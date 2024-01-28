As the brand that played a large part in the "milleninial pink" trend, I’m sure Glossier needs no introduction. But if you’re yet to try the zeitgeist-y make-up and skincare brand, it’s worth having an editor-approved list of the best Glossier products to hand.

Founded by Into the Gloss CEO Emily Weiss in 2014, Glossier came to the UK in 2017, much to the delight of shoppers who had previously only been able to get their hands on the pink-clad products during visits to the States. And while the once-famous pink bubble pouches have now been shelved, products like Cloud Paint, Lash Slick and Stretch Balm Concealer remain icons to this day.

To help you decide which Glossier products to buy, I’ve reviewed a selection of my favourites below. I also messaged some of my fellow beauty editors about their all-time Glossier faves—here are the ones that are widely deemed to be worth the spend.

The best Glossier products according to beauty editors

1. Glossier You Eau de Parfum

Glossier You Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, iris, ambrette seeds, ambrox Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Cosy and musky scent + Fairly affordable + Layers well with other scents Reasons to avoid - Popular, if you prefer an "under the radar" scent

Glossier You is named as such because it’s designed to smell like you, but better. It gets your attention initially with pink pepper before wearing down to something slightly musky and comforting. It’s super wearable and beauty editors love it—freelance beauty editor Laura Capon (who you probably know from beauty TikTok) has worn it for years. Meanwhile freelance beauty & health journalist Tori Crowther specifically loves the solid version, noting that it lasts longer than other balm perfumes and that it makes a great base to spray another fragrance on top.

2. Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation

Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation Specifications Number of shades: 32 Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at Sephora UK View at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Surprisingly full coverage + Blends very well + Lasts through the day Reasons to avoid - Fairly glowy, which won't be to everyone's taste

Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation was a major launch for the brand, having only previously offered a very lightweight skin tint. While it’s described as having light-to-medium coverage—though it does stretch quite well—I’d personally describe it as being closer to full coverage, but I really rate it as it wears throughout the day. Freelance beauty journalist and podcaster Vanese Maddix also says it’s one of her favourite Glossier products due to its coverage and glowy finish.

3. Glossier Cloud Paint

Glossier Cloud Paint Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Number of shades: 10 Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at Sephora UK View at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Blends easily + Creates a healthy wash of colour + Good colour payoff Reasons to avoid - A bit pricey for the size, though a little goes a long way

Cloud Paint has been around for a while. In recent years I’ve come to prefer the best liquid blushers or cream formulas, but this is one of the original fan favourites. It delivers that great wash of colour that makes you look instantly healthier, stretches far and lasts reasonably well through the day. The tubes are pretty teeny, so do seem quite pricey at £22 each, but a little goes a long way with this formula.

4. Glossier Lash Slick Mascara

4. Glossier Lash Slick Mascara Specifications Number of shades: 2 Today's Best Deals £20 at Glossier Reasons to buy + Natural-looking length + Doesn't smudge + Available in both black and brown Reasons to avoid - Very natural look won't appeal to all

Lash Slick is designed to create the look of “baby extensions”. It yields a more natural look, lengthening with not a lot of added volume, making for a great everyday mascara, but it also works well on eyes that are prone to smudginess as it’s both water-resistant and safe for sensitive eyes. Available both as one of the best brown mascaras and in classic black, Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas is a big fan of this mascara. In fact, when I messaged her to confirm this, her exact words were “BURY ME IN LASH SLICK”. That’s an endorsement if ever I heard one.

5. Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer

Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer Specifications Number of shades : 32 Today's Best Deals £22 at Glossier Reasons to buy + Lightweight formula + Blends easily + Glowy finish Reasons to avoid - Not that full coverage

Another iconic buy and widely regarded as one of the best concealers is this little G-emblazoned pot. Originally just “Stretch Concealer”, it was renamed when Stretch Fluid Foundation launched and is available in 32 shades to match said foundation. I would say that, because it’s fairly glowy and illuminating, it works better on areas where you want slight coverage—I find that particularly angry blemishes need something a little heavier-duty—but its got a lovely consistency and provides a nice amount of colour-correction.

6. Glossier Hand Cream

Glossier Hand Cream Specifications Key ingredients: Meadowfoam seed oil, glycofilm pollustop Today's Best Deals £17 at Glossier Reasons to buy + Very nourishing Reasons to avoid - Contains fragrance

I’m a little ashamed to admit that I didn’t expect this hand cream to be as good as it is. Scented with the Glossier You fragrance (though I think it smells a little different to the perfume), it’s thick and nourishing without being too greasy. My hands have been suffering in the colder weather and it’s really been helping them. Definitely one of the best hand creams—the only downside is that it contains some fragrance, which won’t suit everybody.

7. Glossier Monochromes

Glossier Monochromes Specifications Number of shades: 10 Today's Best Deals £22 at Glossier Reasons to buy + Refillable + Contains three wearable shades of eyeshadow + Great colour payoff and shade ranges Reasons to avoid - Some people may want a full palette

Where Skywash, the brand's sheer eyelid tint, provides a light, liquid wash of colour, this trio provides a far more pigmented powder formula. The colour payoff is great and there’s a decent selection of wearable shades to choose from—they’re the ideal solution for those who only ever use the same two or three shades when they buy one of the best eyeshadow palettes, so a great choice if you’re looking to streamline your make-up bag.

8. Glossier Body Hero

Glossier Body Hero Specifications Key ingredients : Prickly pear, cactus flower, yucca Today's Best Deals £21 at Glossier Reasons to buy + Very nourishing + Lightly scented + Leaves skin soft Reasons to avoid - Might be too thick for some preferences

Last but by no means least is Glossier’s answer to body cream, Body Hero, which is very nourishing, boosts radiance with light-reflecting particles, and exfoliates thanks to tamarind fruit. It’s very thick, so one to bear in mind if you prefer the consistency of best body lotions, but soaks in well considering. Housed in an aesthetically pleasing tube in the signature pink colourway, like the hand cream it does contain some fragrance, so won’t suit all preferences, but it’s a great cream.