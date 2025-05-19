I’ve been feeling frazzled lately, but this unexpected fragrance note calms my senses like a comforting cup of tea
The alternative gourmand
When I’m feeling overwhelmed, beauty rituals are invaluable at providing some much-needed grounding and calm amongst the chaos of daily life. And while there’s a lot to be said for the moment of calm that cleansing your face can provide or the almost meditative state that painting your nails can imbue, for me it’s fragrance that offers up the most reliable shortcut to tranquility. And, right now, there’s one note that I’m gravitating towards when I’m really needing some zen: tea perfumes.
Unlike other trending notes that have seemingly emerged from nowhere, tea has been used historically in fragrances to offer a sense of grounding and cosiness, but with the rise of new-wave gourmand perfumes it’s becoming increasingly popular.
“Notes like tea, milk and coffee all inherently have a comforting factor, especially as they’re so linked with moments of interiority, relaxation and ritual,” says Phway Su Aye, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Gabar. “I think so much of this has to do with people seeking comfort and familiarity in life, especially with the backdrop of the chaos of the world, [tea scents] specifically can be a gentle route of escape.”
And while I can undoubtedly relate to the use of fragrance as a way to evade daily stress, fragrance experts think that there is also a deeper appeal to tea perfumes. “We’ve observed a really meaningful shift in how people connect with fragrance, with today’s scent lovers seeking more than just beautiful perfumes—they’re increasingly drawn to the cultural narrative and traditions behind the ingredients,” explains Tanya Gabrielle Gonzalez, Co-Founder of Eauso Vert. “This deep curiosity explains the resonance of botanical elements like tea, or in our case green mate, which carry rich heritage stories alongside their distinctive olfactive profiles.”
Ahead, I share seven of the best tea perfumes, which I reach for when I want a moment of calm. Think cosy, grounding scents that have the comfort of a hot, milky cuppa.
The 7 best tea perfumes
1. Vilhelm Parfumerie Dear Polly Eau de Parfum
Vilhelm Parfumerie Dear Polly Eau de Parfum
Specifications
To me, this is the epitome of a tea perfume—a love letter to the humble tea leaf and the ritual of enjoying a brew in the morning sunshine. This is delightfully uplifting thanks to a citrus splash of bergamot and crisp bite of fresh apple that complement the notes of ceylon tea. Yet, there’s also a warming element with musks and amber providing an ease that smells so comforting on the skin.
2. Gabar 05 (LUDLOW) Lull Eau De Parfum
Gabar 05 (LUDLOW) Lull Eau De Parfum
Specifications
This captures the spirit of hanging out with your friends in the afternoon, with copious cups of tea being brewed while conversations ebb and flow. It’s inspired by New York and, as such, this perfume is something of a melting pot of different flavours and smells. While black tea lies at the heart of the scent, there’s a delicious fruitiness that shines through. Red apple, cherry and orange blossom add a playful twist, while a sandalwood and musk base lends a lingering sophistication.
3. Ode Ona Teapot Sonder Eau de Parfum
Ode Ona Teapot Sonder Eau de Parfum
Specifications
While gourmand perfumes are currently reigning supreme, umami fragrances are the trending alternative for those who don’t like their scents to be saccharine. This fragrance from Ode Ona fits that bill perfectly, with hojicha—a toasted Japanese green tea—taking centre stage. The result is a spicy, slightly nutty, grounding scent that fans of woody perfumes will adore, as well as anyone seeking a meditative aroma that invites you to pause for a moment or two.
4. Le Monde Gourmand Thé Matcha Eau de Parfum
Le Monde Gourmand Thé Matcha Eau de Parfum
Specifications
This is like a matcha latte in perfume form—bottling the earthiness of green tea with a delicate creaminess that adds a relaxing element to this fresh scent. Replicating the complexities of this ritualistic drink, it has a sweet and airy freshness from freesia blossoms and an almost vanilla richness from amber. Of all the tea perfumes on the list, I’d say that this would appeal to those with a sweet tooth.
5. Tocca Bianca Eau de Parfum
Tocca Bianca Eau de Parfum
Specifications
A luxurious citrus floral, this beautiful perfume is like a summer holiday in a bottle. Picture yourself in the grounds of a lush garden, nestled on the Amalfi coast, Imagine sipping an iced green tea with a slice of sharp lemon. The smell of lavender and jasmine wafts through on a warm breeze, while a sprinkling of sugar adds a holiday sweetness. Just delectable.
6. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Black Tea
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Black Tea
Specifications
The ultimate skin scent, Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 is a beauty editor favourite thanks to its olfactory minimalism. And its simplicity means that it pairs perfectly with more distinctive notes, like tea, in this modern update. Slightly bitter, yet fresh, this contemporary fragrance layers the earthiness of herbaceous maté tea absolute with floral black tea for an elegant and lightweight perfume that will smell different on every wearer.
7. Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum
Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum
Specifications
A homage to black tea, fellow beauty editors have already declared Thé Noir 29 as the cooler alternative to Le Labo’s cult Santal 33. Expensive and utterly sophisticated, this is an intoxicating tea perfume that I think of as an evening fragrance rather than a daytime one. There’s fruitiness from fig and bergamot, a slight spiciness from bay leaves and vetiver, and a deep, almost sexy, warmth from smoky hay and tobacco. Interestingly, despite the name and that it declares itself an ode to tea, there isn’t actually a tea note in this perfume—but it captures the complexity of this beloved brew perfectly.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
-
I’ve relied on La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar range to clear adult acne for years—their new release may just be my favourite yet
Breakouts, be gone
-
It’s true: this celebrity beauty brand foundation is *that* good—it’s like a skin filter in a bottle
It has thousands of reviews for a reason
-
I’ve Struggled With Back Pain for *Years* - but Experts Say These 6 Gentle Exercises Could Seriously Help
You asked, we answered.
-
This is the Best Perfume to Wear if You’re Trying to Meditate (No, Really…)
The power of scent
-
This iconic perfume has been loved by beauty editors for over a decade—it’s a true floral explosion
And a true crowd-pleaser
-
After years of testing, I can confirm this brand makes the most unique, show-stopping fragrances—these 7 prove it
Pure British heritage, bottled
-
Fed up with fragrances that don't last? This one has the longest, most impressive staying power in my collection
This is the antidote
-
Audrey Hepburn wore this classic floral perfume for a reason—I’m obsessed with it too, 68 years later
If it’s good enough for Audrey...
-
Don't be put off by the fragrances your grandmother wore, these 8 vintage perfumes prove her excellent taste
Perfumes that have stood the test of time
-
This clever and complex fragrance smells unique and expensive—I've *never* received more compliments
Scent layering in a bottle
-
It's been a bumper month of beauty launches, but as editors we deem these the 9 most extraordinary
Consider us content