All the highlights from New York Fashion Week AW24

With the headline-grabbing Superbowl and Travis and Taylor's matching outfits, you'd be forgiven for not noticing that New York Fashion Week was in full swing. So allow me to give you the highlights from the gorgeous Autumn/Winter 2024 collections.

Tommy Hifliger

Tommy Hilfiger transformed the iconic Oyster Bar at Grand Central Station in New York with his signature red, white and blue colours, to showcase a collection that was a love letter to New York.

Think an casual American sportswear twist on 90s preppy classics such as blazers, chinos and varsity jackets, as well as camel coats, tweeds and polo dresses.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger) (Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger) (Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger) (Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger) (Image credit: Tommy Hilfiger)

Carolina Herrera

Creative Director Wes Gordon paid tribute to the beautiful and strong women in his life with this collection, as equally strong and beautiful. Architectural shapes, bold colour-blocking and clean lines were the ordre of the day, with a smattering of embellishment and florals for good measure.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Carolina Herrera) (Image credit: Carolina Herrera) (Image credit: Carolina Herrera) (Image credit: Carolina Herrera) (Image credit: Carolina Herrera)

Khaite

Catherine Holstein of Khaite was inspired by heritage and memory for her latest collection, 'who we were, are and become' according to the show notes. Silhouettes were reworked with Holstein's avant-garde twist - the boxy cropped leather jacket was a highlight, and fabrics took centre stage, draping themselves around the bodies of the models ('the dilapidation of a fallen drape' was an inspiration throughout).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hanna Tveite) (Image credit: Hanna Tveite) (Image credit: Hanna Tveite) (Image credit: Hanna Tveite) (Image credit: Hanna Tveite)

Proenza Schouler

At Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez showed us that quiet luxury isn't going anywhere, with a collection that promises to be the foundation of every chic woman's wardrobe for decades to come. There were draped dresses, tailored coats and suits and elegant knitwear in muted shades of grey, white and black, interspersed with touches of peach and red here and there.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Alamy) (Image credit: Alamy) (Image credit: Alamy) (Image credit: Alamy) (Image credit: Alamy)

Tory Burch

Tory Burch played with volume, proportions and fabrics with a collection that was as fun as it was beautiful. Boxy skirts and tailored blazers contrasted with frothy and feminine dresses, and more casual pieces like hoodies clashed wonderfully with ruffles and feathers.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tory Burch) (Image credit: Tory Burch) (Image credit: Tory Burch) (Image credit: Tory Burch) (Image credit: Tory Burch)

