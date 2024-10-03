You heard it here first: the Cowshed Beauty Advent Calendar is the best of 2024 thanks the 24 *full-sized* products inside

I am fully aware of how excited people get about beauty advent calendars and I completely get it. They're an indulgent way of celebrating the run up to Christmas. I understand opening up a miniature version of something like the Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream is far more thrilling than unveiling a tasteless chocolate each morning. But after writing about these calendars for nearly sevens years, I have become bored by them. They are repetitive. So it takes something special to excite me. Consider me seriously impressed. because the 2024 Cowshed Beauty Advent Calendar looks totally different from the rest and does something that few dare to do: solely feature full-sized products.

Let's take a closer look...

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

Cowshed - the spa and product range corn out of Soho House's Babington House in Somerset - is one of those brands that encourages you to indulge in yourself. Using its products allows you a moment of calm in your everyday. Which is why its body care products are beauty editor staples. From the body wash scented with lemongrass, ginger and rosemary oils that promises to help you wake up in the morning and the nourishing face oil that envelops your skin at night, to the candle that smells exactly like a wintery forest walk and the foot scrub that heals tired toes. This brand has it all - and it can all be found in this hamper.

At £250, this is definitely a luxury beauty advent calendar, but when you consider that you each morning you're presented with a full size product suddenly the higher price point doesn't seem so steep. Imagine paying that amount for more minis than not...

What makes this calendar so different?

Say goodbye to the cardboard boxes with drawers and windows of old and hello to this smart, rustic picnic hamper. I couldn't be happier. Not only is the hamper completely genius, as you will definitely use it again in the future - I'm thinking children's toys, hats & scarves, your heated hair tools - but it's also something different. Yes, the little windows and drawers from your traditional calendars are sweet, but a picnic basket ups the ante in terms of chicness. there's a beautiful linen lining, which means that whatever you store inside it in the future, it will stay clean and tidy.

But really we must chat about the contents, housed inside the basket are 24 full-sized Cowshed. I honestly cannot remember another calendar that has featured full sized products only. Whilst minis are certainly useful, unboxing a proper sized beauty products every morning in December is surely more pleasing.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

What's inside the 2024 Cowshed beauty advent calendar?

(Image credit: Cowshed)

Cowshed Deluxe Advent Calendar 2024 Specifications Price: £250 How much is it worth?: £483 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £250 at Cowshed

As I said, there are 24 full-sized products across the beauty categories - from haircare and body, to home fragrance and skincare. With a few accessories thrown in for good measure.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's currently out of stock, but the brand will be restocking in the coming days...

If you're looking for a more affordable beauty advent calendar, the Liz Earle 2024 calendar is not to be scoffed at for skincare obsessives and comes in at under £100.