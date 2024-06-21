I'm calling it, Victoria Beckham's new brow gel is the single best brow product in the world—see for yourself

I have a tumultuous relationship with my brows. On one hand, they are my pride and joy—they're naturally dark, full and I don't need to use brow pencil to fill them in. On the other hand, the strands are long, unruly and hardly ever do as they're told. Because of this, I have made it my career mission as a beauty editor to find the very best brow gel ever made—and I think my search is finally over. It's Victoria Beckham Beauty FeatherFix.

You see, I'm not a huge fan of using brow pencils. I understand their place in routines, but my ultra-dark brows really don't lend themselves to pencils—any filling in only seams to make them look unnaturally bold. I like a natural make-up look, so a fluffed-up brow that stays in place all day is really all I ask for. And, as far as my usual make-up tastes go, Victoria Beckham Beauty products tend to tick all of my boxes. They are luxurious, fool-proof (necessary for somebody like me who is no artiste) and deliver the most impressively pulled-together but natural-looking result. So, when I heard that the brand was launching a brow gel, I was all ears.

(Image credit: Shannon Lawlor)

One look at the product and I knew instantly it was going to be a winner—no spindly, silly little brush in sight, a truly liquid formula that didn't risk dumping blobs of putty into my brows, and packaging chic enough to please my shallow tastes.

Let me explain: because my brow hairs are thick and long, those mini spoolies that feature so regularly in brow gels often touted as the 'best' don't stand a chance with me. I need a brush that is going to get right into the root and lift each and every strand, not just coat the outer layer. I need a true 'gel' consistency that doesn't deliver heaps of pigment but also doesn't turn white and flake. I need enough hold that it will keep my brow strands in place all day, but not so much hold that they look like they've been stuck to my forehead with Gorilla Glue. And, yes, I need my products to look the part packaging wise—I'm a total snob. So, after giving FeatherFix a proper go, I can confirm it achieves all of my goals and then some.

The formula has a clinically-proven 24-hour wear claim—meaning it is waterproof, sweat-proof and humidity-proof. It also promises not to flake even a little bit. And while I haven't gone for a swim in it (although, I can assure you I will be testing it out), I can confirm it doesn't budge in the slightest throughout the day.

The plastic bristles on the brush get right into the root, dispersing just the right amount of product (although I do wipe off excess from the brush first, but I do that with every make-up product before applying) to coat the base of the brow strands and drag it up through the lengths for naturally lifted look. It is incredibly easy to use—in fact I achieved the brow look above in 30 seconds flat. It gives brows a suitable level of hold without any stickiness or crunch—instead, they just feel like they've had some lighthold hairspray misted onto them.

And then we get to the shades. There is a clear, a blonde, a light brunette, a medium brunette and black brown. While the medium brunette shade is absolutely perfect for my dark brows (it doesn't deliver too much pigment), I'm also keen to give the clear formula a go for a real no-make-up-make-up look.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's expensive—at £30 a pop I appreciate it might not be for everybody. But for me, a brow gel is the one make-up product I'm willing to throw money at for the right results. And while I appreciate not everyone has thick or unruly brows like me, I can assure you that FeatherFix is great for all. It's just as perfect for a pencil-free look as it is for fully drawn-on brows. It is, in my opinion, the best brow gel the world has ever seen.