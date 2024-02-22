Milan Fashion Week AW24: All the latest, straight off the catwalk

After New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, it's onto Milan Fashion Week for all the hottest trends we'll be wearing come Autumn/Winter 24. Here's all the latest, straight off the catwalk.

Roberto Cavalli

Although the took over the creative helms of the iconic Italian fashion House in October 2020, showing his first collection the following February, Fausto Puglisi symbolically declared this show as his first.

More specifically, he took a step away from the bold prints and colours Cavalli has been known for, not delving into this archives for this collection. Instead, he took inspiration from marble. Read our full review here.

Max Mara

After almost four decades at the helm of Max Mara, you'd think it would be hard for Creative Director Ian Griffiths to surprise us with his new creations, but that he did with his autumn/winter 24 collection.

Taking a major step back from the label's signature camel hue, he presented looks in a resolutely muted black, navy and grey colour palette, full of utilitarian and chic pieces. Read our full review.

Del Core

N°21

Prada