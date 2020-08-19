Beauty advent calendars 2020 – your first look at this year’s offerings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Take a sneak peek at this year's calendars from Lush, ELEMIS, L'Occitane and more

It might be peak Great British summer now, but soon it’ll be time to crack open your beauty advent calendars – and the 2020 offerings are already looking B-E-A-Utiful.

In our opinion, getting a make-up, skincare or even scented candle treat every day of December is a far better way to get in the festive spirit than chocolate. (Not that we don’t love chocolate too, obvs.)

But the sad truth is that beauty advent calendars sell out faster than the blink of an eye. That’s why we’ve rounded up your first look at the 2020 beauty advent calendars and their respective waiting list and launch date details, so you don’t miss out on that coveted Liberty or Jo Malone calendar.

Keep reading for all the details about this year’s beauty advent offerings.

Lush Beauty Advent Calendar



Mark your calendars, because the 2020 Lush Advent Calendar will soon be available to pre-order. This year’s offering is handmade in the UK, emblazoned with gorgeous artwork by London-based designer Sally Kelly that’s inspired by a magical, night-time garden. It contains 24 vegan products from various Lush ranges, including six ‘retro’ products from days gone by. What better way to welcome in the festive season than with Yog Nog and bath bombs?

How much is it?

£185

When is it available?

27th August (pre-order), dispatched in November

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar

Liberty London’s annual beauty advent calendars sells out every year, without fail – it’s actually the brand’s fastest-selling product in its entire 145 year history. This year they really have pulled out all the stops, with over £800 worth of products stuffed inside, including a NARS Lip Crayon, mini Diptyque Baies Candle and 10ml Le Labo and Vilhelm Parfumerie fragrances. They’ve also increased the number of calendars available by 20% and will be shipping internationally. Mark the date in your calendars, folks…

How much is it?

£800

When is it available?

7th October

ELEMIS Advent Calendar

With contents worth over £400, the ELEMIS 25 Days of Spectacular Skin will stock you up on all your favourites. Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm? Check. Frangipani Monoi Body Oil? Check. Superfood Day Cream? Check. Spoiler alert – you’ll also get a full-size jar of Pro-Collagen Marine Cream on Christmas Day. What more could an ELEMIS superfan ask for?

How much is it?

£175

When is it available?

7th September, or sign up on the ELEMIS website for early access.

Diptyque Advent Calendar

If fragrance is your (or your intended recipient’s) thing, Diptyque is the holy grail of advent calendars – and 2020 is no exception. Not only is the calendar itself beautifully illustrated by artist Ugo Gattoni, it contains a mixture of full-size and miniature Diptyque goodies from the main collection, and some exclusive surprises. Be sure to reuse the box when you’re done!

How much is it?

£320

When is it available?

15th October

December will be a beauty-packed month with these incredible beauty advent calendars on the scene. We can’t wait!