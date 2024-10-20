12 beauty experts reveal the products they consider essential for autumn now that cosy season is here

While not wholly necessary, adapting your beauty routine with the seasons is a smart way to ensure you get the most from your products. During autumn, that may mean switching your skincare to more rich, nourishing formulas to combat the effects of colder weather, or, transitioning to darker shades of your favourite nail polish to mirror the moody nights. It may even mean swapping your favourite perfume for a warming, more autumnal fragrance in the run up to cosy season. Whatever you do, there’s no denying autumn is an exciting time to be a beauty lover.

If you’re looking for new ways to update your routine, you’re most likely wondering which beauty buys are trending right now and best suited to soothing all our autumn beauty woes. So, I spoke to the experts (and by experts, I mean 12 shopping-obsessed beauty editors) to find out just which products they'll be reaching for now the cold weather has hit. From nourishing body creams to hydrating hair oils, they didn’t hold back on waxing lyrical about their favourite autumn beauty buys—and because I’m not one to gate keep, I’m here to pass all their knowledge onto you. Keep scrolling to see their favourite autumn beauty products so you can add them to your own shopping list…

The best autumnal beauty products, as chosen by beauty editors

Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK

"Anyone who knows me or has ever read anything I have written will know that my two great passions in life are fragrance and baths. To me, the joy of a great beauty routine is in calming the mind, resetting your energy and taking a truly indulgent moment for yourself—and both fragrance and baths do those things best. I am somebody whose brain struggles terribly with the short, dark days of autumn, and so I always lean into the two beauty rituals I know will soothe my stress and treat my body at the same time—lighting a candle and lowering myself into a salt-filled tub."

Diptyque Papier Scented Candle £56 at Liberty "Diptyque do candles best—and you can trust me on that as I am a fragrance expert who lives and breathes home fragrance. Papier has been one of my go-to Diptyque perfumes since it launched last year, thanks to its creamy, musky, skin-like aroma—and the new candle version has become my recent go-to autumn burn. Its soft, delicate nature is reminiscent of fluffy towels and sweetly scented cashmere blankets, and the throw is mighty impressive. As soon as I get home, I turn on the bath faucet, light this candle and pop it on the side in the bathroom. By the time my bath is run, the whole room smells like the sort of place stress and worry goes to fade away."

Mirror Water Soak Bath Salts £38 at Liberty "I have a bath every single night (and have done for many, many years). It's not just an indulgent beauty practice for me, but a form of self-therapy. I have tried hundreds of different bath soaks over the years and know that I like two particular categories most: rich, sweet-smelling bubbles and non-oily, sense-clearing salts. These salts, from one of my favourite body care brands Mirror Water, fall into the latter category. They smell like a fresh, herby, forest walk first thing in the morning, and the scent entirely fills the room. Plus, they keep my skin feeling soft and nourished without leaving a notable film on my body or the tub. I've been through many pots of these grains of beauty, and I'll continue to keep going through them for eternity."

Jazzria Harris, Freelance Fashion and Beauty Editor

Perricone MD Chia Cleansing Balm £39.25 at John Lewis “While I’m a huge fan of using a cleansing balm year-round, in autumn, I really lean into them to ensure my skin stays soft and hydrated as the weather cools. This one from Perricone MD is one of my absolute favourites as it’s ultra-rich and nourishing on the skin yet doesn’t leave any greasiness or residue behind after washing. “Alongside chia seed oil, it also contains Acyl-Glutathione, an antioxidant which helps protect the skin, and vitamin F, which improves the skin’s moisture barrier. This means it not only cleanses and hydrates the skin but also helps protect it against environmental aggressors, like the hard, cold weather.”

Lauren Cunningham, Freelance Fashion and Beauty Editor

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 Serum £45 at Cult Beauty “After a summer of sun (not in the UK, obviously), autumn is the time to get back into serious skincare and retinal is always my first port of call. Working to smooth fine lines, reduce the appearance of pores and give an all-round glowier, smoother complexion, this is the ingredient to start (slowly) working into your routines if you haven't already. The Medik8 Crystal Retinals are my personal favourites as they come in different strengths, so everyone from beginners to long-term users can enjoy them. Just make sure you really do read the instructions before you jump in.”

Maisie Bovingdon, Freelance Beauty Editor, Copywriter and Consultant

TYPEBEA G1 Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Serum £43 at TYPEBEA “I have suffered from trichotollomania for decades and, as a result of my anxiety-induced hair pulling, I have been trialing a whole host of hair growth supplements, products and treatments, as well as holistic remedies, in a bid to stimulate new hair growth. Through this, TYPEBEA's Hair Serum has become my holy grail as it’s one of the few products that has truly made my hair grow. “The serum is ultra-lightweight and non-greasy so I can apply a few drops, day or night, and my hair still looks fresh. It's infused with scalp and hair-loving ingredients, such as baicapil and peptides, which not only target the hair follicles but also the scalp to encourage healthy hair growth and stronger strands. It's a worthy investment in my books and it's super long lasting too.”

Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor and Features Writer

Vryao Mamajuju Eau de Parfum £165 at Vyrao "Vyrao's newest launch is going to be my go-to autumnal fragrance, I can just feel it. Inspired by the grounding earth of Australian lands, the scent has a beautifully smooth and warming nature. It features saffron, cumin, nutmeg, cardamom and pink pepper, making it the ideal October perfume. "Plus, it’s supposed to be reminiscent of rain on the ground, which is one of my favourite smells and sensations. I am a little biased as I'm a sucker for anything Australian, but I feel like this is going to be a hit."

Sunil Makan, Editor at Marie Claire UK

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream £71 at NET-A-PORTER £145 at Sephora UK £388.34 at Amazon "Not to humble brag or anything but I get asked about my glossy skin all the time and I firmly believe it's all down to this one product. The Rich Cream is thick and unctuous (but not greasy!) and it keeps my skin super hydrated and plump. It’s perfect for the colder months when the change in temperature zaps any moisture from the skin, but I definitely use it all year round, too. “And, that’s not all: ever since meeting Dr Bader circa 2018 and hearing how the brand was founded as well as all the incredible work and research that has gone into it – it was originally formulated as a healing treatment for severe burns – I’ve been a fan. You better believe, I will never stop talking about how much I love AB."

Lucy Abbersteen, Freelance Beauty Editor & Copywriter

Vieve Bath and Body Soak £26 at Cult Beauty “One thing about me that regularly surprises people is that I don't love this time of year. It's not so much the colder weather, more that, like a needy house plant, I need sunshine and loathe the shorter daylight hours. However, autumn/winter's saving grace is it being bath season, which I welcome with open arms. “My most repurchased bath buy is probably Dr Teal's Foaming Bath (superior bubbles and very reasonably priced for a whole litre), but I recently tried Vieve's Bath & Body Soak, and it's a bloody treat. It foams nicely, and the amber and santal are reminiscent of one of the best evening perfumes , giving it this luxurious feel. It's easing the pain of the colder weather and would make a great gift for a fellow bath enthusiast."

Lauren Wigley, Freelance Health & Beauty Writer

Inde Wild Champi Hair Oil £29 at Sephora “When seasons switch the first thing I notice is the impact on my hair. Enter Inde Wild’s hair oil. This Ayurvedic powerhouse is light enough to leave on until wash day, and the difference in my scalp health and hair breakage is unrivalled. It is truly a cheat code for luscious hair throughout cosy season and beyond.”

Zeynab Mohamed, Beauty Journalist

RMS Beauty Legendary Serum Lipstick in Naomi £33 at Cult Beauty “The RMS Legendary Serum Lipstick is unlike anything I’ve ever swiped across my lips, and it’s the perfect product for this time of year, especially as our lips are prone to extra dryness due to the harsh external factors. "It’s described as a hybrid lip product that offers conditioning and highly pigmented colour all in one. I couldn’t agree more—it’s packed with hydrating and nourishing ingredients, including a blend of jojoba, mimosa, and sunflower waxes, along with adaptogenic herbs and bitter cherry fruit water. I always carry the shade Naomi with me; it's the perfect transitional berry hue."

Mica Ricketts, Freelance Beauty Editor

Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter £22 at Space NK “For me, autumn is all about entering hibernation mode—and that means my outfits get cosier and my beauty routine becomes entirely centred on comfort and restoration. Which is why I have been slathering myself in Naturium’s The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter at any given opportunity. An ultra-thick body moisturiser, it’s packed with nourishing ingredients—like shea butter, glycerine and squalane—to really cosset dry skin and leave it supremely soft. “Plus, it also contains peptides which I think really helps to supercharge how supple and healthy skin looks after application. The best thing about it, though, is the glow. As someone whose legs often verge on the reptilian, this body butter provides major radiance and a delightful non-greasy shine—and all with a subtle waft of tropical vanilla and coconut. Delicious.”

Humeara Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Editor, Copywriter & Consultant

Rhode Barrier Butter Balm £38 at Rhode "I have both eczema and acne, which proves tough to manage come winter when my eczema flares and my face begins to flake. So, imagine my excitement when the new Rhode Barrier Butter Balm landed on my desk, complete with a National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance and a non-comedogenic claim to boot. Finally, a chic product that can soothe eczema without aggravating acne! "It's loaded with hydrating ingredients (think: hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, murumuru butter, ceramides, ad infinitum) to lock in moisture, and it has this delicious balm-like texture that imparts a dewy glow — ideal for enlivening my dry and dull complexion. The formula sits somewhere between a balm, a gel and a cream, but it doesn't feel like too much on the skin. I use it at night and during the day under SPF and make-up, and I genuinely love it."

Becki Murray, Freelance Beauty Editor & Cosmetic Science Journalist

Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara £16 at Sephora UK £31 at NET-A-PORTER £33.06 at Amazon "My eyes have a massive case of autumn/winter syndrome—it’s like the clocks go back and they instantly become puffy and tired every morning. Luckily, a quick swoosh of this iconic lash-lengthening mascara makes me feel instantly awake. The brush reaches to all my little baby hairs, fanning them out with an inky black formula that gives even my super-straight lashes a great curl."