It’s far too early to start thinking about Christmas, but I’m embarrassingly excited about the Liz Earle advent calendar

Yes, it’s the middle of August and I’m currently sweltering in my 30-degree living room, but the best beauty advent calendars have already started trickling in. We’ve rounded up the best ones to keep an eye on, and while most of these are available on a waitlist-only basis, the Liz Earle advent calendar is officially available to shop - right now.

Liz Earle was the first skincare brand I ever tried - its bestselling Cleanse & Polish to be specific. The process of lathering the luxuriously-scented cream on my skin, warming the muslin cloth under running water and wiping it off was just about the most elegant I had ever felt, aged 16. The fact that I wasn’t wearing any make-up to remove for the first year I used it was neither here nor there.

I’ve continued to use and love the iconic cream cleanser for years (and can now confirm, it’s great at removing my make-up too), so the fact that it’s included in this year’s Liz Earle advent calendar fills me with early Christmas joy. It goes without saying that the entire advent calendar will be packed full of skincare heroes.

The calendar features 12 full size and deluxe sample products, including a Cleanse & Polish, the Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser and the best-selling Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion. I’ve had my eye on the Cleanse & Glow for a while now, so I’m excited to try it out. I can genuinely see myself using every single product in this line up.

12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 Specifications Price: £79 What's the worth?: £178.10 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals Shop at Liz Earle

What’s inside?

Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser 100ml, Cleanse & Glow Cleanser 30ml, Smooth & Glow Tonic 50ml, Gentle Face Exfoliator 15ml, Instant Boost Skin Tonic 50ml, Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion 50ml, Orange Flower Body Wash 200ml, Orange Flower Body Cream 200ml, Skin Repair Light Cream 15ml, Orange Flower Hand Repair 50ml, Skin Repair Hydrating Night Cream 50ml, Superskin Eye Cream 15ml, 1 Pure Cotton Cloth.

As a single-brand advent calendar, it’s set to be a stunner - and at under £80, it's a relatively affordable one at that. It includes contents worth over £178, and costs only £79, so you’ll be making a saving of almost £100. It’s all packaged up in a beautiful festive box complete with a purple velvet ribbon to boot - and the inside is even more stunning. An ethereal design neatly packed with boxed products ready to open up. Once the products have all been opened, the box makes for a great place to store your skincare bits.

If you’re planning WAY ahead with your Christmas shopping, or if you just love Liz Earle products and want to stock up on your favourites, this is a brilliant product to pick up. You can shop it now on the Liz Earle website, and I have an inkling this one will sell fast, so if you’re keen to pick it up, now is the time.