Moving to Sydney as a Brit teaches you two essential things: always swim between the flags (unless you fancy starring in an episode of Bondi Rescue) and the importance of sun safety. One thing's certain: Australians don't mess around with the sun. Their sun-smart philosophy involves nothing less than SPF 50, the legal banning of tanning beds, and a perfected self-tanning routine that's upheld year-round.

Australians are known for their outdoor-centric lifestyle, with early morning swims and weekend beach trips being their norm. Like many of us on this side of the hemisphere, they favour a golden glow. However, owing to their extreme climate and high skin cancer rates, a sun-safe mindset is instilled from a young age. Over there, self-tanning isn't just seen as a quick fix; it's a conscious wellness-first choice to maintain a tan without risking sun damage.

Though my fear of spiders did not disappear, after two years living in Bondi, I picked up more than just a laid-back attitude and matcha addiction. I learned firsthand from the best in the beauty biz how to fake tan like a local (even in the humid, white-linen height of summer). I reached out to my Bondi beauty network to share the Australian approach to fake tanning, including summer hacks and products they're using.

Kerri Gordon, Editorial Content Manager at MECCA

(Image credit: Kerri Gordon)

As the Editorial Content Manager at Australia and New Zealand’s largest beauty retailer, MECCA, Kerri Gordon has tested almost every self-tan on the shelf. “In Australia, sun safety phrases like ‘slip, slop, slap’ and ‘no hat, no play’ are taught in schools, so intentional tanning is highly frowned upon.” While golden skin is still culturally associated with 'looking healthy' (much like in the UK), Australia’s tanning mindset is fundamentally different. There, fake tan is seen less as a beauty fix and more as part of a broader wellness routine. “In LA, health is sold to you in smoothies, tinctures and gummies. In Australia, it’s just the way we live. We eat healthy, exercise regularly, wear SPF daily, and subsidise the glow with self-tan.”

As a self-confessed "translucent ginger" and "serial bridesmaid'', she laughs: "I've worn every shade of yellow, green, purple, and pink — god bless fake tan, especially with the butter yellow number". For special occasions, her approach is to visit a professional tanner who has her perfect shade on file and will "nail the application" every time. Naturally, your face will fade faster than your body, so Kerri likes to mix the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops with her moisturiser or foundation to keep up the glow. At home, her holy grail brand remains Isle of Paradise "Jules Von Hep changed how I viewed fake tanning, not as a skin-changer, but a skin-enhancer. The brand is inclusive, approachable, and you can't go wrong with any of its formulations."

Ella Sangster, Digital Editor at Cosmopolitan Australia

(Image credit: Ella Sangster)

Growing up in Australia, Digital Editor at Cosmopolitan Australia, Ella Sangster, has witnessed a cultural shift unfold in real time. "When I was younger, in a regional beach town, mind you, being tanned was very much part of the beauty standard," she says. "Strangely, there was a kind of stigma around fake tanning before the age of 15." Like the UK, Australia once associated fake tan with a more obvious, image-led beauty culture. Yet Australia’s approach has evolved past ours in parallel with its sun safety messaging. "Fake tanning has become the norm, especially as we realised those melanoma ads weren’t far-fetched."

With sensitive skin and "limited patience," Ella prefers a low-maintenance approach. "The standard fake tan is not for me. I'm a huge advocate for a really, really good gradual tan, including facial drops, that I'll apply every few days before bed." Her long-time go-tos? "The Bondi Sands gradual tanner has never gone patchy, orange, or peeled. For the face, I swear by the Naked Sundays CabanaGlow Serum Drops." Her golden rule? Prioritise hydration. "If your skin is dry, patchy or peeling, the tan will highlight it and come up orange. In my opinion, you're better off investing in an expensive moisturiser than you are an expensive tan."

Danielle Gay, Sydney-based Beauty Journalist

(Image credit: Danielle Gay)

Writer Danielle Gay also believes Australia's self-tanning expertise is rooted in a deep respect for the sun. "In Australia, protecting our skin isn't just about beauty but long-term health." Danielle continues, "This means that we not only have some of the best sun care brands in the world (hello, Ultra Violette and Naked Sundays) but also some of the best self-tanning brands, too". Her tanning routine puts skin-first with an emphasis on proper hydration to prep the perfect canvas "My skin is normal to dry, so it loves a hit of moisture. In the summer, it's all about finding a moisturiser that is non-greasy, doesn't sweat, and is comfortable to wear on even the hottest days." Her choice is Australian-owned Go-To's Skin Party body lotion.

Even with proper sun protection, Australia's outdoorsy lifestyle makes it almost impossible to avoid naturally tanning. During the sunnier months, Danielle's approach is to make subtle routine additions that enhance or even out what she already has. "This could mean finding the perfect tanning drops to use on the face and chest only, so that you can protect yourself properly without worrying about feeling pale, or it might be finding a good back applicator to help you even out your swimwear tan lines."

Hayley Peppin, Contributor to Harper's BAZAAR Australia

(Image credit: Hayley Peppin)

Australian-born and now London-based, contributor Hayley Peppin takes a more minimalist approach to self-tanning, aware of its deep roots in Australian culture, yet conscious of how it contributes to the glamorisation of bronzed skin. "I'm a novice fake tanner at best," she admits. For an everyday glow, her go-to is a body shimmer lightly dusted over exposed skin. She has a particular ''affinity'' for Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse, the multitasking oil that delivers "grease-free radiance and an almost St. Tropez-esque shine" to limbs, décolletage, and cheeks. Still, she'll commit to a full-body glow when the outfit or occasion calls for it. "Think backless dress for a springtime birthday."

"Australia's Cancer Council points out that fake tan can give a false sense of UV protection," Hayley notes, offering a stark reminder to never get complacent with SPF 50 in the summer months. To help her tan last longer, she swears by a cold water rinse after application, a simple change that "prevents premature fading and streaking, as hot water often strips away the colour." And if lines do appear? “I will firmly pat-dry the affected areas to even it out.” And as for that trusty tanning mitt? Make sure it is clean. “You should wash it after each tan and replace it every three to six months.” For products, Hayley reaches for Bondi Sands’ Self Tanning Foam in Dark, a long-time favourite for olive-toned skin and their more recent innovation, Technocolour in Magenta, which she says offers a deeper bronze tailored to higher melanin levels.

Kate Lancaster, Contributor to Marie Claire Australia

(Image credit: Kate Lancaster)

Scorching summers shape the way Sydney locals fake tan. “We wear less layers and sweat through most outfits, so you quickly learn what works, what streaks and what melts off,” says the Bondi-based beauty editor Kate Lancaster. Being naturally fair, she opts for cooler-toned mousses with green or violet bases to avoid any orange mishaps. If overnight tans aren't your thing, Kate recommends relying on express formulas that develop in four hours. “I’m relieved that I no longer need to sleep in sticky tan that stains my sheets,” she adds. Her favourites are Loving Tan Platinum Express for speed and Isle of Paradise Ultra Dark Express, which is “so underrated” for a long-lasting natural bronze.

But the biggest game-changer came from a recent post-tanning discovery: “I used to apply a rich body cream right after rinsing off the guide colour to lock it in, but I’ve since learned from tanning experts that it can actually interfere with the final result, especially with express formulas, which continue to develop for up to 24 hours.” Now, she hydrates her face only and waits until the next day before applying body moisturiser, often topping up with Tan-Luxe’s The Gradual body lotion to prolong the faux glow. “A good fake tan isn’t about changing your colour completely,” she says. “It’s really about colour correction and getting your skin to look even, rested, and glowy.”

Elle Ferguson, Influencer and Founder of ELEFECT

(Image credit: ELEFECT)

No conversation about Aussie tanning would be complete without chatting to Bondi-based beauty insider Elle Ferguson, the influencer-turned-founder behind cult-favourite self-tanning brand, ELEFFECT. Proudly advocating the motto, "The only safe tan is a fake tan," the brand highlights the Australian blueprint that a change in skin colour is nothing other than a sign of sun damage. "Australians have been the leaders in self-tanning for years now due to our awareness around sun safety," she explains. Australian-founded brands like Elle's are part of a movement that repositions fake tan as an everyday essential that places your skin first. "Self-tanners aren't what they used to be," she confirms.

Elle explains that a successful faux tan in summer comes down to prep. Her recipe for even application is this: "Exfoliate properly, hydrate with a body moisturiser that's not too oily, and wait at least an hour after showering before applying your tan to let your skin's ph level out." In Bondi's humidity, she recommends tanning at night, prepping her skin with ELEFFECT's The Glow Moisturiser, and layering on ELEFFECT's The Tan with her application mitt. She also sleeps in loose pyjamas to avoid stickiness. And when a packed social calendar throws off her gradual tanning schedule, she reaches for a ELEFECT The Tint for a quick fix: "It's literally makeup for your body and ensures you are always tanned in all the right places."