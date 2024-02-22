Milan Fashion Week AW24: All the latest, straight off the catwalk
The trends you'll be wearing next season
After New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, it's onto Milan Fashion Week for all the hottest trends we'll be wearing come Autumn/Winter 24. Here's all the latest, straight off the catwalk.
Although the took over the creative helms of the iconic Italian fashion House in October 2020, showing his first collection the following February, Fausto Puglisi symbolically declared this show as his first.
More specifically, he took a step away from the bold prints and colours Cavalli has been known for, not delving into this archives for this collection. Instead, he took inspiration from marble. Read our full review here.
Max Mara
After almost four decades at the helm of Max Mara, you'd think it would be hard for Creative Director Ian Griffiths to surprise us with his new creations, but that he did with his autumn/winter 24 collection.
Taking a major step back from the label's signature camel hue, he presented looks in a resolutely muted black, navy and grey colour palette, full of utilitarian and chic pieces. Read our full review.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.