orphéon Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Diptyque Limited Edition Orphéon Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Powdery notes, Juniper berries, Tonka bean, Cedar Today's Best Deals £160 at SpaceNK

Diptyque’s Orphéon is so beloved that the brand has released a limited edition version housed in a chic blue and silver bottle to celebrate it. Inside, you’ll find the bestselling scent, which brings together notes of juniper berry, creamy tonka bean and woody cedar to create a powdery perfume with a heady twist. In my opinion, this is a fragrance that smells expensive yet is also approachable, so it’s no surprise we all can’t get enough of it.

Dior’s bestselling perfume: Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Boots)

DIOR Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Apricot, Strawberry, Peach, Jasmine, Amber, Patchouli Today's Best Deals £104 at Boots

Even though it only launched in 2021, DIOR’s Miss Dior Parfum has quickly cemented itself as one of the fashion house's bestselling fragrances. Sweet yet not sticky, with a light, sparkling quality to it, this is a fragrance that's hard not to love. It’s heavy with strawberry, yet it smells elevated at the same time, thanks to the blend of patchouli and amber. I’d say most could blindly buy it and not be disappointed.

Chanel’s bestselling perfume: Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Boots)

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Iris, Aldehydes, Orris root, Lily of the Valley, Musk, Vanilla Today's Best Deals from £78 at Chanel

While many fragrances on this list left me surprised, this one did not. Chanel N°5 launched back in 1921, and since then, it has become an icon in its own right. If you haven’t smelt Chanel N°5, it’s rich, powdery and warm with a longevity that few other perfumes can rival. Some may be put off by how powerful it is on the first spritz, but allow it to dry down, and I promise, you’re going to be intoxicated.

Marc Jacobs’ bestselling perfume: Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Marc Jacobs)

Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Banana flower, Jasmine, Macadamia nut, Sandalwood Today's Best Deals £60 at Lookfantastic

One of the more unusual perfumes from Marc Jacobs’s Daisy fragrance family is Daisy Wild. It is a fresh, fruity scent that draws on tropical notes of banana flower and macadamia nut. While I wouldn’t reach for this in winter, it’s the most perfect holiday scent, and so I can see why it tops the brand's bestseller list, especially through spring and summer. Think tropical sweets with a slight soapy undertone, a combination that shouldn’t work but somehow does.

Burberry’s bestselling perfume: Goddess Intense Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

Burberry Goddess Intense Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Vanilla, Lavender, Patchouli Today's Best Deals £103 at LookFantastic

Fans of the original Goddess fragrance undoubtedly lapped up the intense version as it’s found its way quickly onto this list. In comparison to the original, this offering is slightly more simplistic, honing in on the vanilla notes and elevating them through the addition of lavender and patchouli. If you’ve found other vanilla perfumes too sweet, I’d urge you to try this one, as it has a more mature grown-up quality to it that’s less gourmand and more of a comforting take.

Gucci’s bestselling perfume: Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Gucci)

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Vanilla, Vanilla orchid, Ozonic notes Today's Best Deals £95 at Boots

Vanilla perfumes are real crowd-pleasers, and Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Orchid is another one which focuses on the cosy note. But rather than a dark, syrupy vanilla, this is light and soft with a floral heart that makes it so easy to wear. Personally, I know I’m going to have this on rotation throughout spring, both for bright sunny days and into the evening too.

Aesop’s bestselling perfume: Marrakech Intense Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Marrakech Intense Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cardamom, Cloves, Bergamot, Rose, Neroli, Sandalwood Today's Best Deals £127 at Cult Beauty

I was recently introduced to Aesop’s Marrakech Intense, and I fell instantly in love with it. It was one of the first fragrances created by the brand back in 2014, and it's unsurprisingly inspired by the city it's named after. With that in mind, it’s spicy, warming and vibrant, but with a grounding earthiness that stops it from being too overpowering. As someone who normally prefers soft, powdery scents, I didn’t expect to love this, but it’s a beautiful alternative when I want something with a little punch.

Juliette Has a Gun’s bestselling perfume: Not a Perfume Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume Specifications Key notes: Cetalox Today's Best Deals £100 at SpaceNK

I recently wrote a full article about my love for Juliette Has a Gun’s Not a Perfume, a scent which, even after 15 years, sells one bottle every 70 seconds. Unique in its creation, it only contains one note, Cetalox—or Ambroxan as you may know it—a synthetic note with an ambery, musky quality. This singularity means Not a Perfume smells incredibly clean while offering the creamy, resinous scent we expect from the best amber perfumes. This is a scent for perfume purists.

Malin+Goetz’ bestselling perfume: Leather Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Malin+Goetz Leather Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pepper, Cloves, Orchid, Sandalwood, Leather, Cedar Today's Best Deals £89 at SpaceNK

Smokey, spicy and sweet, Malin+Goetz Leather is the ideal perfume for those who love a unisex or more masculine-leaning fragrance. Launched in 2019, it opens with the sharpness of black pepper before settling into a creamy sandalwood base with hints of smoky leather thrown in. It’s rich yet smooth at the same time, with a timeless appeal that supports its enduring popularity.

Gabar’s bestselling perfume: No. V (Ludlow) Lull Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Gabar)

Gabar No. V (Ludlow) Lull Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Black tea, Cherry, Red Apple, Cashmere, Sandalwood Today's Best Deals £120 at Gabar

If you haven’t heard of Gabar before now, it’s time to get acquainted. A fragrance house with Southeast Asian roots, it creates unique scents that are incredibly moreish. Its best-selling perfume (Ludlow) Lull, launched in 2024 and, thanks to a TikTok frenzy, sold out four times. In terms of smell, I’d describe it as a soft gourmand with notes of cherry and cashmere, which lends it a laconic milkiness. This is a scent for people who don’t want to smell like everyone else.