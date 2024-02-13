All the highlights from New York Fashion Week AW24

What superbowl?

NYFW
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Penny Goldstone
By Penny Goldstone
published

With the headline-grabbing Superbowl and Travis and Taylor's matching outfits, you'd be forgiven for not noticing that New York Fashion Week was in full swing. So allow me to give you the highlights from the gorgeous Autumn/Winter 2024 collections. 

Tommy Hifliger

Tommy Hilfiger transformed the iconic Oyster Bar at Grand Central Station in New York with his signature red, white and blue colours, to showcase a collection that was a love letter to New York.

Think an casual American sportswear twist on 90s preppy classics such as blazers, chinos and varsity jackets, as well as camel coats, tweeds and polo dresses. 

Image 1 of 5
new york fashion week aw24
(Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger)

Carolina Herrera

Creative Director Wes Gordon paid tribute to the beautiful and strong women in his life with this collection, as equally strong and beautiful. Architectural shapes, bold colour-blocking and clean lines were the ordre of the day, with a smattering of embellishment and florals for good measure.  

Image 1 of 5
new york fashion week aw24
(Image credit: Carolina Herrera)

Khaite

Catherine Holstein of Khaite was inspired by heritage and memory for her latest collection, 'who we were, are and become' according to the show notes. Silhouettes were reworked with Holstein's avant-garde twist - the boxy cropped leather jacket was a highlight, and fabrics took centre stage, draping themselves around the bodies of the models ('the dilapidation of a fallen drape' was an inspiration throughout).

Image 1 of 5
new york fashion week
(Image credit: Hanna Tveite)

Proenza Schouler

At Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez showed us that quiet luxury isn't going anywhere, with a collection that promises to be the foundation of every chic woman's wardrobe for decades to come. There were draped dresses, tailored coats and suits and elegant knitwear in muted shades of grey, white and black, interspersed with touches of peach and red here and there. 

Image 1 of 5
Proenza Schouler
(Image credit: Alamy)

Tory Burch

Tory Burch played with volume, proportions and fabrics with a collection that was as fun as it was beautiful. Boxy skirts and tailored blazers contrasted with frothy and feminine dresses, and more casual pieces like hoodies clashed wonderfully with ruffles and feathers. 

Image 1 of 5
Tory Burch
(Image credit: Tory Burch)

Ulla Johnson

New York Fashion Week AW24

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York Fashion Week AW24

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Retrofete

New York Fashion Week AW24

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York Fashion Week AW24

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Badgley Mischka

New York Fashion Week AW24

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York Fashion Week AW24

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prabal Gurung

New York Fashion Week AW24

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helmut Lang

New York Fashion Week AW24

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York Fashion Week AW24

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

Latest