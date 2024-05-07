If there’s one person who can bring an unexpected nail trend into the mainstream, it’s Hailey Bieber and a few weeks ago, at Coachella , she did it again. Ditching her much loved glazed aesthetic , she instead took to her Instagram sporting a fresh set of nails for festival season in a bright green hue reminiscent of little green men and neon lights. What really takes this mani to the next level however was hidden on the swipe across - glow in the dark nails.

We’re calling it now, this look’s going to be a huge trend once festival season fully kicks off this summer. Get ready to release your inner raver and embrace the glow in the dark mani.

So, just how do you get Hailey’s luminescent look? The secret’s in the polish. While Hailey’s manicurist Zola Ganzorigt has been keeping quiet about what she used to achieve the hyper bright look, of course Hailey fans came to our rescue, taking to the @nailsbyzola’s comment section to guess that the shade could be Luxapolish’s Radioactive. Described as a hyper glow polish, it’s cured like any regular gel nail polish, but, as it gets dark, it reveals its glow in the dark finish. The result? A mani that not only packs a colourful punch by day but really shines when darkness falls.

And, while Hailey opted for radioactive green for her mani, it isn’t the only shade available. Luxapolish have a whole glow up collection which features 12 glow in the dark shades including both hyper bright and pastel tones . There’s even a white polish for those who prefer to be a nail minimalist by day, which then transforms to glow in the dark blue when the light dips.

If you’re wondering how to wear glow in the dark nails, the great thing about them is they will up the ante on any nail shape or style. Hailey’s iconic almond talons are ideal for making maximum impact but this look will also look great on a short, square set too. Don’t want to go full colour? You could even try a neon tip or weave it into a nail art design for something fun and exciting.

It’s worth noting, while Luxapolish may be the celeb shade of choice, they aren’t the only ones going glow in the dark. Sally Hansen have their own glow in the dark polish range which offers all the glow without the need to commit to it until your next salon trip. If you’re anything like me, and like to change your nails often, or, have lots of events to coordinate your mani with, a traditional polish is the way to go to still recreate the look without the commitment.

With that in mind, I’ve compiled an edit of the best glow in the dark polishes, whether you’re a gel fan or want to stick to classic polish. Keep scrolling and get ready to go radioactive…

