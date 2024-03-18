These are the best Amazon fashion sale finds you need for spring

One of my best-kept fashion secrets is none other than Amazon's fashion section. With its impressive roster of brands from Levi's and Calvin Klein, to their yearly Amazon Prime Day sales - I'm a fan.

Amazon's fashion section is a treasure trove of affordable pieces that are equally as elevated as they are comfortable. And with sunnier days ahead, nothing sounds more appealing than a fresh pair of tinted sunnies or a snug quilted jacket for London's unexpected recent weather. 

During my latest Amazon deep dive, I rounded up my top 12 sale items that are too good to pass up on. From dresses to footwear and even packing accessories, there is plenty to prep you for all things spring. 

Keep scrolling to see our must-have items. 

Best Amazon Fashion Finds

Wyeysyt women's cropped jacket

Quilted jackets have been doing the rounds on TikTok. This Amazon option is all things chic, breezy, and perfect for spring. 

Levi's ribcage wide leg jeans

Levi's denim is one of the best options available at Amazon fashion. Made of 100% cotton and holding five pockets, this wide-leg option is the hottest new shape to wear right now. 

Miober suede slipper

These slippers are not only multi-hyphenates due to their stylish design that works in the house and beyond. But, they are surprisingly trans-seasonal as they are made from ultra-breathable material.

Grecerelle Women's Lightweight Knit V-Neck Cardigan

The cardigan is an age-old classic that has dusted off it’s granny connotations for Spring with every designer from Gucci to Loewe adding this wardrobe basic to their collection. Pair with a pair of wide-leg jeans and boots and you’re ready to go. 

Chunky gold hoops

Chunky earrings under £10? Done.

Aokosor square neck top

This square neck top is such a classic day-to-night piece. Pair with your favourite everyday pair of denim jeans and a leather jacket for maximum style with minimum effort.

Long Keeper retro polarised sunglasses

Tinted lens aviators are THE sunglasses to be buying into right now. Not convinced? Then road test these for just over £10. 

Meowoo compression packing cubes

Who doesn't love Amazon's selection of organisation tools? These packing cubes are my ultimate aid whatever my destination. 

Havaiana's women's slim flip flop

If you already have summer holidays in mind, these Havaiana flip flops are absolute go-to's for beach days and seaside dinners. 

Sinophant high waisted leggings

Super soft and high-waisted for extra comfort, a true must-have.

Jasmine Silk pure cashmere socks

Socks are one of the most unexpected fashion buys of 2024. Just add a great ribbed pair to your favourite Adidas Sambas and you’re good to go. 

Koemcy women's maxi long dress with mock neck

Warmer weather can only mean one thing: wedding season. And for those looking for a great wedding guest dress option, this sleek maxi looks way beyond it’s affordable price tag. 

Swomog womens 4pcs silk satin pyjama set

As someone who frequently gets hot and cold, pyjama sets that include matching shorts and trousers are an incredible solution for varying temperatures and preferences. Plus this set includes four pieces for less than £50. 

Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 


Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia finally decided to settle down in London after three years at London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. With over two years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, you can now find Sofia organising shoots and scouring the internet for the latest fashion, beauty, and wellness trends. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

