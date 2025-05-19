I’ve been feeling frazzled lately, but this unexpected fragrance note calms my senses like a comforting cup of tea

When I’m feeling overwhelmed, beauty rituals are invaluable at providing some much-needed grounding and calm amongst the chaos of daily life. And while there’s a lot to be said for the moment of calm that cleansing your face can provide or the almost meditative state that painting your nails can imbue, for me it’s fragrance that offers up the most reliable shortcut to tranquility. And, right now, there’s one note that I’m gravitating towards when I’m really needing some zen: tea perfumes.

Unlike other trending notes that have seemingly emerged from nowhere, tea has been used historically in fragrances to offer a sense of grounding and cosiness, but with the rise of new-wave gourmand perfumes it’s becoming increasingly popular.

“Notes like tea, milk and coffee all inherently have a comforting factor, especially as they’re so linked with moments of interiority, relaxation and ritual,” says Phway Su Aye, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Gabar. “I think so much of this has to do with people seeking comfort and familiarity in life, especially with the backdrop of the chaos of the world, [tea scents] specifically can be a gentle route of escape.”

And while I can undoubtedly relate to the use of fragrance as a way to evade daily stress, fragrance experts think that there is also a deeper appeal to tea perfumes. “We’ve observed a really meaningful shift in how people connect with fragrance, with today’s scent lovers seeking more than just beautiful perfumes—they’re increasingly drawn to the cultural narrative and traditions behind the ingredients,” explains Tanya Gabrielle Gonzalez, Co-Founder of Eauso Vert. “This deep curiosity explains the resonance of botanical elements like tea, or in our case green mate, which carry rich heritage stories alongside their distinctive olfactive profiles.”

Ahead, I share seven of the best tea perfumes, which I reach for when I want a moment of calm. Think cosy, grounding scents that have the comfort of a hot, milky cuppa.

The 7 best tea perfumes

1. Vilhelm Parfumerie Dear Polly Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Vilhelm Parfumerie)

Vilhelm Parfumerie Dear Polly Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, apple, ceylon black tea, oakmoss, musk, black amber Today's Best Deals £145 at Liberty

To me, this is the epitome of a tea perfume—a love letter to the humble tea leaf and the ritual of enjoying a brew in the morning sunshine. This is delightfully uplifting thanks to a citrus splash of bergamot and crisp bite of fresh apple that complement the notes of ceylon tea. Yet, there’s also a warming element with musks and amber providing an ease that smells so comforting on the skin.

2. Gabar 05 (LUDLOW) Lull Eau De Parfum

(Image credit: Gabar)

Gabar 05 (LUDLOW) Lull Eau De Parfum Specifications Key notes: Orange blossom, black tea, red apple, cherry, rose, sandalwood, cashmere woods, white musk Today's Best Deals £120 at Gabar

This captures the spirit of hanging out with your friends in the afternoon, with copious cups of tea being brewed while conversations ebb and flow. It’s inspired by New York and, as such, this perfume is something of a melting pot of different flavours and smells. While black tea lies at the heart of the scent, there’s a delicious fruitiness that shines through. Red apple, cherry and orange blossom add a playful twist, while a sandalwood and musk base lends a lingering sophistication.

3. Ode Ona Teapot Sonder Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Ode Ona)

Ode Ona Teapot Sonder Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, lemon, sage, hojicha accord, mate, orris, guaic wood, orris, musk Today's Best Deals £125 at Ode Ona

While gourmand perfumes are currently reigning supreme, umami fragrances are the trending alternative for those who don’t like their scents to be saccharine. This fragrance from Ode Ona fits that bill perfectly, with hojicha—a toasted Japanese green tea—taking centre stage. The result is a spicy, slightly nutty, grounding scent that fans of woody perfumes will adore, as well as anyone seeking a meditative aroma that invites you to pause for a moment or two.

4. Le Monde Gourmand Thé Matcha Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Le Monde Gourmand)

Le Monde Gourmand Thé Matcha Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Green tea, freesia, amber Today's Best Deals £24 at LookFantastic

This is like a matcha latte in perfume form—bottling the earthiness of green tea with a delicate creaminess that adds a relaxing element to this fresh scent. Replicating the complexities of this ritualistic drink, it has a sweet and airy freshness from freesia blossoms and an almost vanilla richness from amber. Of all the tea perfumes on the list, I’d say that this would appeal to those with a sweet tooth.

5. Tocca Bianca Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Tocca)

Tocca Bianca Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, lavender, mandarin, memon orpur, rose petals, jasmine, green tea, musk, sugar Today's Best Deals £68 at Harvey Nichols

A luxurious citrus floral, this beautiful perfume is like a summer holiday in a bottle. Picture yourself in the grounds of a lush garden, nestled on the Amalfi coast, Imagine sipping an iced green tea with a slice of sharp lemon. The smell of lavender and jasmine wafts through on a warm breeze, while a sprinkling of sugar adds a holiday sweetness. Just delectable.

6. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Black Tea

(Image credit: Escentric Molecules)

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 + Black Tea Specifications Key notes: Iso E Super, black tea Today's Best Deals £125 at John Lewis

The ultimate skin scent, Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 is a beauty editor favourite thanks to its olfactory minimalism. And its simplicity means that it pairs perfectly with more distinctive notes, like tea, in this modern update. Slightly bitter, yet fresh, this contemporary fragrance layers the earthiness of herbaceous maté tea absolute with floral black tea for an elegant and lightweight perfume that will smell different on every wearer.

7. Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Le Labo)

Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, fig, bay leaves, cedar wood, vetiver, musk, hay, tobacco Today's Best Deals £170 at Cult Beauty