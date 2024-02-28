Paris Fashion Week AW24: All the highlights

After a couple of fabulous stints at New York, London, and Milan- the time has come for the final week of AW24's fashion month. With established houses scheduled to show throughout the week, alongside some exciting newcomers: here's all the latest, straight off the catwalk.

Christian Dior

For this collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri looked at the 1960s for inspiration, more specifically the birth of Miss Dior in 1967. A ready-to-wear collection which brought fashion to the masses. This is interpreted quite literally on many of the looks, with the 'Miss Dior' logo emblazoned on mini skirta (another 60s symbol) and trench coats. Figuratively, in the free-flowing silhouettes of the beaded flapper-style dresses and silk gowns.

As always Chiuri has collaborated with a female artists to create the set for the show. Models walked around a circular stage dotted with cane sculptures by Indian artist Shakuntala Kulkarni. The installation is part of her series “of bodies, armour and cages“, which explores the female body and its relationship to different spaces. Read our full review here.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent

For Saint Laurent's AW24 collection, Anthony Vaccarello presented a sultry array of designs amongst a line-up of A-listers like Kate Moss, Lily Collins, and Zoe Kravitz on the FROW.

The collection featured provocative, body-baring designs that set a strong precedent for style and elegance whilst juxtaposing purity with provocation. In the midst of strong naked dresses and blouses, the brand presented strong tailoring in the form of textured coats and voluminous blazers.