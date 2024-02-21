After trying dozens of designs, trust us—these are the best razors that money can buy

When it comes to the best razors, team Marie Claire UK have tried a fair few designs in our time, and some definitely stand out when compared with the rest. If you choose to remove your body hair, your razor is probably one of the most-used products in your bathroom (shaving is one of the easiest hair-removal methods, after all) but trust us, not all razors were created equal.

Accidental cuts! Razor bumps! Post-hair-removal spots! And, of course, the dreaded ingrown hairs. Though a quick and effective hair-removal method, shaving can be quite the hassle if not done properly—that’s why picking the right razor is so crucial. We can help you here.

Now, equally important to picking the right razor is knowing how to use it properly. So we spoke to Charlotte Terling, Head of Product Design at Estrid, about the best ways to get the most out of your razor.

How do you get a smooth shave?

According to Terling, there are a few necessary steps to follow to get the smoothest shave possible, read her comprehensive guide below:

A sharp blade is the first step to a smooth shave. Dull razors irritate skin and are simply less effective.

Avoiding ingrown hairs is the next step to a smooth shave. Give your skin a gentle exfoliation in the shower using a scrub or exfoliant. Exfoliation is great for sloughing away dead skin cells and brightening skin, creating the perfect canvas for shaving.

Shave against the grain if you’re shaving your legs. Use gentle, long upward and steady strokes against the direction of your hair growth. Pay extra attention to your body’s curves (ankles and knees). Slightly bend your knee when following its natural shape. Straighten your leg as you glide above the knee.

Rinse your razor! It’s a simple step, but making sure you rinse your razor regularly while shaving means that you remove hair and shaving cream build-up.

Finally—moisturise! Pat your legs dry and lock in that glow and hydration by moisturising. This last step helps to avoid any potential skin irritation and keeps your skin smooth and soft.

How do you avoid ingrown hairs when shaving?

We might have touched on ingrown hairs already, but avoiding them really is key to getting the best shave possible. Terling’s top tip for avoiding ingrown hairs? Exfoliation. “Using an exfoliant or scrub works amazingly to get rid of dead skin cells,” she says. This will give you a closer and more comfortable shave, and sets you up for an easier regrowth period.

While it may be tempting when you’re in a rush, dry shaving is also a key culprit to creating those uncomfortable little ingrown hairs, so Terling recommends you avoid it at all costs. “It will always end in an ingrown hair disaster, and nobody needs that,” states Terling. “One of our (worst kept) secrets is to shave at the end of your shower when your skin is warmer and softer, plus your pores will be open meaning you’ll get a closer shave.”

The disposable razor

Speaking of avoiding ingrown hairs, let’s talk about disposable razors. Though we may have dabbled in disposable designs in our time (whether affordability or pre-holiday panic buys at the airport were to blame), we’ve found that the long-term hassle that comes with using disposable razors simply isn’t worth it. Especially if you have sensitive skin and particularly thick hair.

Not only are disposable beauty products unsustainable in the extreme (hello plastic waste), but the designs often leave little to be desired in terms of their effectiveness. We’ve found that with disposable razors, we were far more likely to experience cuts, razor rash and ingrown hairs, thanks to the smaller number of blades and often poorly-constructed shape of the razor heads.

In all, we much prefer the superior design and sustainability of reusable razors with replaceable heads—because although they might be slightly pricier in the short term, they’ll last longer and give you a much better shave.

How did we test the best razors?

For the most part, we’ve been using these razors for years, and that’s because when you find a style that suits your shaving preferences and lifestyle, it’s a relationship that’ll often last a lifetime.

Why do we love these razors so much? Quite simply, they fulfilled our must-have criteria below:

They provide a smooth shave (preventing ingrown hairs)

They’re comfortable to hold and use

They’re sustainable by design

For bonus points—they look chic in our bathroom

So whether you’re just starting out your shaving journey or have been removing your body hair for decades, here are the best razors to shop now.

The best razors: tried and tested by team Marie Claire

1. Estrid The Starter Kit

Estrid The Starter Kit Best razor all round Today's Best Deals £11.95 at Estrid Reasons to buy + Comes with holder and replacement heads + Chic ergonomic design + Provides a smooth shave Reasons to avoid - Replaceable heads are not yet recyclable

This is hands down the most popular razor design for team MC—and for good reason. Read our editors' rave reviews below...

"Ever since I started using an Estrid razor I haven't looked back. Waxing and epilating had always been my preferred methods of hair removal (not least of all because my leg hair is thick, dense and incredibly prone to ingrowing), but since I started laser hair removal and had to switch to shaving between sessions I was faced with a dilemma.

"I'd always avoided shaving for the reasons stated above, but Estrid provides me with a close, comfortable shave thanks to the ergonomic 5-blade razor head, moisturising strip and comfortable weighted handle. I barely ever get ingrown hairs now. The chic design is a huge bonus (it looks great in my shower) and it comes in a few different colours - my favourite being the new classic black Onyx shade. I simply can't fault this razor." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

"I've long been a fan of Estrid razors. I like how weighty the handles are, plus that the heads are both moisturising and efficient at helping you get that close-to-the-skin shave we're all after. I actually like that it's a subscription-based service as I always forget to pick up new heads and it means I'm never caught short." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

2. Gillette Venus Smooth Razor

(Image credit: Gillette)

Gillette Venus Smooth Razor Most convenient razor Today's Best Deals £10.47 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to find in most retailers + Effective shave + Moisturising Reasons to avoid - It's made from plastic

"I am super picky with my razors—I want a silky-smooth shave without any upset to my sensitive, redness-prone skin. I absolutely adore Estrid razors for this (they're just so moisturising), but I must admit that I'm feeling a little fatigued with subscription-based beauty products. I find it so much easier to just add my razors onto my weekly shop. For this reason, Gillette Venus Smooth has to take the top spot for me. I have used them for years and have never had an issue with them. I love the weighty handle and the fact the heads are easy to pick up in most retailers (supermarkets included). They make shaving a total breeze and strike the perfect balance between effective and moisturising." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

3. FFS Beauty Razor Kit

(Image credit: Amazon)

FFS Beauty Razor Kit Most luxe-looking razor Today's Best Deals £13.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Feels luxurious to use + 6 blades for a super close shave + Chic design Reasons to avoid - It's pretty sharp - be careful around knees and ankles!

"I’ve been a fan of the FFS razor for years, and I love the weighted rose gold handle (don’t @ me, I’m a millennial). As well as looking great—dare I say, it makes armpit hair removal feel somewhat glamorous—the six-blade heads are genuinely some of the best I’ve ever used and include a moisturising vitamin-e strip, so my skin is always left feeling super smooth. I also like that I can opt for a monthly subscription of blade heads or just buy them as I need them." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor

4. Bulldog Original Bamboo Razor

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bulldog Original Bamboo Razor Best sustainable razor Today's Best Deals £8.40 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Natural bamboo handles + Recyclable razor heads Reasons to avoid - Not quite as close a shave as other designs

"A close second to my beloved Estrid are the Bulldog razors—while the shave isn't quite as close as the former, they still do the trick with five tempered steel blades and a moisturising aloe strip. I love the natural bamboo handles plus the fact that the packaging is made from fully recycled stock. When it's time to recycle your heads, simply pop them in the post to the brand (postage covered) and they'll ensure they're either recycled or turned into energy." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor

5. Gillette Fusion5 Razor

(Image credit: Amazon)

Gillette Fusion5 Razor Best razor for thick hair Today's Best Deals £22 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super long-lasting + great for thick, fast-growing hair + Comes with 10 replacement heads Reasons to avoid - Not the Chicest design

"With very thick, dark, fast growing hair I always find men's razors both affordable and reliable—seriously, the handle of this razor has lasted 10+ years! The 5 blades always give a smooth, long-lasting finish. Plus, you can grab the blades in almost any store, so you won't have to resort to the old disposables when you've run out of replacement heads." - Treasa Burns, Senior Designer

6. Harry's Truman Razor

(Image credit: Amazon)

Harry's Truman Razor Best men's razor Today's Best Deals £18.98 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Versatile + Provides a close shave Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

"Although Estrid is still my ride or die, I gave my boyfriend this razor from Harry’s for Christmas and find myself using it all the time (with a separate razor head, of course) when I stay over. I’ve used it a fair bit, so I feel quite confident in my review - it gives me a smooth shave thanks to the 5-blade head and lubricating strip, and it’s super comfortable to hold, with a weighted handle and grippy rubberised handle. The replacement heads are readily available and quite affordable, so it makes a great back-up razor, IMO." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior shopping Editor