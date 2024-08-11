I'm a fake tan novice, but I never put a foot wrong with these 6 fake tan mousses - my go-to for a simple, bronzed glow

There are many things I'm good at (or so I like to think) – but fake tanning isn't one of my talents. I've tried for near on a decade to perfect my technique, but I still struggle to reach my back, often find a few tell-tale signs on my knuckles and sometimes wake up to slightly orange-tinged sheets. The problem is, I absolutely love to look bronzed, but given how diligent I am with sun protection (I will literally cross a street to walk in the shade), that means it will always have to come from a bottle. And while I'm still finding my feet, I've learnt that working with the right kind of tanning formulas is key. My favourites, and in my humble experience the easiest to use, are the best tanning mousses.

Let's get in to why I consider these to be the best fake tan formula. I find that they easily glide onto skin and dry down quickly. They work well with tanning mitts, and you can get a tinted one with a guide colour if you feel you need a little extra help, or opt for an invisible formula if you're worried about transferring.

Want to know more about why you should try a mousse and which are the best? Keep reading.

Why pick a self tan mousse?

As mentioned, mousses are, in my opinion, an elite texture to work with because they glide and blend so beautifully. Sarah Morrison, Bondi Sands director of brand and content, agrees. "Self tan mousses are lightweight and will often have a colour guide, which means you can see where you have applied your tan as you go along," she says. "This ensures an even, streak-free final glow that is similar to salon quality (at a fraction of the cost)."

So why choose a mousse over another kind of tanner? Well, as someone who isn't the most accomplished tanner, I have found them to be the easiest to use for the most effective, deep colour. I've tried other lotions and sprays, and the depth of colour just doesn't compare.

"Other self tanning products, including sprays and waters, have different textures and often don’t have a colour guide, which means they are colourless and you cannot see where you have applied them," Sarah says, before adding that creams "are great for those with dry skin or those looking for a subtle glow."

Best fake tan mousse application techniques

As mentioned, mousses are best applied with a mitt. But in terms of the entire application process, Sarah shares her expert know-how:

"We recommend exfoliating from head-to-toe 24 hours prior to applying your tan as this will ensure you get a long lasting, even glow. Once you get out of the shower the next day, make sure you are completely dry and do not put on any moisturiser or deodorant. If you wish, you can put a little bit of body lotion on your hands, feet, elbows and knees, as the tan can stick to the drier areas of skin," she begins.

"Apply your tanning mousse directly onto your application mitt and use long sweeping motions to apply to your legs, arms and body. It’s a personal choice as to how much product you use, but generally it’s a couple of pumps per area. For a deeper glow, you can reapply a second coat 30 minutes after the first."

In terms of the fiddly bits, she has tips, too: "For face, hands, feet, elbows and knees, just use the remaining residue on your application mitt."

"Each product has a different recommended timeframe to leave the tan on before showering. The amount of time you leave the tan on will also determine how deep your final glow will be."

The best fake tan mousse formulas, tested by a beauty editor

I've tried and tested many mousses over my time, and the following are my favourites.

1. St.Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

You can't create a tanning round-up without a St Tropez mention – the OGs of at-home self-tanning, they make a mean mousse. As a lazy gal, I love a good express mousse, and this one offers a golden glow in just one hour. It's a tinted formula meaning you can see where you are applying, and it is buildable, so you can leave it on for 2-3 hours for a deeper tan.

2. Tan-Luxe Express Self Tanning Mousse

Tan-Luxe's Express Mousse is one of the best quick tans I've found. One of my favourite things about this is the smell; it has a lightly fruity scent rather than a traditional self-tan one, making it far more pleasant to use. The clear formula means it's safe to get dressed afterwards, and the fact you can leave it on for as little as 30 minutes (or up to 3 hours) makes it ultra-convenient.

3. Beauty Pie Awesome Bronze Mousse

For a traditional overnight tan that develops slowly into a golden, deep colour, you can't beat Beauty Pie's formula. Available in two shades, this is designed to suit every skin tone, and depending on if you're a member or not (I can't recommend it enough), can be as affordable as £13.

4. Isle of Paradise 30 Minute Express Self-Tanning Mousse

Isle of Paradise 30 Minute Express Self-Tanning Mousse £21.95 at Sephora

This is undoubtedly one of my favourites of the bunch, thanks to its easy application and streak-free finish. I've always had totally flawless results with the Isle Or Paradise 30 Minute Express Self-Tanning Mousse, whether I've left it on for three hours or just 30 minutes. Isle Of Paradise's tanning waters are also some of my favourites, so if you prefer a super lightweight texture, try one of those.

5. Coco and Eve Bali Bronzing Foam

Coco and Eve Bali Bronzing Foam £26 at Lookfantastic

Coco & Eve's tanning mousse consistently receives five star reviews – and for good reason. Smelling like tropical mango and guava, this dries down quickly and thanks to hydrating ingredients, feelings nourishing on skin and never drying. Leave it on for two hours, and choose between three shades.

6. Bondi Sands Self Tan Foam Dark

Bondi Sands Self Tan Foam Dark £13.78 at Sephora

Bondi Sands absolutely knocks it out the park when it comes to tanning mousses. This is the brand's classic formula, which develops slowly to build up to a gorgeous, radiant tan that lasts for a good week. It has a delicious coconut scent, dries down in less than a minute, and is just the best in the game.