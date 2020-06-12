There are a few designer sales happening right now, here’s what I’m buying

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Being in lockdown means it’s easy to forget which day of the week it is, let alone which month. Which is why it’s no surprise that sale season has crept up on us.

While it’s not unusual for clothing brands to have sales in the summer, there is no doubt a change in shopping habits since the virus outbreak, coupled with the fact that stores are re-opening this week, means that there is a surplus of stock that needs to go before new collections arrive.

In short, now is the time to grab yourself a designer bargain, if you’ve been saving up and wanting to treat yourself (let’s never underestimate the power of retail therapy). With that in mind, here are a few good designer deals I’ve added to my wishlist, in case you need a little inspiration.

Scroll down to shop designers deals from JOSEPH, MATCHESFASHION, Moda Operandi and more.

Shop now: BY FAR Lola heeled mules for £130 (was £325) from 24S

Shop now: BURBERRY Trench for £945 (was £1,890) from RETAILER

Shop now: Ganni Wrap-Effect Printed Stretch-Silk Midi Dress for £120 (was £400) from MODA OPERANDI

Shop now: Bernadette Antwerp Sarah Printed Silk Midi Dress for £420 (was £840) from RETAILER

Shop now: MATTEAU The Gathered cotton maxi skirt for £165 (was £275) from MATCHESFASHION

Shop now: GUCCI Crystal-logo square acetate sunglasses for £140 (was £280) from MATCHESFASHION

Shop now: Cardigan Cashmere Luxe Knitfor £591 (was £845) from JOSEPH

Shop now: Alisson Crepe De Chine Dress for £346 (was £495) from JOSEPH

This is just a small selection of the items on sale, so do have a look for other bargains. It’s also worth noting that some of these sales have just started, so it’s likely they will add more lines to the sales as well as have further discounts if you can wait a little bit longer.