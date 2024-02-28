Paris Fashion Week AW24: All the highlights
Très chic, indeed
After a couple of fabulous stints at New York, London, and Milan- the time has come for the final week of AW24's fashion month. With established houses scheduled to show throughout the week, alongside some exciting newcomers: here's all the latest, straight off the catwalk.
Christian Dior
For this collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri looked at the 1960s for inspiration, more specifically the birth of Miss Dior in 1967. A ready-to-wear collection which brought fashion to the masses. This is interpreted quite literally on many of the looks, with the 'Miss Dior' logo emblazoned on mini skirta (another 60s symbol) and trench coats. Figuratively, in the free-flowing silhouettes of the beaded flapper-style dresses and silk gowns.
As always Chiuri has collaborated with a female artists to create the set for the show. Models walked around a circular stage dotted with cane sculptures by Indian artist Shakuntala Kulkarni. The installation is part of her series “of bodies, armour and cages“, which explores the female body and its relationship to different spaces. Read our full review here.
Saint Laurent
For Saint Laurent's AW24 collection, Anthony Vaccarello presented a sultry array of designs amongst a line-up of A-listers like Kate Moss, Lily Collins, and Zoe Kravitz on the FROW.
The collection featured provocative, body-baring designs that set a strong precedent for style and elegance whilst juxtaposing purity with provocation. In the midst of strong naked dresses and blouses, the brand presented strong tailoring in the form of textured coats and voluminous blazers.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
William's 'personal matter' has set 'alarm bells ringing' according to royal expert
The Prince of Wales pulled out of an important royal event at the last minute
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Monica Lewinsky for Reformation: it's the collab we didn't know we needed
Did someone say executive chic?
By Natalie Hughes
-
I've never stuck to a workout plan before - but this three-day workout split has transformed my training
Full-body workouts have become my go-to.
By Chloe Gray