I've been tanning at home for a long time. I started way before I ever became a beauty editor. Combine the two and I've tried my fair share of self tans. I can recommend you the very best fake tans (from tanning waters, to facial tan and even the industry's most impressive 30-minute tan) and I can also tell you all about the best fake tan removers that are just as essential for getting your application correct. Because any self-tanner will tell you, the best tans are those you're regularly exfoliating and moisturising. By using a self tan remover, you avoid making a fake tan mistake.

All promising to be the best and do the same thing, it can be a bit overwhelming figuring out which fake tan remover to try. That's why I've trialled pretty much all removers on the market to find the seven best depending on your budget and preference. So allow me to help you figure out how to remove fake tan...

Don't go tan remover shopping until reading this.

1. Rose & Caramel Purity Excel 60 Second Tan Remover

Reasons to buy + Huge tub so lasts for a long time + Comes in 100ml, 200ml or 440ml Reasons to avoid - If you don't like a physical exfoliator, this isn't for you

Tan is no match for this remover and it's one of the very best I've tried. It truly makes light work of removing tan, which, as any avid tanning knows, is one of the worst jobs out there. To use, scrub onto dry skin and leave it to work its magic for about five minutes before hopping in the bath or shower to wash off. You'll be amazed at how easily the tan melts away. For particularly stubborn tan, use a cloth or exfoliating mitt to give it a wipe; there's no need to scrub and irritate your skin because the ingredient perlite does all the work for you. It also works as a 2-in-1, exfoliating as its ridding old tan.

2. Bare By Vogue Express Tan Removal Gel

Reasons to buy + Gentle on the skin + A lovely gel texture Reasons to avoid - Need to scrub with really stubborn tan

It's not lightly that I'd say I enjoy using a particular fake tan remover, but I genuinely really enjoy using Bare by Vogue's removal gel. As the name suggests, it has a lovely gel texture that melts into skin beautifully and gently sloughs off old tan. Pop it on five minutes before showering and either let the tan melt off or enlist the help of an exfoliating mitt if your tan resembles tiger bread.

It's a hydrating formula with the inclusion of glycerin and aloe vera to never dry the skin out (as many can) whilst ridding old tan. Oh, and did I mention that it's shimmery? So it gives skin a beautiful glistening finish.

3. Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser

Reasons to buy + Removes tan really well + Super easy to use and isn't messy thanks to the foam formula Reasons to avoid - Doesn't smell great - Doesn't work on really stubborn tan

This tan remover is a little different from the others because it's not particularly designed to be used on really old tan. If you're a committed tanner and it's something you do regularly, or you're wearing it for a special occasion that's lasting more than just a few days, incorporating this into your routine keeps your tan looking fresh.

It's supposed to be used regularly keeping your tan topped-up and fresh and not waiting until it looks patchy and dry before removing, so it works best on a few days old tan versus weeks old stubborn tan.

It's a foam formula that's applied to the skin whilst dry, let it marinate (it doesn't smell great though) and then scrub off in the shower. Whilst I don't think this is a super enjoyable product to use, it does really work and that's kind of the point so it gets a cheer from me.

4. Boots Glow Tan Eraser

Reasons to buy + Affordable + Great at removing stubborn tan with a mitt Reasons to avoid - A spritz isn't as easy to use as a foam in my opinion

Tan removal is actually pretty expensive so this Boots option is a great budget buy. It's a spray formula that you apply all over or target specific old tanned areas, leave it to work for five minutes and remove. I'd recommend using a mitt to gently buff the skin as you're removing this to get the most out of it. Despite only being a fiver, it works really well for stubborn tan, which really impressed me. It also smells a lot better (quite cirtus-y) than a lot of tan removers.

5. Isle of Paradise Over it Magic Self-Tan Eraser

Reasons to buy + Tons of skincare ingredients + Spray can be difficult for some to use Reasons to avoid - Glycolic acid might be a little strong for sensitive skin

Isle of Paradise has taken tan removal a step further and added a bunch of skincare benefits. The formula includes avocado, chia seed and coconut oil to avoid the skin drying out whilst removing tan, as well as glycolic acid and micellar water working in tandem to remove old tan.

If you have really sensitive skin, you might want to avoid due to the glycolic acid, or at least do a patch test before applying all over. Similarly to the Boots remover, a spray can be a little more difficult to apply than a foam for some.

6. Tanologist Tan Eraser

Reasons to buy + Great for acne-prone skin + Works as a remover and primer Reasons to avoid - For stubborn tan, you might need to repeat the process

A foam formula, this one is super easy to use and acts as a 2-in-1. It works as a tan remover as well as a primer prior to applying a fresh layer of tan. This is another one that works best on tan that isn't really old, and if it is, I recommend a mitt to give your skin a physical scrub to help the remover work. The formula contains glycolic acid making it great if you struggle with body acne as it works to clear congestion without the need for a physical scrub, which can be a little harsh on the skin.

I wouldn't recommend using this on your face as it'll be drying; stick to a facial exfoliator instead.

7. Tan-Luxe Glyco Water Self-Tan Eraser Exfoliating Tan Remover and Primer

Reasons to buy + Works quickly on keeping newer tan fresh + Doesn't dry the skin out Reasons to avoid - The most expensive on the list

If you really hate scrubbing, this is the one for you. The foam formula quickly breaks down fresher tan. For something a little more stubborn, you will need to repeat the process or use an exfoliating mitt with it. It doesn't dry the skin out either, which is ideal.

This one is another 2-in-1 working as a primer and I have to say it does such a brilliant job at priming, it's worth buying for that alone—particularly if you get spray tans. In addition to a great primer, it's ideal for spot treating tan removal if you've been a little over generous around areas like the hands and feet.