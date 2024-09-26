Make-up brush kits can make or break a beauty look – here are 9 of the best to invest in ahead of party season

They say a good craftsman never blames his tools, but... When it comes to make-up, having a good set of tools certainly comes in handy; in fact, nine times out of ten, your dream make-up begins here. Having great brushes makes application, blending and setting far, far easier and more efficacious. You simply can't create a seamless eye look without a fluffy brush to buff the colours in, or contour the face without a dense brush to truly define the cheekbones.

With that said, there's nothing more satisfying than having a brand new set of brushes. Maybe you just need a few new ones to add to your existing collection, or perhaps it's time for a complete overhaul with a comprehensive kit of 30; either way, I've got you covered with the following best buys.

Best make-up brush kits

1. Real Techniques Au Naturale Brush Kit- 9 Piece Set

(Image credit: Real Techniques)

Real Techniques Au Naturale Brush Kit- 9 Piece Set Perfect for: a high street, affordable replenish Specifications Number of brushes: 9 Brush type: Synthetic Face or eye?: Both Today's Best Deals £23.95 at Sephora (was £29.99)

Real Techniques has some of the very best make-up brushes on the high street; even the most renowned make-up artists have them in their kit. This incredibly affordable set has value for money firmly on its side, with each brush working out to just £3.33 each. The nine brushes include the following:

The ultimate powder brush (for pressed or loose powder application)

Light layers complexion brush (for pinpoint powdering)

Perfecting prime brush (to apply primer)

Blurring concealer brush (for concealer)

Shading brush

Precision fan brush (both for eyeshadow)

Full coverage brush (for foundation/base application)

Defining crease brush

Flat liner brush (again, both for eye make-up, with the latter used for gel liner application).

2. Sigma Essential Brush Kit

(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma Essential Brush Kit Perfect for: A comprehensive yet refined make-up user Specifications Number of brushes: 12 Brush type : Synthetic Face or eye?: Both Today's Best Deals £157.80 at Lookfantastic

Sigma does some of the best make-up brushes around; the brand is respected and beloved for its gorgeous tools. This set of twelve brushes is enough to replace any old brushes, but without going overboard. There are enough in here to do everything (for both face and eyes) in a way that doesn't feel overwhelming. It contains the following:

E05 - Eye Liner (for gel or liquid liner)

E30 - Pencil (to highlight inner corners or soften out shadow lines)

E40 - Tapered Blending (to blend eyeshadow)

E55 - Eye Shading (to apply eyeshadow)

E60 - Large Shader (to apply eyeshadow, particularly cream)

E65 - Small Angle (for gel, cream or powder liners)

E70 - Medium Angled Shading (to apply highlighter on brow bone & cheekbones)

F30 - Large Powder (for powder application & blending)

F40 - Large Angled Contour (used for contour or blusher)

F50 - Duo Fibre (for powder, liquid or cream products on skin)

F60 - Foundation (for liquid or cream foundation or primer)

F70 - Concealer (to blend concealer)

3. Morphe Eye Obsessed 12-Piece Eye Brush Collection + Bag

(Image credit: Morphe)

Morphe Eye Obsessed 12-Piece Eye Brush Collection + Bag Perfect for: Beautiful eye makeup Specifications Number of brushes: 12 Brush type: Mixed: synthetic and natural Face or eye?: Eye Today's Best Deals £29 at Lookfantastic

Morphe is known for its huge collection of eyeshadow palettes, with every colour under the sun available, so it should come as no surprise that the brushes to apply these with are top notch. This collection features a mix of natural and synthetic brushes for exclusively the eyes, making it a great option if you feel your face brushes are up to date but your eye make-up deserves an upgrade. The kit contains:

Large Shadow Fluff Brush (Bristles: natural, for highlighter on the brow bone)

Blender Brush (Bristles: natural, for blending)

Pointed Blender Brush (Bristles: natural, for blending)

Firm Blending Fluff Brush (Bristles: natural, for blending in the crease)

Small Chisel Fluff Brush (Bristles: natural, for packing colour onto lids)

Smudge Brush (Bristles: natural, for smudging out eyeliner or eyeshadow)

Pointed Crease Brush (Bristles: synthetic, for tapered application)

Detail Crease Brush (Bristles: synthetic, for getting into smaller areas)

Concealer Brush (Bristles: synthetic, for concealer under the eyes)

Flat Liner Brush (Bristles: synthetic, to apply liner)

Detail Liner Brush (Bristles: synthetic, to apply liner)

Angled Brow/Spoolie Brush (Bristles: synthetic, for brows)

4. Hourglass Vegan Travel Brush Set

(Image credit: Hourglass)

Hourglass Vegan Travel Brush Set Perfect for: luxury enthusiasts Specifications Number of brushes: 7 Brush type: Synthetic Face or eyes?: Both Today's Best Deals £325 at Cult Beauty

Hourglass is one of the most iconic luxury make-up brands of our time, and its make-up brushes are just as beautiful. There are seven vegan brushes made from synthetic fibres, in this small but well-rounded set that's ideal for eye and face make-up. It may be a little pricey, but the quality of these means they'll last for years. Oh, and they're super soft. The set contains:

Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Brush (for foundation or primer)

Vanish Seamless Finish Concealer Brush (for concealer)

Veil Single Powder Brush (for powder or powder bronzer)

Ambient Lighting Edit Brush (for powder, contour or blusher)

No.6 Tapered Blender Brush (for eyeshadow)

No.12 Beveled Shadow Brush (for eyeshadow)

No.14 Detail Setting Brush (for eyeshadow or targeted powder)

5. Bobbi Brown x Harrods Make-Up Brush Set

(Image credit: Bobbi Brown)

BOBBI BROWN x Harrods Make-Up Brush Set Perfect for: Travelling Specifications Number of brushes: 7 Brush type: Synthetic Face or eyes?: Both Today's Best Deals £145 at Harrods

The Bobbi Brown Full Coverage Face Brush is one of my all-time favourite brushes. I use it for foundation application due to its tightly-packed bristles (that are somehow incredibly soft still), along with blending out contour products. That said, the entire collection is stunning, with brushes that feel as luxurious as they look. This little set is perfect for travelling, case and all. It features:

Powder brush (for powder application)

Eye blender brush (for blending eyeshadow)

Concealer blending brush (for concealer)

Eye smudge brush (to smudge liner or eyeshadow)

Ultra-fine liner brush (to apply liquid or gel liner)

Angled face brush (for blush or contour)

Full coverage face brush (for foundation or contour)

6. Zoeva The Artists Brush Set

(Image credit: Zoeva)

Zoeva The Artists Brush Set Perfect for: Gen Z make-up fans Specifications Number of brushes: 15 Brush type: Synthetic Face or eyes?: Both Today's Best Deals £150 at Lookfantastic

Zoeva's was the very first set I ever owned; in fact, it was this exact one. It's great for make-up experimentation meaning I'd recommend it for younger make-up users. There are 15 brushes in here for face and eyes, so there's one for every need you could think of. The set (including a cute pouch) is described as including the following by Zoeva:

THE FACE HEROES: Your everyday multi-talent brushes for foundation, blush, contour, powder, bronzer, and highlighter. 104 Foundation Buffer, 105 Highlight, 127 Blush & Contour

Your everyday multi-talent brushes for foundation, blush, contour, powder, bronzer, and highlighter. 104 Foundation Buffer, 105 Highlight, 127 Blush & Contour THE EYE HEROES: Your must-have eye brushes for all standard eyeshadow and eyeliner applications. 228 Crease Definer, 234 Smoky Shader, 317 Wing Liner

Your must-have eye brushes for all standard eyeshadow and eyeliner applications. 228 Crease Definer, 234 Smoky Shader, 317 Wing Liner THE COMPLEMENTARY: Three powerful complementary brushes to enhance your concealer, eye, and face make-up routine. 106 Powder, 142 Concealer Buffer, 230 Detail Smoky Blender

Three powerful complementary brushes to enhance your concealer, eye, and face make-up routine. 106 Powder, 142 Concealer Buffer, 230 Detail Smoky Blender THE FACE SPECIALISTS: Get ready for more detailed and precise make-up results with these professional face brushes. 110 Prime & Touch-Up, 114 Detail Setting Powder, 129 Fan

Get ready for more detailed and precise make-up results with these professional face brushes. 110 Prime & Touch-Up, 114 Detail Setting Powder, 129 Fan THE EYE SPECIALISTS: A professional trio for every eye make-up lover. 227 Eyeshadow Blender, 231 Detail Crease Definer, 322 Brow Liner.

7. Vieve The Full Expression 14-Brush Set

(Image credit: Vieve)

Vieve The Full Expression 14-Brush Set Perfect for: Looking chic at your make-up station Specifications Number of brushes: 14 Brush type : Synthetic Face or eyes?: Both Today's Best Deals £250 at Space NK

You can't get much cooler than Vieve's gorgeous 14-brush set. Made from cruelty-free synthetic fibres, each brush has a specific use and there's something in there for every type of make-up product. If you want to feel chic and stylish (but not scrimp on quality), this is definitely worth investing in. The set features:

127 Powder & Bronze Brush (for powder and bronzer)

121 Blush & Bronze Brush (for blusher or bronzer)

123 Precision Powder Brush (for targeted powder application)

117 Foundation Brush (to apply foundation)

115 Complexion Brush (for foundation or primer)

119 Conceal & Prime Brush (for concealer)

217 Large Eyeshadow Blender Brush (to blend eyeshadow all over)

125 Highlight Brush (for highlighter)

219 Small Eyeshadow Blender Brush (to blend eyeshadow)

225 Precise Eyeshadow Packer Brush (to pack on eyeshadow in specific areas)

223 Eyeshadow Packer Brush (to pack on eyeshadow over the lid)

221 Eyeshadow Smudger Brush (to smudge liner or eyeshadow)

229 Lip & Line Brush (for lipstick or liner)

227 Angle Brush (for brows and liner)

8. SPECTRUM COLLECTION Sculpt Brush & Tube Bag

(Image credit: Spectrum)

SPECTRUM COLLECTION Sculpt Brush & Tube Bag Perfect for: A complete overhaul Specifications Number of brushes : 30 Brush type : Synthetic Face or eyes?: Both Today's Best Deals £195 at Sephora

Does your make-up kit need a complete re-design? Spectrum's varied brush kit contains 30 options that will replace anything old you've been meaning to get rid of for years. It has synthetic brushes for eyes and face, and is ideal for those who know what they're doing and love to experiment. While the brand doesn't list what each brush is specifically for, there is something for every need. In the set is:

No.01 - The Body Brush

No.02 - The Powder Brush

No.03 - The Duo Fibre Brush

No.04 - The Base Brush

No.05 - The Sculpt Brush

No.06 - The Illumination Brush

No.07 - The Foundation Brush

No.08 - The Definition Brush

No.09 - The Universal Brush

No.10 - The Perfect Ten

No.11 - The Setting Brush

No.12 - The Concealer Brush

No.13 - The Smudge Brush

No.14 - The Diffuser Brush

No.15 - The Blend Brush

No.16 - The Shader Brush

No.17 - The Short Shader Brush

No.18 - The Tapered Brush

No.19 - The Spot Concealer Brush

No.20 - The Lip Brush

No.21 - The Multi Brush

No.22 - The Crease Brush

No.23 - The Mini Tapered Brush

No.24 - The Pencil Brush

No.25 - The Precision Brush

No.26 - The Angled Brush

No.27 - The Micro Shader Brush

No.28 - The Brow Brush

No.29 - The Micro Tapered Brush

No.30 - The Fineline Brush

9. SEPHORA COLLECTION The Face Brush Set

(Image credit: Sephora)

SEPHORA COLLECTION The Face Brush Set Perfect for: A face brush update Specifications Number of brushes : 5 Brush type: Synthetic Face or eyes?: Face Today's Best Deals £34.99 at Sephora

If your eye brushes are all up to date and you just need a little newness in your face collection, Sephora's is comprehensive and affordable. There are five brushes in there and while the retailer doesn't list each one and its uses, there are options for foundation, powder, blusher and bronzer.