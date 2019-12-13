Beauty advent calendars that are still in stock (get them quick!)

Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury and Space NK are all still up for grabs...

It’s October, which means it’s basically Christmas, and soon it’ll be time to crack open your beauty advent calendars. In the immortal words of Bruce Almighty, the 2019 offerings are already looking B-E-A-Utiful.

In our opinion, getting a make-up, skincare or even scented candle treat every day of December is a far better way to get in the festive spirit than chocolate. (Not that we don’t love chocolate too, obvs.)

But the sad truth about these boujie beauty buys is that beauty advent calendars sell out faster than the blink of an eye. That’s why we’ve rounded up your first look at the 2019 beauty advent calendars and their respective waiting list and launch date details, so you can ensure you get your hands on that coveted Liberty or Jo Malone calendar.

Keep reading for all the best beauty advent calendars 2019 has to offer, and don’t forget we’re offering you the chance to win a beauty advent calendar every week in the lead up to Christmas, too!

This year The Body Shop has released not one, not two, but THREE different beauty advent calendars for all you beauty addicts to choose from. The original calendar contains 24 of their hero bath and body products, while the Deluxe and Ultimate also contain treats from the Drops of Youth and Oils of Life ranges with behind-the-door messages that celebrate the achievements of brilliant women who made history. Plus, when you buy you’ll be helping The Body Shop raise £250,000 for children’s charity Plan International, which will go towards training and skills for 1,500 girls in Brazil and Indonesia. Pretty great stuff, no?

Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar

How much is it?

£45

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

How much is it?

£65

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Dream Big This Christmas Ultimate Advent Calendar

How much is it?

£99

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Ah, Jo Malone London. The holy grail of beauty advent calendars, this one sells out every single year without fail. It’s spenny, but you’re getting a serious haul here; if you love the brand, your fragrance addiction will be suitably satisfied with ALL the gorgeous tiny moisturiser, shower oil, candle and colognes. And if you’re newer to the brand, it gives you a chance to try some of the hero products in miniature form before splurging on the full-sized versions. Sign. Us. Up.

How much is it?

£320

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

The contents of this bargain calendar from No7 are all worth a mega £173.50. We also know that seven Golden Tickets (worth a massive £700) will be hidden at random throughout these beauty advent calendars, redeemable across all No7 products. It’s one of those calendars that sells out year after year, and we can see why…

How much is it?

£42

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!



Aldi Advent Calendar

Ever get to Boxing Day and experience beauty advent calendars withdrawal? Aldi have solved that problem for you with a ‘coundown to New Year’ calendar, offering six Lacura treats up to take you right the way to the end of 2019. Who says the advent calendar fun had to stop on Christmas Eve? At less tan £15, it’d be rude not to…

How much is it?

£14.99

When is it available?

Now! (In-store)

The M&S beauty advent calendars contain some seriously good treats this year. Each day leading up to Christmas, you’ll be surprised with goodies that will help you to look and feel great, with products like nail polish, shampoo, highlighter and more. You’ll be treated with brands such as AVEDA, Emma Hardie, STILA as well as some of M&S’ own branded products.

How much is it?

£40 when you spend £25 on clothing, home and beauty in store/online, or £300

When is it available?

SOLD OUT ONLINE!

Is it really even Christmas without the sweet smell of warm spices in the air? Well, Yankee Candle is here to provide you with all of your favourite festive aromas this year, with three different candle-filled calendars. The adorable Advent Wreath contains a Clear Glass Tea Light Holder and 24 Tea Lights in eight new and classic Christmas fragrances including Candlelit Cabin, Christmas Cookie and Cinnamon Stick. Yum!

How much is it?

£24.99

When is it available?

Now!

How much is it?

£34.99

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

How much is it?

£79.99

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Liberty London’s annual beauty advent calendars sells= out every year, without fail; it’s actually the brand’s fastest-selling product in its entire 145 year history. Worth over £600, this year’s is a beauty, containing goodies from the likes of names like Byredo and Le Labo, as well as best sellers from Bobbi Brown, Votary and Aveda lining the drawers. There’s even a full-size Diptyque Baies candle hiding in there. Great news for those who have missed out in the past: Liberty has also increased their calendar stocks by almost 50% this year to avoid such a quick sell-out time (but sell out it will, mark my words), and ships the calendar internationally if you’re not UK-based. Mark the date in your calendars, folks…

How much is it?

£215

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Glossybox’s first advent calendar was an instant sell-out, so make sure you act fast if you have your eyes on the 2019 edition. Containing 15 full-size products, the Christmas calendar has 25 delightful doors, each filled with beauty, skincare and even premium fragrances. Brands featured in the calendar include Dermalogica, Tarte, Kat Von D and Dr Dennis Gross, so it’s safe to say you’ll be receiving some serious treats during the countdown to Christmas.

How much is it?

£70 for subscribers, £80 for non-subscribers

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

John Lewis have pulled it out of the bag once again this year, and one of their beauty advent calendars will not disappoint. Filled with some of the most iconic beauty brands in the industry, we’ll be treated with mini best-sellers from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Nars, Becca and Clinique, to name a few.

How much is it?

£150

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, a Morphe Palette… This year’s Lookfantastic calendar contains so many hero products that we’ll be fighting you to get our hands on one. Worth more than £400, Lookfantastic Beauty Box subscribers even get £15 off the calendar for an even bigger beauty bargain. What more could you want, really?

How much is it?

£79

When is it available

SOLD OUT!

One of the most-loved high street make-up brands around, NYX is launching a super fun disco themed 24-day calendar in time for the festive season. Even better, the contents of their beauty advent calendars are worth a whopping £210 – more than three times the retail price. Sign. Us. Up!

How much is it?

£60

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Cath Kidston Advent Calendars

Cath Kidston, the brand who never fail to impress with their gorgeous designs. We sure are in for a treat this year as they are releasing not one, but two beauty advent calendars filled with a variety of beauty goodies. The calendar priced at £80 is shaped as a Christmas house – adorable!

How much are they?

£40 and £80

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

If the £80 house extravaganza is a little bit of a reach for you price-wise, fear not, as Cath Kidston have also launched a £40 version into Boots.

How much is it?

£40

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar

Hold onto your hats, this one is going to blow your mind. Cult Beauty have launched their first ever advent calendar this year, containing some of the most-wanted beauty and skincare products in the beauty industry, which collectively are worth over £680. If the calendar itself hasn’t impressed you (why on earth not?) one of the calendars contains a golden ticket, which allows the lucky beauty-lover recipient to spend one THOUSAND Cult Beauty pounds. It’s a no-brainer, really, but sadly the calendar sold out in just two hours. Maybe next year…

How much is it?

£195

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

The Amazon beauty advent calendar is one of the most popular buys year in, year out, and this year they’ve quite possibly outdone themselves. The contents are worth over £220 and feature delights from the likes of FOREO, Elemis, e.l.f. and more. You’d be mad not to!

How much is it?

£40

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

L’Occitane’s products are just lovely, so we’re all over their advent offerings for 2019. 24 little drawers crammed with their most iconic products (HELLO Shea Butter hand cream), these are real festive treats.

How much are they?

£49 for the Classic Advent Calendar, £79 for the Luxury Advent Calendar

When are they available?

Now!

This 24 day offering from Clinique will stock you up on all the essentials: Clarifying Lotion, Take The Day Off make-up remover, Dramatically Different lotion and more, you’ll be well-stocked in skincare come 2020.

How much is it?

£85

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

One of last year’s fastest sell outs, Kiehl’s are back with another jam-packed holiday calendar (two, in fact). The 24-day offering contains a whole host of the brand’s best-sellers, all encased in super-fun packaging featuring Mr Bones heading home to the original New York City Kiehl’s apothecary for the festive season. Super cute.

How much is it?

£82

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Roll up, roll up, it’s the 12 Days of Kiehl’s Advent Calendar! In partnership with artist Janine Rewell, this one has been designed with sustainability in mind; the outer packaging is a seeded paper bag that you can replant as flowers afterwards, and all empties can be recycled at Kiehl’s stores through TerraCycle. In the bag you’ll receive Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Ultra Facial Cream and classic Crème de Corps. Exclusive to Selfridges, only 600 of these beauties will be made, so be speedy on launch day if you want to get your hands on one.

How much is it?

£125

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

After the whirlwind success of their first ever calendar last year, the MAC beauty advent calendar is back with a bang. Few lipsticks are as iconic as a MAC bullet, so we’re thrilled to see you’ll get not one, not two, but three of them in this year’s ‘Starring You’ calendar (including one full-size!) The holiday offering will also stock you up with best-selling delights like Strobe Cream, Prep + Prime Fix+ and even a pair of false lashes. Great stuff.

How much is it?

£129

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Lush Advent Calendar

In a beauty first, this year Lush launched their first ever advent calendar (only 500 were made) and it’s a bloody divine treat. 24 ~full size~ products all encased in a reusable chest made from recycled materials, and they’re even bringing back a few iconic ‘retro’ Lush products from days gone by.

How much is it?

£195

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Your eyes do not deceive you; a Harry Potter beauty advent calendar really does exist and it’s an absolute bargain at just £35. Stock up on Hogwarts-themed bath bombs, nail polish and live the HP-themed beauty life the Potter fan in you has always dreamed of. If you can’t wait til December to find out exactly what’s inside, read more about the Harry Potter advent calendar contents here.

How much is it?

£35

When is it available?

Now!

Worth over £300, Décleor’s advent calendar is a thing to behold. Featuring a delicious-smelling essential oil treat for every day in the lead up to Christmas, you’ll be glowing all the way to December 25th. Shine bright!

How much is it?

£85

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Who doesn’t love Molton Brown, really? Nobody we know. As well as their core collection of delicious bath and body products, their annual seasonal scents are always a joy – we love the look of this 24-door treasure trove.

How much is it?

Was £175, now £140

When is it available?

Now!

Soap & Glory never fails to serve up fun advent calendar offerings, and their 2019 release looks to be no different. You’ll get your hands on all of your favourite classic S&G products as well as some limited edition goodies. Dreamy!

How much is it?

£42

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

There are two glorious advent calendars on offer from Rituals this year; the 2D version, which is rammed with some of their most divine products, and a 3D Christmas tree with openable decorations for the first 24 days of December. We’re sold for the mini candles alone.

How much is it?

£59.90 for the 2D calendar, £89.90 for 3D

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Clarin’s is on hand this Christmas with 12 days of beauty products in its brand new advent calendar. Featuring 12 hero products including the Beauty Flash Balm and Wonder Perfect 4D Mascara, the calendar contains over £125 worth of goodies, making it an offer too good to miss out on.

How much is it?

£60

When is it available?

Now!

The Harrods advent calendar has been reintroduced for a third year and we are so excited about it. Each of the 25 doors conceals ultimate beauty brands like Hourglass, Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and more, showcasing some of their most-loved products. You can expect fragrances, make-up, skincare, a candle and even an eye mask. Remember, you’ll need to be quick to grab one of these following their previous sell-out successes.

How much is it?

£250

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Any fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s (and who isn’t a fan of Charlotte Tilbury?!) will be over the moon to receive her Glittering Galaxy of Make-up Magic. It’s a real treasure trove for the CT-obsessed containing all the classics, including Pillow Talk lipstick, Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Star Gold Eyes to Mesmerize, the works. Thank you, Charlotte.

How much is it?

£150

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Elemis has so many staple skincare offerings – Pro Collagen Marine Cream and Cleansing Balm, we’re looking at you – that their annual advent calendar is a guaranteed hit. The 25 Days of Beauty calendar has a dreamy skincare offering in every drawer up til Christmas day, so be sure to get yours before it’s too late. There’s also a 12 Days of Beauty option on offer at some Elemis-stocking department stores, too, for the slightly less expensive price of £89.

How much is it?

£165

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

How Christmassy is the front of this adorable calendar from The White Company? Inside you’ll get four – yes *four* – miniature signature candles and a number of different Seychelles products spanning their bath, body and fragrance ranges. A lovely treat for anyone who needs a bit of pampering time (or simply for yourself).

How much is it?

£160

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

The Face + Body box is a real treat for beauty lovers as it’s absolutely jam-packed with iconic products from The Ordinary, Emma Hardie, Elemis, Becca and many, many more. Plus it’s a real steal for an advent calendar coming way under the £100 mark. ASOS is one of the most most searched for calendars on the market every year, so be sure to snap it up fast come September.

How much is it?

£70

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Birchbox Advent Calendar

Birchbox’s 25-drawer calendar (side note: we love when the fun doesn’t stop on Christmas eve) is jam packed with brands like Estée Lauder, Aveda, Rituals and more. And if you’re already a subscriber, you’ll be the first to know when you can get your hands on it. Yas!

How much is it?

£70

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

24 Days of Clean Beauty can be yours with bareMinerals’ seasonsal offering; reap their classics like Prime Time, matte Gen Nude lipstick, Mineral Veil finishing powder and many, many more. Snap it up before everyone else does!

How much is it?

£79

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Chapped lips are never a good look, but thankfully NIVEA is on hand this Christmas with beauty advent calendars filled to the brim with winter skin saviours. Bringing out two calendars for the festive season, the Winter Wonderland (above) and House Advent Calendar, both include a variety of full size and travel-friendly NIVEA products, as well as some extra goodies including a makeup cleansing mitt, eye masks and beauty sponges.

How much are they?

£40

When is it available?

Now!

Putting a spin on the usual calendar format, Space NK’s advent offering ‘The Beauty Anthology‘ comes in the form of four ‘volumes’ covering different beauty themes; Pre-Party, Night Out, Morning After and Everyday, so you’re really getting a beauty haul to see you through every stage of party season. With contents worth over £550 and featuring the likes of Olaplex, Kate Somerville, Oribe and more, these beauty books are top of our pre-Christmas wishlist.

How much is it?

£195

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Fortnum & Mason Advent Calendar

Nothing says luxury like Fortnum & Mason, which is probably why this beauty calendar comes in near the top of our beauty advent calendar price tags. However, the investment seems more than worth it, with the calendar containing over £730 worth of products! Packed with brands such as 3LAB, Sisley, Fresh and Guerlain, this calendar is oozing with enough deluxe serums, night creams, lipsticks and hair care to keep you going long into the new year.

How much is it?

£195

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

NET-A-PORTER’s 25 Days of Beauty is worth a whopping £790 – more than three times the actual retail price. You’ll get a whole host of luxury brands like Barbara Sturm, 111 Skin, Susanne Kaufmann and more, plus it’s all encased in some of the chicest packaging we’ve ever seen…

How much is it?

£225

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Feelunique have introduced two beauty advent calendars to make the countdown to Christmas that little bit more special. There is a 12-day and a 24-day calendar, each packed with some of the most sought-after beauty products on the Feelunique website. You’ll need to be quick to grab one of these calendars, as they sold out within 2 weeks last year!

How much are they?

12-day calendar was £45, now £31.50

When are they available?

Now!

Lancôme Advent Calendars

A Lancôme beauty fantasy come true, the brand’s 12-product offering at Selfridges is a mix of the brand’s biggest hitters, including a classic red lip, kohl, Miel-en-Mousse and more. There’s even a 3oml La Vie En Belle fragrance hiding in there… Get it while the getting’s good.

How much is it?

Was £95, now £66.50

When is it available?

Now!

If you’re a lover of all things premium beauty, then the luxurious Lancôme advent calendar is here to make all your Christmas wishes come true. Featuring some of the brand’s best-loved products, the beauty calendar contains 24 items and even includes the famous Hypnôse Mascara. Plus, it is one of the few beauty calendars on the market to include a perfume, making it worth the hefty price tag.

How much is it?

Was £95, now £80

When is it available?

Now!

Boots x Macmillan Beauty Calendar

Christmas is a time for giving, and now Boots is making it easier than ever to give back with their brand new beauty advent calendar in collaboration with Macmillan. Containing a selection of big-name brands including Liz Earle, No 7 and Soap & Glory, every purchase of the calendar donates £2 to the charity, which provides support and information to cancer patients.

How much is it?

£40

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

It’s been seven years since the first Ciaté Mini Mani Month launched and it’s still one of the best. It basically kits you out with your whole nail polish kit for the year ahead, from colours to treatments, glitter polish and nail tools. Bravo!

How much is it?

Was £50, now £25

When is it available?

Now!

If you feel like going au naturel this Christmas, look no further than the Cowshed Advent Calendar. Filled with Cowshed miniatures, the calendar contains a variety of organic bath and body products, as well some of the brand’s most sought after spa-standard skincare. However, if you are in the market for a smaller set of goodies, Cowshed also offers a 12 Days of Christmas Gift Box.

How much is it?

£130

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Holland and Barrett Advent Calendar

Holland and Barrett are sparking some serious au naturale vibes this Christmas with their 2019 advent calendar. Natural beauty lovers will be in their element with all of the goodies hidden behind each window, from body oils, to facial scrubs, to toning mists. There’s even a jade roller inside! You can’t go wrong with the amazing price, too.

How much is it?

£35

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

If you want to feel like you’ve been whisked away to a spa in the comfort of your own home this Christmas, look no further than the ESPA Precious Moments Advent Calendar. Filled with 25 luxe goodies, the calendar includes some of the brand’s most sought-after products like the Tri-Active™ Advanced Instant Facial and Optimal Skin ProCleanser.



How much is it?

£130

When is it available?

Now!

Few things fuel a scented candle obsession quite like a Diptyque advent calendar, in which you’ll pick up miniatures of their iconic scents like Baies, Santal, Amber for the new year ahead. This year’s advent offering is all about wish-making and is illustrated by Olaf Hajek, whose work is inspired by tales, myths and legends from a variety of different cultures.

How much is it?

£320

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

If ever there’s a time to get the glitter out, its Christmas, and Sleek MakeUP is here to provide all the shimmer and sparkle you need this festive season with its brand new beauty calendar. Containing a selection of metallic eyeshadow palettes, make-up brushes and matte lipsticks, it’s all you need to discover a new look this Christmas.

How much is it?

£40

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

If Jo loves, we’re confident that we’ll love, too. To get your hands on one of these beauty advent calendars you’ll need to move fast, as it’s been known to be a popular one in previous years. As well as 24 mini fragrances, you”ll be gifted with a full-sized Christmas Trees Candle to open on the 25th. Christmas day = made!

How much is it?

£300

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Another top in our beauty advent calendars list that’s frankly a steal considering its contents, the 24-day from Next Beauty x Fabled by Marie Claire offering contains classics like Pixi Glow Tonic, Smashbox Photo Finish primer, This Works Pillow Spray and many, many more.

How much is it?

£65

When is it available?

Now!

Last year the Nordic beauty brand’s calendar was hugely popular, so we’re sure this year won’t disappoint their fans or lovers of beauty advent calendars. The 24 minis inside are great to discover the brand, or if you’re a seasoned Lumene user who just wants to take advantage of the beauty haul.

How much is it?

£89

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Christmas has most certainly come early this year, and there’s just one word to sum up Fenwick’s beauty advent calendar: WOW. They’ve really spoiled us this year with a calendar filled with best-selling haircare, make-up, skincare and even fragrance products from top brands such as Laura Mercier, MAC, Estée Lauder and many, many more. With products worth over a whopping £450, this calendar will go on sale for just £150. What an absolute steal!

How much is it?

£150

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Atelier Cologne Advent Calendar

Ahh, oranges – one of the many traditional smells of Christmas. This calendar, filled with citrus-scented goodies is sure to brighten up your December, with mini sprays, candles, hand creams and shower gels to name but a few. With favourites selected from their range, you’ll be left smelling your best this Christmas.

How much is it?

£250

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Clarins has an advent calendar to suit everyone this year, also offering a 12 Days of Christmas grooming kit for the man in your life. Containing hero goodies such as the Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream and Blue Orchid Face Oil, the 12 piece complexion kit is on hand to help soothe winter skin this Christmas.

How much is it?

£60

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Luxury French brand NUXE is pretty high on our skincare radar, as is their 2019 calendar. A celebration of their delicious masks, creams and of course, the iconic Huile Prodigieuse make up this super cute advent offering.

How much is it?

£59

When is it available?

Now!

The Pip Box Vegan Advent Calendar

If it’s vegan beauty advent calendars you’re after, then subscription service Pip Box has got you covered. Boasting skincare, haircare and make-up from a whole host of cruelty-free brands like Aveda, Weleda and Noughty Hair, the Pip Box beauty advent calendar contains 24 items that are entirely cruelty-free and certified vegan. Best of all, the majority of products in the calendar are full-size, meaning they will last long after Christmas ends.

How much is it?

£75

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

When it comes to the most adorable beauty calendar design of 2019, Paul & Joe might have cinched it, adorning their calendar with illustrations of designer Sophie Mechaly’s cats, Gipsy and Nounette. Inside the beauty calendar, things get even better, containing a mix of 24 full-size and miniature Paul & Joe products. Plus, its the only beauty calendar on the market to feature a kitten shaped lipstick, so we’re sold.

How much is it?

£80

When is it available?

Now!

It’s a very exciting year for boutique fragrance brand Penhaligon’s as they launch their first ever advent calendar, bringing you a fragrant gift for every day of December. You’ll rake in a month’s worth of body lotion, bath & shower products, fragrance bottles – and there *may* even be a 75g scented candle in there, too… It’s super boujie and we’ll be begging Father Christmas for one.

How much is it?

£350

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Dreaming of being abroad this Christmas? You’ll most certainly feel like you are if you have the Moroccanoil advent calendar to open, let alone look at. This beautifully designed, Moroccan inspired calendar contains 7 of their best-selling products, and at just £20 it’s bound to be a popular one.

How much is it?

£20

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

As well as their cracking beauty advent calendar, Next have launched a great value grooming calendar for the man in your life – think House 99, Clinique, Boss, L’Occitane and many more grooming treats.

How much is it?

£65

When is it available?

Now!

Another year, another Dr. Hauschka advent calendar to give our skin some natural loving this winter. Each drawer encompasses some of the brands most-loved organic beauty products, from their nurturing body oil and hydrating foot cream, to a revitalising face mask, as well as many more natural goodies to keep you feeling rejuvenated in the dark and dreary month of December. The calendar even includes a special-sized night serum to open on Christmas Eve.

How much is it?

£85

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

For the first time ever, Acqua Di Parma have thrown their hat into the beauty advent calendars ring, which is being launched alongside their Christmas collection. Designed by young Italian artist, Gio Pastori, the beaming design will bring brightness into your home, steering your mind away from the bleak winter weather. You can expect minis and full-sized products in both formulas and fragrances from their most signature collections.

How much is it?

£325

When is it available?

SOLD OUT!

Maison Christian Dior Advent Calendar

Be still our beating hearts, as this whopper of a calendar by Maison Dior is truly something to behold. Inside you’ll find 12 miniature Maison Christian Dior fragrances, four mini candles and a host of other skincare treats. It’s a hefty price tag, but if you’re feeling boujie…

How much is it?

£340

When is it available?

In-store at Harrods, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols

There’s no denying that Dr Barbara Sturm’s advent calendar costs an eye-watering amount. At over £400, it’s the most expensive in our round-up, but if you’re a fan of the skincare brand and can afford to drop that much on an advent calendar, you won’t be disappointed. The contents are worth double the value of the price tag, with 22 deluxe samples and two full-size products in the box. Lovely!

How much is it?

£405

When is it available?

Now!

Armani Beauty has jumped on the beauty advent calendars bandwagon for the first time this year, and just look at it! This red and gold drawer-ed beauty is filled with two full-size products, 17 minis and five beauty accessories, so you’ll be kitted out well into 2020. Think Eyes To Kill mascara, Lip Magnet and even some fragrances thrown in there, too. Dreamy.

How much is it?

Was £249, now £174.30

When is it available?

Now!

One thing’s for sure, December will be a beauty-packed month with these incredible beauty advent calendars on the scene. We can’t wait.

