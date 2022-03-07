Catch the z's you deserve
Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly is a style icon for many reasons – the chic updo, the chunky pearls, the sleeveless LBD. But one of the most searched for items of the fictional character’s wardrobe is, in fact, her sleep mask.
Yep. Women (and men) all over the world are searching for the best sleep masks to ensure that when they rest their heads they are free from any disturbance.
It’s not just about blocking out unwanted distractions either. Some sleep masks even come with extra features such as a soothing lavender scent or added weight to help you drift off.
Here at Marie Claire, we are all about getting our full eight hours a night, so we’ve rounded up the best sleep masks on the market right now, plus everything you need to know about the handy accessory. Before adding to basket, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best silk pillowcases, best weighted blankets and best pillow sprays to take your shut-eye to the next level.
How do sleep masks work?
According to Healthline, sleep masks work by by blocking out any artificial light. Exposure to this light can supress melatonin (the sleep-inducing hormone), which can lead to sleeping issues. Artificial light can come from lots of different sources such as streetlights, alarm clocks and of course, mobile phones.
What sleep mask is best?
When choosing a sleep mask, there are a few things to consider. First, you want to make sure to get a mask that will fit your face, otherwise it won’t do a very good job of blocking out any artificial light. You also don’t want anything too tight, as this could cause headaches throughout the night. The material is another thing to consider. You want something that will feel soft on the skin, such as cotton or cashmere. Silk is another great option as it reduces friction around the eye area. Lastly, it’s worth considering if you want a mask with additional features, depending on how difficult you find it to drift off.
The best sleep masks to buy now:
Silk Stripe Piped Eye Mask, £25 | The White Company
Best sleep mask overall:
Ok, how stylish is this silk sleep mask? Not only will it look super chic in bed, but silk is renowned for its anti-ageing properties, helping skin stay hydrated and keeping wrinkles at bay. It also comes with an elasticated strap that promises the perfect fit. For only £25, we recommend snapping up this sleep mask ASAP.
Extreme Cashmere N°135 Pink Cashmere Eye Mask, £100 | Harvey Nichols
Best cashmere sleep mask:
If you are looking for a cashmere mask, this is the one for you. The cashmere and nylon blended knit will make for a super comfortable sleep, and it comes with straps to tie around the head making it easily adjustable.
The Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask, £59.95 | Drowsy
Best silk sleep mask:
This silk sleep mask is loved by celebrities and beauty editors alike, and it's not hard to see why. The clever design blocks out 100% of light, while the heavenly padded lining cushions eyes and muffles sound. It also comes with a fully adjustable head strap, and is made from pure mulberry silk. What more could you want?
Crane Eye Mask, £25 | Elizabeth Scarlett
Best scented sleep mask:
Not only is this sleep mask lovely to look at, but it is filled with lavender to help you drift away into a dreamy night's sleep. It has a 100% cotton velvet front, an elasticated strap and even a cotton drawstring carry bag, perfect for travelling.
Slip Contour Sleep Mask, £55 | Cult Beauty
Most comfortable sleep mask:
For a comfortable fit, look no further than the Slip Contour Sleep Mask. Crafted from mulberry silk, this mask protects your lashes from unnecessary friction by sitting further away from your eyelids. The foam filler and silk-covered elastic band make it even more plush.
Olivia Von Halle Contrast-Trim Silk Eye Mask, £85 | Selfridges
Best luxury sleep mask:
We could totally see Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly rocking this Olivia Von Halle design. Made from 100% silk, this mask comes with an elasticated strap, a stylish contrast trim and a matching bag for storage.
Rest Easy Sleep Better Weighted Eye Mask, £15 | John Lewis
Best weighted sleep mask:
We all know the benefits that a weighted blanket can bring, but did you know that you can get weighted sleep masks, too? These masks are designed to help you feel restful and relaxed when winding down or drifting off to sleep. The weighty filling provides gentle, deep-touch pressure which induces a feeling of calmness.
Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask, £89.99 | CurrentBody
Best anti-ageing sleep mask:
This revolutionary anti-ageing sleep mask is clinically proven to reduce frown lines. Using 2R technology (resistance and relaxation), the silicone dots gently grip your skin to prevent the underlying muscles from contracting. This resistance helps to prevent sleep creases for smoother skin around your eyes. Enjoy the physical relaxation of muscles and emotional relaxation as the mask stimulates your mechanoreceptors.