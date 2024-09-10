As a beauty editor of over 10 years, this is the beauty advent calendar I keep for myself every single year

I have lost count of the number of times I have written about beauty advent calendars over the years. One year I'd never even heard the term, the next it was my entire September to December personality. Their popularity only seems to grow and the offering each year doesn't ever seem to wane. I am incredibly fortunate to be sent the majority of them as part of the job, however if I kept them all I would spend much of December opening up numbered doors. I have come to know which ones I look forward to receiving, for keeping for my own little advent treat and the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar is incredibly high up on that list.

The reason why? Well because if you took a look at my make-up bag you'd spot an immediate theme. I would say that around 75% of my make-up bag is made up of Charlotte Tilbury products so the annual calendar is a way of me topping up my favourites. I also love getting some of my most used products in miniature form, as they become my on-the-go essentials or go straight into my travel cosmetics bags for future trips.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

Each year the calendar takes on the form of a luxury chest of drawers, with each one containing either a travel or full-sized product from the brand's impressive collection. From make-up to skincare, this luxury beauty advent calendar is so good that even I, someone who has become quite indifferent towards beauty advent calendars, can't help but get excited about.

The packaging

This year's calendar's called the Treasure Chest of Love and there are certainly treasures to be had. 2024 offering is shaped like a heart, which is a lovely touch and different to ones we've seen in the past. Lifting the lid off the box reveals an extra compartment, so alongside each drawer, this chest of drawers can be used as a smart storage box even once the festive period is over. I plan on using mine for jewellery.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

What makes it different to the others on sale?

This is not your normal advent calendar - firstly the drawers aren't numbered so it's entirely up to you which one you open when. Secondly, unlike other calendars, there are only 12 drawers not the typical 25 doors. This also means that it doesn't even have to be used as an advent calendar. It could actually just be a really incredible beauty gift set for someone. If you're into forward planning and buy it this month, then you'd spreading the cost ahead of December.

What's inside the Charlotte Tilbury 2024 beauty advent calendar?

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Treasure Chest of Love 2024 Specifications Price: £170 When is it available?: Right now Today's Best Deals £170 at Charlotte Tilbury

There are twelve products to be had and it just so happens that every single one of them is one I use already.