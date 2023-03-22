Neon nails are big news this season—here's 5 chic designs you can actually wear every day

When it comes to nail trends (opens in new tab), there are always certain designs that make a comeback every year. This spring, we're seeing neon nails everywhere, and we're not mad about it.

On TikTok, neon nail videos are racking up thousands of views, and we've seen the likes of Hailey Bieber and Lizzo rocking the bright, bold trend.

While one part of us is obsessing over Vanessa Hudgens' Oscars mani (opens in new tab) right now, there's another part that's all about neon nails. There are so many ways to try it out yourself, from block colours to floral designs, nail stickers and more. That being said, neon colours aren't always the easiest thing to incorporate into your everyday look, so we've scoured the internet to find some of our favourite wearable designs that anyone can pull off.

Keep on scrolling to find your next inspo pic to take to the nail salon or give the look a go at home. For more inspiration, don't forget to check out our guide to the best nail art ideas (opens in new tab)—you are welcome.

1. Neon tips

Neon tips are an easy way to try out the trend without committing to a statement look that you might regret. We love the idea of doing a different colour on each nail and will be recreating this design ASAP. If you want to try it at home, invest in a thin nail brush or nail stencils to help get your French tip looking flawless.

(opens in new tab) Nails.INC Naked in Neon Nail Polish Collection £22 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This set by Nails.INC comes with a range of neon shades so you can do different-coloured tips.

(opens in new tab) Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) Use this ultra-precise brush to help paint on your French tips. Once done, you can also use it to try out lots of different nail art ideas.

2. Block colours

Block colours are a super easy way to recreate the neon nail trend at home. We are obsessed with this neon orange colour for spring and summer, and it would look incredible with a tan on holiday.

(opens in new tab) Hermes Les Mains Hermès Nail Polish £45 at Selfridges (opens in new tab) This Hermes nail polish is in the shade 'Orange Poppy', and if you couldn't already tell, we're obsessed.

3. Subtle dots

When we think of nail art, we often think of crazy, intricate designs, when in actual fact there are lots of ways to subtly add a pop of colour. We are loving this dot design for an easy way to add a hint of neon to your nails.

(opens in new tab) Mylee Dotting Tool £5 at Mylee (opens in new tab) This dotting tool is ideal for recreating this look from the comfort of your own home. Simply choose a neon nail colour of your choice and you're good to go.

4. Barbiecore

Barbiecore was everywhere last year, and it looks like the trend is here to stay this spring. Whether you want your nails to match your all-pink outfit or you want a subtle way to incorporate the trend into your more neutral style, a neon pink nail polish is the way to go.

(opens in new tab) essie 27 Watermelon Nail Polish £8.99 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) This essie nail polish looks just like the shade above, with a high-shine finish and a long-lasting, chip-resistant formula.

5. Stripes

Okay, so this one is a little more complicated, but how cool does it look? You'll need an array of neon polishes for this, alongside a good nail art brush and some stencils to get super-straight lines—once you're done we guarantee that everyone will be asking you about your nails.