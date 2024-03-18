These are the best Amazon fashion sale finds you need for spring

One of my best-kept fashion secrets is none other than Amazon's fashion section. With its impressive roster of brands from Levi's and Calvin Klein, to their yearly Amazon Prime Day sales - I'm a fan.

Amazon's fashion section is a treasure trove of affordable pieces that are equally as elevated as they are comfortable. And with sunnier days ahead, nothing sounds more appealing than a fresh pair of tinted sunnies or a snug quilted jacket for London's unexpected recent weather.

During my latest Amazon deep dive, I rounded up my top 12 sale items that are too good to pass up on. From dresses to footwear and even packing accessories, there is plenty to prep you for all things spring.

Keep scrolling to see our must-have items.

Best Amazon Fashion Finds

Wyeysyt women's cropped jacket £45.78 (was 47.28) at Amazon Quilted jackets have been doing the rounds on TikTok. This Amazon option is all things chic, breezy, and perfect for spring.

Levi's ribcage wide leg jeans £81.24 (was £110) at Amazon Levi's denim is one of the best options available at Amazon fashion. Made of 100% cotton and holding five pockets, this wide-leg option is the hottest new shape to wear right now.

Miober suede slipper £16.99 (was £19.99) at Amazon These slippers are not only multi-hyphenates due to their stylish design that works in the house and beyond. But, they are surprisingly trans-seasonal as they are made from ultra-breathable material.

Grecerelle Women's Lightweight Knit V-Neck Cardigan £18.99 (was 19.99) at Amazon The cardigan is an age-old classic that has dusted off it’s granny connotations for Spring with every designer from Gucci to Loewe adding this wardrobe basic to their collection. Pair with a pair of wide-leg jeans and boots and you’re ready to go.

Long Keeper retro polarised sunglasses £10.18 ( was £11.98) at Amazon Tinted lens aviators are THE sunglasses to be buying into right now. Not convinced? Then road test these for just over £10.

Meowoo compression packing cubes £16.59 (was £25.99) at Amazon Who doesn't love Amazon's selection of organisation tools? These packing cubes are my ultimate aid whatever my destination.

Havaiana's women's slim flip flop £18 (was £29) at Amazon If you already have summer holidays in mind, these Havaiana flip flops are absolute go-to's for beach days and seaside dinners.

Sinophant high waisted leggings £8.48 (was £10.99) at Amazon Super soft and high-waisted for extra comfort, a true must-have.

Jasmine Silk pure cashmere socks £34.99 (was £36.99) at Amazon Socks are one of the most unexpected fashion buys of 2024. Just add a great ribbed pair to your favourite Adidas Sambas and you’re good to go.

Koemcy women's maxi long dress with mock neck £25.99 (was £27.99) at Amazon Warmer weather can only mean one thing: wedding season. And for those looking for a great wedding guest dress option, this sleek maxi looks way beyond it’s affordable price tag.