This Jennifer Lopez outfit is the reason Google image search exists

Yes, really.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her sweet relationship with A-Rod to her stunning performance at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

This week, it was an old story that made her headlines, involving her 2000 Grammys gown and the invention of Google Image search.

It emerged a few years ago that one of Jennifer Lopez’s red carpet looks (the green sheer Versace scarf dress) is actually responsible for the existence of Google image search, with the below the belly button plunging neckline quite literally breaking the internet.

Let’s not forget, this was a whopping seventeen years ago, long before the days of Lady Gaga’s meat dress or Rose McGowan’s topless chainmail outfit. At this point, the most avant-garde red carpet looks to happen were when Justin and Britney wore quadruple denim or when Christina Aguilera showed her midriff.

Needless to say, everyone was talking about J-Lo’s revealing green dress and wanted to see the pictures for themselves.

‘At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen, but we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J-Lo wearing that dress’, explained Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google. For that reason, he explained ‘Google image search was born.’

When asked about her role in Google image search’s existence by E! News, J-Lo replied, ‘I heard that, who knew?!’, before joking about not being compensated. ‘I’m a little bit upset about it. I’m sure Versace’s in on it as well.’

When asked what she would have liked to have got from it, Jennifer Lopez replied light-heartedly, ‘Just a small part of it…a truck full of money.’