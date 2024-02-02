At the start of the year, myself and fellow beauty editor, Katie Thomas, bid farewell to the products that had been filling up the Marie Claire UK beauty cupboard for 12 months—we were ready to start afresh. On our first day back to work, we cleared the shelves and got ready to start afresh for Beauty Desk Drop 2024.

It is now exactly one month later and our beauty cupboard is bursting at the seams. It is chock-full of new beauty products—from cleansers and face creams to bath soaks and body washes. January 2024 proved an incredibly busy month for beauty launches. In fact, we've struggled to keep up with the countless products that have launched over the past month. Heaps of them were rubbish and the majority of them were largely fine. However, there were, in our opinion, 9 stand-out products that we believe are seriously good. So here goes, the 9 best new beauty products of 2024 so far...

1. Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Winter Glow Primer

(Image credit: Chanel)

"My skin takes a downturn from the beginning of December—I blame late nights, chocolate and too many wines—until about mid-March when the warmer weather kicks in. My dry and dehydrated skin takes hold and in turn it can look dull and lifeless. However, Chanel's new Les Beiges Healthy Winter Glow Primer does exactly what the name suggests - it gives winter skin a jolly good healthy glow. Infused with skin nourishing jasmine and camellia seed oil, and hyaluronic acid, it can be used as just before make-up or I've found that it makes the most incredible base for paired-back days. The ultimate weekend skin enhancer. There are three shades to choose from - Frosty White, which has a bluey lilac base; Icy Beige, with peach tones; and my favourite Light Copper that adds just the right amount of warmth. Oh and in the same collection is one of the nicest eyeshadow palettes I've set eye on in years: Les Beiges Healthy Winter Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette. " — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Diptyque Baies and Roses Duo

(Image credit: Diptyque)

"I mean, what do I really need to say about this duo? It speaks for itself. The cutest Valentine's duo you ever did see, this limited-edition pairing of Diptyque's most iconic scents—Roses and Baies—smells every bit as good as it looks. You buy them together, but it makes for the perfect gift—one for you, one for them. Think of it as a chic, luxurious two-piece heart necklace for candle lovers." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

3. CeraVe Advanced Repair Ointment

(Image credit: CeraVe)

"This isn't a sexy product—but then not everything in life is - but it's a seriously handy product. And every single member of my family has reaped the benefits of it. CeraVe's Advanced Repair Ointment is really rich and instantly soothes dry or cracked skin. My husband has been using it on his knuckles—why he won't use gloves I'll never know. I've been using it on my shins - for some strange reason that it the area of my body that's affected by the cold weather most - I'm talking dry, flaky, desert-like skin. My kids both have mild forms of dermatitis so this has worked a treat on any flare ups. — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil

(Image credit: Summer Fridays)

"My lips are disgustingly dry, and I don't usually find that lip oils provide enough nourishment to keep them in check. However, I do love using tinted lip oils as a moisturising alternative to lipstick—and this new launch takes the title for the best tinted lip oil I've ever used. Since receiving it, it hasn't left my lips. It leaves them looking plump and feeling nourished, while delivering a wash of colour that delivers that pulled-together but barely-there make-up look I live for." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

5. The Inkey List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturiser

(Image credit: The Inkey List)

"Wow, have I found the best night cream in the entire world? Maybe. It wasn't developed just for the evening, but that's when I've been using it and I have genuinely seen a difference in my skin. I would like to say that - touch wood - fine lines and wrinkles are not my biggest bugbear, but this moisturiser is designed to tackle those with the help of bio-active ceramides that nourish and support the skin barrier and replump. I've seen the biggest change in how smooth, radiant and hydrated my skin is." — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. L’Oréal Paris Elvive Hydra Pure Purifying Shampoo

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris)

"I think Elvive shampoos and conditioners are absolutely elite. Not only are they affordable, but I genuinely believe the formulas are next-level good. My favourite shampoo-and-conditioner duos of all time come courtesy of Elvive—and this one has just blown them all out of the water. If you have hair that is prone to greasiness but dry at the ends, promise me you'll try this new range. Switching to it is the best thing I have ever done for my hair, and I'm on my third set of bottles already." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

7. The Body Shop Peppermint Shower Gel

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

"Not enough is said about really good shower gels and I want to make a case for this one. The winter mornings are always tough—it's dark and cold and you'd much rather still be under your duvet. However, this zingy shower gel has made my morning showers so much easier. It's a beautiful fresh scent of peppermint—almost as if you've just cut a fresh bunch from the garden—and it almost clears the sinuses. — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Susanne Kaufmann Hayflower Bath Oil

(Image credit: Susanne Kaufmann)

"It's no secret that I love a bath. In fact, bath is my speciality—a bit like how Ken's is beach. Susanne Kaufmann bath and body products are the best in the game for luxurious bathing, and this new bath oil is every bit as delicious as I'd hoped it to be. It smells botanical but in a fresh, sense-clearing sort of way—like the mountain air of the Austrian Alps where the product is made. A few splashes under running water provides instant mental relief. My only gripe? The bright hue requires a bit of post-bath scrubbing—but it's too good for me to care about." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

9. Jo Malone London Red Hibiscus Cologne Intense

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

"It has been a couple of years since I've fallen for a Jo Malone London scent. I have two in my possession that I use on rotation—Jasmine Sambac & Marigold and Vanilla & Anise—but none of the brands recent launches have struck a chord quite like them. Until now. Red Hibiscus is a rich and sweet fragrance with the rare and tropical flower at the heart. And what did I discover when I looked into the notes? Jasmine and vanilla—no wonder I have added to my collection." — Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor