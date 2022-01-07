Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

New year, new makeup...

Tired of hearing the usual ‘new year, new me’ chit chat? We feel you. However, ‘new year, new makeup’ is definitely something we can get on board with. The January beauty sales are in full swing, meaning it’s the perfect time to throw out your old lipsticks and dried up mascaras and treat yourself to some new products on your wish list to start the year in the best way possible.

Beauty sales quick links:

If you’re really wanting to up your beauty game this year, why not check out our round ups of the best foundation, best mascara, best toner and best face serum? Or, have a read of our beauty editor’s best beauty products of 2021. If you’re all about relaxing this January, we have also rounded up our best bath products, so you can enjoy a soak in the tub knowing you’re in good company.

From Cult Beauty to Space NK and even Selfridges, all of our favourite online shops are offering amazing discounts on brands such as GHD, Kiehl’s, Nars, Neom and Benefit. If your skin is feeling a little lacklustre after Christmas, or your hair is in need of some TLC, their beauty sales have got you covered. These discounts won’t be around for long, so check out our top picks before it’s too late. Happy shopping.

The best January beauty sales to shop now

Selfridges sale

Videos you may like:

Selfridges are offering up to 70% off in their January beauty sale. Shop brands such as GHD, Kiehl’s, Beauty Bakery and many more.

GHD Original IV Styler, was £109 now £87 | Selfridges

There has never been a better time to upgrade your hair straightener. You can’t go wrong with the GHD Original Styler, with its ceramic heat technology, optimum styling temperature and rounded barrel that is perfect for creating curls, too. View Deal

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, was £41 now £32.50 | Selfridges

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment is famous for a reason. The rich and creamy product will leave your delicate eye area feeling more nourished than ever and is ideal for these cold winter months. View Deal

Beauty Bakerie Breakfast in Bed Eyeshadow Palette, was £36 now £9 | Selfridges

We love all of the fun products by vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand Beauty Bakerie. Their Breakfast in Bed eyeshadow palette contains a range of colours to create both daytime and evening looks. View Deal

Cult Beauty sale

Shop up to 50% off your most-loved brands at Cult Beauty, from Kate Somerville to NARS and Benefit.

Kate Somerville Resurface and Refresh Duo, was £76 now £38 | Cult Beauty

Kate Somerville’s Resurface and Refresh Duo is exactly what our skin needs in January. The ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash and KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel works to renew and recover lost radiance. View Deal

NARS Euphoria Face Palette, was £56 now £33.60 | Cult Beauty

Nothing says luxury like a Nars palette. The Euphoria palette includes eight shimmering eyeshadows and three highlighters to get you glowing in no time. View Deal

Benefit Best of Benefit Celebration Kit, was £44.50 now £26.70 | Cult Beauty

Benefit has been one of our favourite beauty brands for years now. Try out some of their most-loved products with their Celebration Kit, which contains the iconic They’re Real Magnet Extreme Lengthening & Powerful Lifting Mascara, the bestselling Benetint, and The POREfessional primer. View Deal

Harrods sale

Harrods have some amazing offerings on right now, with up to 50% off some of our favourite beauty products.

CODE8 The Lydia Essentials Edit, was £109.99 now £55 | Harrods

Award-winning beauty influencer Lydia Elise Millen has created her very own edit with CODE8, full of her essential products to create a neutral, glowing makeup look. It even includes a bespoke shade of lipstick inspired by her signature nude lip. View Deal

By Terry Brightening CC Serum, was £61.01 now £48.75 | Harrods

If you need a little pick me up this January, look no further than By Terry’s Brightening CC Serum. Available in three different shades, each product offers unique colour correction thanks to ‘optical glow’ technology, to even skin tone, blur imperfections and neutralise redness. View Deal

Fresh Brown Sugar Shower Gel, was £2 1 now £18.90 | Harrods

We don’t know about you, but our skin always needs extra hydration during these winter months. The Fresh Brown Sugar Shower Gel is infused with shea butter and real brown sugar, to help in preventing moisture loss. Oh, and it smells amazing. View Deal

Space NK sale

Space NK’s beauty sale won’t disappoint. Browse up to 50% off Ren, Hourglass, Neom and more.

Ren Clean Skincare All Is Bright Set, was £57 now £28.50 | Space NK

Ren’s All Is Bright Skincare Set includes a daily toner and night moisturiser to brighten the skin and help reduce the appearance of dark spots and discolouration. View Deal

Hourglass Unlocked and Caution Mascara Duo, was £46 now £32.20 | Space NK

If you’re feeling tired after all the Christmas festivities, awaken your eyes with the Hourglass Unlocked and Caution Mascara Duo, with two mascaras for separate or combined use. View Deal