It's the must-have beauty advent calendar of the season and it's available to shop from today - the Liberty beauty advent calendar is always worth the hype

Despite being lucky enough to receive lots of lovely beauty products to trial year-round through my job, beauty advent calendar season is still a unique thrill for me. There's something so special about getting to experience the magic of Christmas several months early, and to discover what joys wait behind each of those beautifully-decorated doors.

Every year, I have two standout favourites, and Liberty London's is one of them. The retailer always knocks it out the park with its incredible offerings, ranging from makeup to skin, body to haircare. You only need to take one look at Liberty's incomparable beauty hall to realise the iconic department stores really does offer the best brands in the business, and this is always reflected in its advent calendar.

For 2024, Liberty has really exceeded expectations. Here are three reasons why I think you should invest in this beauty advent calendar when it launches today.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

1. The value of the contents

Every year, you always see eye-catching stats about how much each calendar is worth compared to how much it's being sold for. And Liberty's numbers are always incredibly impressive – and 2024's is no different.

In fact, this year the calendar retails for £260, but its contents are worth a whopping £1205. That means you're essentially (if my maths is correct which, I'll be honest, is iffy) paying around 25% of what you *should* be paying if you bought each item individually.

That in itself is a hugely appealing factor for this year's calendar.

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 £260 at Liberty

2. The brands and products included

The Liberty beauty hall is one of (if not the) best in the country, so it's no wonder the retailer's advent calendar is full of corkers. Bestselling, beloved brands like Byredo, La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Votary, Paula's Choice and Hair by Sam McKnight are all featured this year. There's a great mix of skincare, makeup, body and hair bits, making it a comprehensive beauty offering. I also like that in several drawers, you're lucky enough to receive more than one gift - a nice treat. There are also a couple of mini candles in the line up this year, which is always welcomed at that time of year.

And to celebrate the calendar's 10th anniversary, there are 28 products, including eighteen full-sized products. That's a really generous amount by calendar standards, trust me.

If you want to know what you'd be getting ahead of time, keep scrolling for the entire list. However, if you're not keen on spoilers, click here.

LBTY - An exclusive new launch—details to be announced

Dr Sebagh, Rose De Vie Serum 30ml (Full Size)

Granado, Candle Tonka 80g

OUAI, Detox Shampoo Deluxe 30ml

REN Clean Skincare, Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream 15ml (Full Size)

Verden, Herbanum Hand Cream 75ml (Full Size)

Aromatherapy Associates, Revive Morning Bath & Shower Oil 9ml

Bibbi Parfum, The Other Room EDP 10ml

Sunday Riley, Good Genes 30ml (Full Size)

Trish McEvoy, Intense Gel Liner in Black 1.2g (Full Size)

Surratt, Artistique Blush in shade Ponceau (Full Size)

Davines, Oi Milk 50ml (Full Size)

Votary, Sensitive Resurfacing Peel 30ml (Full Size)

Philip Kingsley, Elasticizer Booster 50ml (Full Size)

Byredo, Lipstick in Red Armchair OR Reunion OR Red & Blue (Full Size)

Paula's Choice, Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant 30ml

Augustinus Bader, The Rich Cream 15ml (Full Size)

Lisa Eldridge, Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow in shade Emily (Full Size)

MZ Skin, Soothe & Smooth Hyaluronic Eye Complex 14ml (Full Size)

Hair by Sam McKnight, Deeper Love Intense Treatment Mask 50ml (Full Size)

Ex Nihlio, Fleur Narcotique EDP 7.5ml

Agent Nateur, Holi (Oil) Refining Ageless Face Serum 10ml

La Mer, The Lip Volumiser 7ml (Full Size)

Wild Source, Cleansing Melt Balm 20ml

Vilhelm Parfumerie, Face of Francis EDP 10ml

OTO, Sleep Soundly Pillow Mist 50ml & Sound Scape (Full Size)

Skin Rocks, The Moisturiser Fragrance OR Fragrance Free 50ml (Full Size)

Liberty, Wild Flower Candle 70g

My favourite products from the calendar. (Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

3. The extra factor

With a vastly saturated market, it's tough to stand out from the crowd in the world of beauty advent calendars. However, along with the staggering value of the items included and the impressive brands featured, Liberty also offers that little something extra special with sales of the calendar.

This year, Liberty has included five Golden Tickets worth £1,000 each to spend at the retailer, meaning you may well have your very own Charlie And The Chocolate Factory moment.

It is also offering its Beauty Drop members an exclusive £20 discount during the pre-sale period of the calendar, meaning you can get it for less.