Take it from me, these are the 8 best Glossier products worth buying
The beauty editor-approved buys
As the brand that played a large part in the "milleninial pink" trend, I’m sure Glossier needs no introduction. But if you’re yet to try the zeitgeist-y make-up and skincare brand, it’s worth having an editor-approved list of the best Glossier products to hand.
Founded by Into the Gloss CEO Emily Weiss in 2014, Glossier came to the UK in 2017, much to the delight of shoppers who had previously only been able to get their hands on the pink-clad products during visits to the States. And while the once-famous pink bubble pouches have now been shelved, products like Cloud Paint, Lash Slick and Stretch Balm Concealer remain icons to this day.
To help you decide which Glossier products to buy, I’ve reviewed a selection of my favourites below. I also messaged some of my fellow beauty editors about their all-time Glossier faves—here are the ones that are widely deemed to be worth the spend.
The best Glossier products according to beauty editors
1. Glossier You Eau de Parfum
Glossier You Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Glossier You is named as such because it’s designed to smell like you, but better. It gets your attention initially with pink pepper before wearing down to something slightly musky and comforting. It’s super wearable and beauty editors love it—freelance beauty editor Laura Capon (who you probably know from beauty TikTok) has worn it for years. Meanwhile freelance beauty & health journalist Tori Crowther specifically loves the solid version, noting that it lasts longer than other balm perfumes and that it makes a great base to spray another fragrance on top.
2. Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation
Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation was a major launch for the brand, having only previously offered a very lightweight skin tint. While it’s described as having light-to-medium coverage—though it does stretch quite well—I’d personally describe it as being closer to full coverage, but I really rate it as it wears throughout the day. Freelance beauty journalist and podcaster Vanese Maddix also says it’s one of her favourite Glossier products due to its coverage and glowy finish.
3. Glossier Cloud Paint
Glossier Cloud Paint
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Cloud Paint has been around for a while. In recent years I’ve come to prefer the best liquid blushers or cream formulas, but this is one of the original fan favourites. It delivers that great wash of colour that makes you look instantly healthier, stretches far and lasts reasonably well through the day. The tubes are pretty teeny, so do seem quite pricey at £22 each, but a little goes a long way with this formula.
4. Glossier Lash Slick Mascara
4. Glossier Lash Slick Mascara
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Lash Slick is designed to create the look of “baby extensions”. It yields a more natural look, lengthening with not a lot of added volume, making for a great everyday mascara, but it also works well on eyes that are prone to smudginess as it’s both water-resistant and safe for sensitive eyes. Available both as one of the best brown mascaras and in classic black, Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas is a big fan of this mascara. In fact, when I messaged her to confirm this, her exact words were “BURY ME IN LASH SLICK”. That’s an endorsement if ever I heard one.
5. Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer
Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another iconic buy and widely regarded as one of the best concealers is this little G-emblazoned pot. Originally just “Stretch Concealer”, it was renamed when Stretch Fluid Foundation launched and is available in 32 shades to match said foundation. I would say that, because it’s fairly glowy and illuminating, it works better on areas where you want slight coverage—I find that particularly angry blemishes need something a little heavier-duty—but its got a lovely consistency and provides a nice amount of colour-correction.
6. Glossier Hand Cream
Glossier Hand Cream
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I’m a little ashamed to admit that I didn’t expect this hand cream to be as good as it is. Scented with the Glossier You fragrance (though I think it smells a little different to the perfume), it’s thick and nourishing without being too greasy. My hands have been suffering in the colder weather and it’s really been helping them. Definitely one of the best hand creams—the only downside is that it contains some fragrance, which won’t suit everybody.
7. Glossier Monochromes
Glossier Monochromes
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Where Skywash, the brand's sheer eyelid tint, provides a light, liquid wash of colour, this trio provides a far more pigmented powder formula. The colour payoff is great and there’s a decent selection of wearable shades to choose from—they’re the ideal solution for those who only ever use the same two or three shades when they buy one of the best eyeshadow palettes, so a great choice if you’re looking to streamline your make-up bag.
8. Glossier Body Hero
Glossier Body Hero
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Last but by no means least is Glossier’s answer to body cream, Body Hero, which is very nourishing, boosts radiance with light-reflecting particles, and exfoliates thanks to tamarind fruit. It’s very thick, so one to bear in mind if you prefer the consistency of best body lotions, but soaks in well considering. Housed in an aesthetically pleasing tube in the signature pink colourway, like the hand cream it does contain some fragrance, so won’t suit all preferences, but it’s a great cream.