I always admired my Mum's effortless approach to beauty—6 simple yet effective tips beauty editors learnt from theirs

One way or another, our beauty journeys can be traced back to the experiences we shared with our mums. From the moment we first scavenged her make-up bag for a sneaky lipstick top-up, spritzed her signature scent to discover perfume or gushed at her elaborate haircare regimen, inevitably, every little nudge and lesson helped us form our perception of beauty, self-care and confidence. We unintentionally end up carrying these with us into womanhood.

Beyond the usual tips and tricks, our mums have also passed down traditions that are foundational to our cultures, making us cherish our heritage all the more. Whether it’s a homemade face mask or a certain way to braid your hair, these beauty rituals are about so much more than vanity. They serve as a celebration of where we come from and a reminder to embrace our roots through generations.

In honour of Mother’s Day, I’ve enlisted the help of some of my beauty editor friends to share the best beauty tips they’ve learnt from their mums. Even though our careers have led us to pursue beauty professionally, these tried-and-tested pieces of advice have stood the test of time and remained in our routines to this day. So without further ado, let’s dive in.

Denise Primbet, Freelance Beauty Contributor

I’m sure I’m not the first person to put my mum on a pedestal, but I really do credit her for my passion for beauty. I’d go as far as to say that her lessons and advice have inspired my choice of career. From a very early age, I've admired her intentional approach to beauty. She always took the time to style her hair in voluminous, bouncy curls while also making sure that it didn't compromise the quality of her hair. She encouraged me to be considerate with haircare: from choosing the right shampoo to avoiding unnecessary heat. I also distinctly remember those mornings before school, when my mum would meticulously braid my hair—the memories that I cherish even more now that I’m educated on how important braiding is to my Central Asian heritage.

The older I get, I find myself adapting my mum's approach to make-up too. Instead of covering up my features and trying to make myself look different, my mum taught me to embrace my appearance and use make-up strategically to enhance what's naturally already there. From ditching foundation in favour of tinted moisturisers that would let my freckles peek through the coverage to using lipstick that complements my undertones instead of going for whichever shade is more "trendy," I’m thankful that I no longer see make-up as just a tool to feel prettier, and instead, I use it as a way to feel more confident in my own skin.

She has a handful of her all-time favourites, but there are two products that immediately come to mind. She definitely never skips slathering on her go-to The Rich Cream by Augustinus Bader (she genuinely recommends it to everyone around her). Her latest obsession? The Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Colour lipstick in shade Pink Nude, which is her ultimate nude lip.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Colour £30.60 at John Lewis There aren't many lipsticks out there that my mum raves about just as much as this formula from Bobbi Brown. She credits it for the hydrating feel and the perfect amount of pigment for an everyday look. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream £150 at Space NK The Augustinus Bader Rich Cream is often referred to as one of the best moisturisers out there, and with good reason. Similar to me, my mum has always had very dry skin and she loves this formula for lasting hydration and its rich, creamy consistency that replenishes her skin in seconds.

Ata-Owaji Victor, Freelance Beauty Journalist

I wish I could take full credit for my love of fragrance layering, it would be great to proclaim that I am a great beauty oracle, one that was ahead of the curve when it comes to the power of scent.

However, fortunately for all, my love affair with fragrance layering was imparted to me by my mother. Her exact formula—a lightly scented Clarins lotion, followed by a spritz of Mugler's Angel or Dior's Addict—is slightly different to mine: a sweet Sol de Janeiro body butter topped with a niche perfume, like Ex Nihilo’s Vesper Glitz. However, I still layer my scents every day because, as she’s always said, "the perfect scent is built, not bought."

Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum £77.60 at Amazon Mugler's Angel redefined the world of gourmand fragrances, so it should come as no surprise that it still remains a firm favourite in Ata's mum's fragrance wardrobe. This cult perfume is warm, sweet and comforting—perfect for any occasion. Ex Nihilo Vesper Glitz eau de parfum £180 at Liberty A truly unique fragrance, this luxury blend from Ex Nihilo is Ata's go-to layering scent for a reason. Featuring notes of pink pepper, mandarin, ylang ylang, vanilla and musk, this multi-faceted Eau de Parfum is the ultimate compliment magnet.

Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor

My mum is big into beauty and is always known for being very well 'put together' - especially with her hair, which is always perfect. Her top tips to me have always been pretty simple: she advised me to steer well clear of anything strong or designed for teen acne, and instead, to just keep my face clean with a gentle cleanser. She loves the Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish formula for its ability to thoroughly cleanse the skin without irritation.

She also inspired my deep passion for fragrance; I always remember how amazing she smelt on family holidays and when she would go out for dinner with my dad (I've always associated her with the iconic Miss Dior). Lastly, I credit her for my love for lipsticks: she has dozens, perhaps even more than me (and that's no mean feat coming from someone who tests beauty products for a living).

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser £33 at Lookfantastic The Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser has a lot going for it. Not only does it manage to gently exfoliate and purify the skin without stripping it of moisture, but it's also reasonably priced too, making it a natural favourite of Rebecca's mum. Miss Dior Eau de Parfum £145 at Sephora One of the most iconic rose perfumes out there, Rebecca describes the Miss Dior scent as a core memory of her mum's fragrance journey. This bestselling scent is fresh, creamy and unapologetically feminine.

Jazzria Harris, Freelance Beauty Contributor

I lost my mum recently, so every tip she taught me feels extra special. While most of the time she went make-up-free, she always took the time to care for her incredible curly hair, and it's these tips that I follow now whenever I style my own waves. Firstly, she always applied a lightweight mousse onto damp hair.

My personal favourite is Only Curls Volumizing Hair Mousse. Then, rather than scrunching, she'd roll and hold each curl to lock in its shape before carefully diffusing. For me, it was proof that sometimes the simplest routines are the best.

Only Curls Volumising Curl Mousse £18 at Boots Jazzria's care for her curly hair is inspired by her mum's elaborate haircare routine, and one of her top recommendations is the Only Curls Volumising Mousse. Formulated with rice water, rice protein and pro-vitamin B5, this protein-rich mousse is great for defining the curls, conditioning and adding volume to the hair without fuss. Bellissima Italia Diffon Supreme Hairdryer for Curly Hair £149.99 at Boots Another one of Jazzria go-to products for curly hair is a quality diffuser, and it doesn't get better than this hair dryer hybrid from Bellissima. Featuring ionic technology and argan oil-infused technology, this 2-in-1 device excels at creating soft, textured curls while minimising damage.

Lauren Cunningham, Freelance Fashion and Beauty Editor

My mum is definitely not a regular mum, she’s a cool mum. Her make-up bag is bursting with Chanel lipsticks, YSL Touche Éclat, and Charlotte Tilbury shimmery eyeshadows, so my friends always wanted her beauty tips. Her go-to? Never sleep in your make-up, no matter how tired you are. She hoards Pond's Cold Cream, but I always reach for the Lush Ultrabland Cleanser, No7 Cleansing Balm, or the Medik8 Lipid Balance Cleaning Oil.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen £30.50 at Lookfantastic Lauren describes Touche Éclat as one of her mum's ultimate make-up must-haves, and understandably so. This cult brightening pen has a hydrating feel and offers just enough coverage to refresh under-eyes in an instant. Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser £11.42 at Amazon If you're after a hypoallergenic cleanser that delivers a deep cleanse without dehydrating your skin, the Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser is a solid option to consider. Endorsed by Lauren's mum, this formula effortlessly melts away make-up, grime and impurities while leaving the skin nice and soft.

Twiggy Jalloh, Freelance Beauty Journalist

A little skincare confession here: I sometimes use a little too many beauty products. As a beauty journalist, I thankfully receive a lot to try out, but sometimes, I do pare it back because simplicity is key. I completely wrecked my skin barrier last year, and when I reached my wit's end, I remembered my mum saying: “You need to stop using so much—keep it simple. Sometimes, all you need is some rose water and glycerin. Take this one, I’ve got more anyway.”

Later, we were having a relaxing holiday together, and I took some pictures of her skin because I was completely mesmerised by her glow. So this is a reminder to me (and a wake-up call to anyone reading this) to get yourself a bottle of the Boots Rosewater & Glycerine. Sure, it is simple, but it's also absolutely fabulous.