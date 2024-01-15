As an on-trend mani-devotee, my goal going into 2024 was to spot the nail trends set to fly this year. Interestingly, the first place I heard about lavender chrome nails was on a trend report by one of my favourite brands, Beauty Pie. The report quotes that searches for lavender chrome nails were up 369%, it was clear this was a nail trend worth keeping a keen eye on—proving chrome nails are still set to see huge demand in 2024.

Rushing to the salon, I was desperate to give it a try and to find out everything about this look.

What are lavender glaze nails?

"Beauty fans are getting more experimental with their chrome choices, branching beyond the typical pink pearl finish," the Beauty Pie trend forecast read. "Next year you can expect to see lots of lavender and lilac manicures that have been jazzed up with a crystal finish courtesy of a chrome effect top coat."

It's clear that nail art fans are looking for new and innovative ways to wear the Hailey Bieber glazed doughnut mani—and a pastel tint is the way to go in 2024. Just as neutral chrome hues were massive in 2022 and 2023, this year the trend will be elevated with just a hint of purple.

Inspired by frosted lilac lipsticks and eyeshadow of the '90s, this trend has a very nostalgic feel to it, while still maintaining its modern edge.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

How to get the look

As soon as I saw a picture of lavender chrome nails, I shot across to my go-to nail salon to give them a try. This is luckily a relatively easy nail art trend to follow, whether you're at home or getting your mani done professionally.

If you're at a salon, simply ask for a sheer lilac base with a silver/pearlescent chrome powder on top. We used a mix of a sheer grey-lilac with a deeper purple to create the perfect pastel, and OPI's Tin Man Can chrome powder on top (the same one Hailey Bieber used for her OG glazed nails).

A post shared by Jeanette Flores (@nailartbyjen) A photo posted by on

You can also get the look at home—although if doing so, I'd recommend opting for a gel polish with a lamp, rather than traditional varnish. Gel works best with chrome powders for high shine and longer wear.

Whether you're opting for a traditional UV lamp or something like Manucurist's system (which is sort of in-between, still with gel finish and longevity), this is easy to do.

Start by applying your base coat onto your natural nail or extensions, before popping under the lamp. Next, apply your colour. I like the below shades by Mylee and Manucurist, but you can always do a little mix-up as I did to get your perfect colour. Another good idea is to sheer out a block colour with clear nail polish, as this look definitely works best with sheer shades.

After a couple of very fine layers set under the lamps, now add a high-shine top coat, before curing once more. Now it's time for your chrome powder, of which there are many to choose from online.

Apply with the little foam brush that should come with your powder, rub into the nail for the desired effect, and cure under the lamp before brushing away the excess with a fluffy brush (an old make-up brush will do). Finish with another top coat, and you're done!

I challenge you not to show these beauties off on Instagram.