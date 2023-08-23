I tried Glossier's new foundation before it launched—these are my *very* honest thoughts

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This week Glossier has finally (finally!) launched its first foundation, and I got my hands on it a few days early to road-test it and help you decide if it’s worth your spends. Until now, the brand’s key base products have included the much-loved Stretch Concealer—now Stretch Balm Concealer—and Perfecting Skin Tint, which adds a pretty minimal wash of pigment.

But now, the brand's answer to the best foundation is here for those who've been craving a bit more coverage. People are wedded to cult products like Lash Slick and the aforementioned concealer, so is Stretch Fluid the next viral sensation? Here’s how I got on with it (as someone who typically looks for foundations for oily skin).

Let’s start with my first impressions. I firmly believe that the formula inside is the most important part of a product, but that’s not to say I don’t appreciate a good bit of packaging. Stretch Fluid Foundation comes in a weighty, cylindrical bottle that looks as chic as you’d expect from the brand that made millennial pink cool. The brand has also released a unique brush to accompany the foundation, which is available to purchase separately—though, full disclosure, I didn’t test this as part of my review.

This foundation is described as having buildable, light to medium coverage, though I personally think it’s closer to medium, and it really has that healthy, reflective glow to the skin-like finish it promises. When applying I found that a little went a long way and it disguised some redness my skin had that day nicely. I also thought that it built really well; I was surprised that I personally found a full pump was too much for everyday wear, but I'm somebody who doesn't wear loads and loads of foundation day-to-day.

There are 32 shades to choose from and I used Very Light 4—which was ever so slightly too golden for my skin but a fairly good match overall. (For comparison, 1.5 in Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk is a perfect shade match for my skin.)

Now, I won’t pretend I didn’t have a couple of minor concerns initially about how it would wear through the day. The skincare-led base with squalene and glycerin sounded as though it might not be a total match made in heaven for my skin, which is quite oily and usually plays best with formulas that are at least a little matte. I can’t tell you how many foundations I’ve tried in my years as a beauty journalist that have looked cracking when first applied, but have started to journey south by lunchtime.

But, while it’s undoubtedly radiant, Stretch Fluid stayed put pretty well for the day by my standards, so the skin-balancing ingredients included in the formula are doing some heavy lifting here. I had a little extra shine at the end of the day on my forehead and chin, but not an alarming amount, and nothing that a little dusting of powder wouldn’t nix in future. (If you read my description of my skin and thought, 'sounds like me', I also recommend waiting around 10-15 minutes after applying your best facial sunscreen in the morning to let it settle before you go in with this foundation.)

To sum up, this is a great base if you like a fairly glowy foundation that looks like one of your best ever skin days. I think die-hard Glossier fans who love that "healthy skin" look will really like it. It played well with my oily-combination skin, though didn't cling to a couple of very small dry patches, so I think it's a contender for the best foundations for dry skin, too. It’s not quite nabbed the top of my list of all-time favorite foundations, but it’s certainly impressed me and has gone into my current makeup bag—and that’s one of the best compliments a product can get from a beauty editor.