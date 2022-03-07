Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Catch the z's you deserve

Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly is a style icon for many reasons – the chic updo, the chunky pearls, the sleeveless LBD. But one of the most searched for items of the fictional character’s wardrobe is, in fact, her sleep mask.

Yep. Women (and men) all over the world are searching for the best sleep masks to ensure that when they rest their heads they are free from any disturbance.

It’s not just about blocking out unwanted distractions either. Some sleep masks even come with extra features such as a soothing lavender scent or added weight to help you drift off.

Here at Marie Claire, we are all about getting our full eight hours a night, so we’ve rounded up the best sleep masks on the market right now, plus everything you need to know about the handy accessory. Before adding to basket, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best silk pillowcases, best weighted blankets and best pillow sprays to take your shut-eye to the next level.

How do sleep masks work?

According to Healthline, sleep masks work by by blocking out any artificial light. Exposure to this light can supress melatonin (the sleep-inducing hormone), which can lead to sleeping issues. Artificial light can come from lots of different sources such as streetlights, alarm clocks and of course, mobile phones.

What sleep mask is best?

When choosing a sleep mask, there are a few things to consider. First, you want to make sure to get a mask that will fit your face, otherwise it won’t do a very good job of blocking out any artificial light. You also don’t want anything too tight, as this could cause headaches throughout the night. The material is another thing to consider. You want something that will feel soft on the skin, such as cotton or cashmere. Silk is another great option as it reduces friction around the eye area. Lastly, it’s worth considering if you want a mask with additional features, depending on how difficult you find it to drift off.

The best sleep masks to buy now: