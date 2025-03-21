This no-rinse face tan provides instant bronzing—I look like I've just stepped off the plane

I have made my dislike for fake tanning known, but that doesn't mean I don't get regularly tempted by the promise of an enhanced glow. However, it takes a pretty special (and very low-maintenance) product to sway me. After testing for a few weeks, I'm very pleased to report that St. Tropez's new Sunlit Skin Self Tan Express bronzing drops have managed it—and I'm convinced that there's nothing else like these on the market right now.

What makes the best fake tan for your face depends on the kind of look you're after. As someone with fair skin, I always want to keep things very natural and fresh, so I need a product that has a subtle finish and can be built up if necessary. I'm also impatient, so bronzing drops with instant colour payoff have always appealed to me.

Sunlit Skin has essentially combined all of these properties into one, merging instant tan with a gradual tan that develops on your face over 1-3 hours for a long-lasting bronze. And the best part—they don't need to be rinsed off.

How do you use the St. Tropez Sunlit Skin Self Tan Express?

This product works best with precise application, so I recommend using the St. Tropez Expert Tantour and Application Face Brush. This is how I apply the Skin Self Tan Express, and it makes the whole process foolproof. The consistency is similar to that of a foundation, so it's easy to work with.

I typically apply several drops directly onto the brush and then gently blend the product across my forehead, cheekbones, nose and jawline—anywhere the sun would naturally hit. It blends out effortlessly with the brush, but I make sure to really buff it in around my hairline so there are no harsh lines.

I will say that on the first application, the drops are fairly sheer, but the colour builds up pretty quickly on the second layer. After some experimenting, I've found that two layers are the sweet spot for my skin tone for a noticeable colour that doesn't look too extreme once it's fully developed.

By applying to the high points of your face that would naturally be the most bronzed after a day in the sun, it mimics an authentic tan beautifully.

Celebrity make-up artist Katie Jane Hughes also provided a brilliant tip, which is to use any excess left on the brush on the backs of your hands to give them a subtle wash of colour and ensure they match your face.

St. Tropez Sunlit Skin Self Tan Express: My review

Amelia wearing the St. Tropez Sunlit Skin Self Tan Express drops with nothing else on her skin. (Image credit: Future)

I've started describing this as a face tan for those who hate fake tanning, because it functions like a make-up product but delivers that long-lasting tan effect. If you've used a liquid bronzer before, this performs in almost the same way—it just continues to develop on the skin as you wear it.

There is no nasty fake tan smell—straight out of the bottle it smells similar to baby powder to me—and the lightweight formula sits extremely comfortably on the skin. I also have acne-prone skin, and these drops haven't caused any breakouts or irritation. They're also formulated with hyaluronic acid which provides soothing hydration.

These drops are also brilliant if you're a fan of tan-touring or want a more customisable face tan than an all-over blanket colour that drops or mists provide. I'd recommend giving them about ten minutes to dry before applying any other products on top, but after that, you're good to go.

Many other face tans I have tried have faded after my evening cleanse and shower, but to my surprise, the high points of my face were still perfectly bronzed the morning after a shower with this product. I'd say I get a good few days of tan out of each application, but I recommend reapplying daily if you want a constant glow.

The day after applying I received so many compliments on my skin, and this product was the only change I had made, which is enough to convince me it has to remain a core part of my makeup routine.

I'm a big fan of the St. Tropez Face Mist too, and these two products work in harmony together with minimal effort required. Weightless, natural, easy to apply and instantly glowy, I'd highly recommend the St. Tropez Sunlit Skin Self Tan Express to anyone who has yet to find a facial tan they get on with.

