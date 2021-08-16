Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

OK we’re fully aware that it’s only August, but if we’ve learnt anything from past years it’s that in order to get your hands on any of the amazing Beauty Advent Calendars, it takes forward planning.

The thing is you are up against all of the other beauty lovers, all dying to be one of the lucky few to be able to open up a window on December 1st to find a beauty product waiting for them.

Which is where we come in. We will be constantly updating this page ahead of the start of December with information, release dates and prices so that we can make sure this year you are more than successful in your beauty advent calendar endeavour.

Luckily we’ve started getting information on some of the fantastic offerings for 2021. Let’s begin…

1. OPI Advent Calendar 2021

OPI is no stranger to the advent calendar game – every year they offer up 24 polish shades to bring you joy year round. The 2021 offering sees them celebrate #40yearsofcolor with some of their most iconic colours, fun festive glittery shades, as well as a topcoat, strengthener and base coat.

How much is it?

£69.90

When is it available?

1st October

2. Rituals The Ritual of Advent Calendar – 3D

This year Rituals have two calendars – one which is a really sweet 3D festive village scene and includes products like Mini Candles from the Private Collection, Foaming Shower Gel and Rêve de Hanami EDP. All of the gifts inside are worth £150.

How much is it?

£89.90

When is it available?

6th September

3. Rituals The Ritual of Advent Calendar – 2D

Ritual’s 2D calendar has similar gifts inside, which include the mini candles again, body oil and hand balm. The contents are worth £120.

How much is it?

£59.90

When is it available?

6th September

4. Avant 12 Days of Beauty

This is one special advent calendar. With mega skincare gifts like Glycolic Acid Vivifying & Firming Body Treatment, Hydra Bright Collagen Eye Restoring Pads and Pro-Intense Hyaluronic Acid Illuminating Day Cream you face and body will thank you for the investment. The products are cruelty-free and genderless. Oh and guess what each of the products is full-sized and worth over £900.

How much is it?

£350

When is it available?

15th September

5. BeautyPro 12 Days of Christmask Advent Calendar

If you love sheet masks, you’ll love this beauty advent calendar. Featuring 12 different masks – for your face, eyes, hands and feet – that will help you glow, detox, hydrate and exfoliate.

How much is it?

£39

When is it available?

September

6. Germaine De Capuccini Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar

Designed to look like a London Georgian townhouse, this advent calendar is home to treats such as Timexpert Lift Vector Lift Serum (which lifts, tightens and defines the facial contours), Timexpert Radiance C+ Illuminating Antioxidant Eye Contour Cream (a delicate eye cream that brightens dark circles) and Bi-Phase Make-up Removal Lotion. A must for skincare obsessives.

How much is it?

£99

When is it available?

Friday 20th August

