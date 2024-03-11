For me, it’s the little things: a morning cup of tea in my favourite Oliver Bonas mug, hanging eucalyptus in the shower, and staring at my freshly done nails —especially if they’re sporting a colourful and happy-looking nail trend.

Enter: 'colour pop' nails. The perfect transitional style to see you seamlessly from winter through to spring, this trend sees an added pop of fun to the sheer nail looks that have reigned supreme in recent years. Pastels are perfect for this look, but they undertake a chic update in the form of modern shapes and clashing colours.

(Image credit: Humeara Mohamed)

“Pops of colour follow the seasons and reflect moods. Pastels are always popular, but blue is also having its moment this year,” muses Maddy Lallaway, nail artist at Shoreditch Nails. “A pop of red is also still trending.”

Firm in my belief that colour pop nails are going to be the biggest trend for spring/summer, I thought I'd book in for my own appointment with Charlotte Knight from Bio Sculpture. My brief? I wanted it all—the more colours, the better. I settled on a blue, periwinkle, orange, minty green, and pink, and then we decided to create cute coloured tips, along with little semicircles at the base of each nail. To say I’m obsessed with the result would be an understatement. I’m not joking when I say that I wake up in the morning, and the first thing I do is appreciate my nails. Like I said, it’s the little things.

Ahead, I’ve scoured the internet to bring you a joy-inducing selection of inspiration pics. Plus, keep reading to see which formulas you can buy to DIY the trend at home.

1. Blobs on blobs

A post shared by Pleasing (@pleasing) A photo posted by on

Leading the trend at London Fashion Week, Saffron Goddard created rather pleasing (if you’ll excuse the pun), “shapes on top of shapes, blobs on blobs” in shades of red, pink and blue with negative space to boot.

2. Pretty in pink

A post shared by 14 Day Manicure (@14_day_manicure) A photo posted by on

Chaun Legend—celebrity nail technician and artist in residence at Lottie London—says to play with coloured tips. “The French tip has been one of the most popular styles of winter so far and will continue to be due to the versatility of it. Go all out with a wild design or texture on the tip. My personal favourite at the moment is the ombre tip, starting with a natural nude and then blending in a bolder shade such as red. This goes into spring so nicely too as you can just slowly up the vibrancy of the colours and designs on the tips.”

3. Sunset hues

A post shared by Charlotte Knight (@nailchark) A photo posted by on

Peach Fuzz has been named Pantone's colour of the year, and it makes for the ultimate colour pop manicure shade. It's bright, it's joyful and it works equally as beautifully on every skin tone.

4. Statement stickers

A post shared by Mélanie Johnsson (@melanie.johnsson) A photo posted by on

If you don’t feel skilled enough for nail art, fake a professional mani with stickers that can add pops of colour to an otherwise plain nail.

5. Neon lights

A post shared by Georgia Rae (@raelondonnails) A photo posted by on

“Mine and my clients’ go-to spring manicure is always a sheer base with a pinky hue and a pop of colour, particularly a neon or pastel french. I feel like this gives us that much-needed dopamine hit after winter! It’s the perfect way of experimenting and being adventurous with shades you’re drawn to but wouldn’t necessarily wear as a block colour,” exclaims Georgia Rae, manicurist at Bio Sculpture.

6. Carefree swirls

A post shared by Charlotte Knight (@nailchark) A photo posted by on

This is another design that can be changed according to your tastes. Opt for daisy-like pastels or opt for a stunning, stand-out cobalt blue—the choice is yours.

7. You missed a spot

A post shared by Alyx Lippiatt (@alyxlippiatt) A photo posted by on

I’m absolutely obsessed with this look. The fact that you can enjoy a clean, natural-looking nail and happy splashes of colour is exactly what this trend is all about. Alyx Lippiat is a manicurist at Bio Sculpture, and she explains this perfectly: “Manicures with a pop of colour are the perfect way to ease into spring where the pastels are very much on trend. It’s a subtle nod to spring/summer while still keeping that clean, minimal look that everyone is loving lately!”

8. Fruit cocktail

A post shared by TOWNHOUSE (@mytownhouseuk) A photo posted by on

Cheat on spring’s love affair with florals and opt for a fruity design instead—I even like drawing little mushrooms on my nails! Little cartoony pops of colour work really well; whether fruit, veg, hearts or smiley faces, the options are endless.

9. Total mismatch

A post shared by DORTA Archive (@dorta.archive) A photo posted by on

Throw caution to the wind and do whatever the heck you want. Can’t choose just one design? Pick them all! All colours welcome.